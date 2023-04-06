"She's everything, he's just Ken" memes are going viral thanks to Barbie's tagline
6 April 2023, 12:31 | Updated: 6 April 2023, 13:42
"She's everything. He's just Ken."
Unless you've been living under a rock or you've had no access to wifi over the past 48 hours, then you'll have probably – nay, definitely – seen all the tweets, memes, new character posters and everything else in between from the Barbie movie.
Earlier this week (Apr 4), a new trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie dropped alongside the movie's official tagline: "She's everything. He's just Ken."
The plot of the movie is being kept well under wraps, but the synopsis teases the idea that all Barbies must be perfect in every single aspect of their lives, while the Kens can merely just exist in Barbie Land: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."
In the new posters, all the Barbies are shown to have impressive skills and jobs. One is the President, one is a diplomat, one is a Nobel Prize winner, one is a celebrated author, one has a Pulitzer, one is a doctor, one is a Supreme Court Justice, one is a lawyer... And the Kens? Well, they're just Kens.
Now, people are turning the movie's tagline into a meme of its own, and applying the line to their favourite fictional characters. Here's some of the best memes so far.
King and Queen of the Barbie and Ken meme.
they were the true 'she's everything ... and he's just ken' pic.twitter.com/5MUUDwi9Pe— NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) April 5, 2023
Laurie is never escaping the Ken allegations.
She’s everything. He’s just Ken. pic.twitter.com/yYsoBXOp3p— Alessandra (@alessandra_kr) April 4, 2023
she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/NVkdacHh2K— ophelie (@CAPTAINLARS0N) April 4, 2023
Gale Hawthorne, you are nothing!
she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/St5UBZOrcc— abbie (@finaIghost) April 4, 2023
True, actually.
she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/1nNzQsUfds— ♡ (@mymyatwaterloo) April 5, 2023
Another win for Amy Dunne.
She's everything. He's just Ken. https://t.co/oLoMJdif3I pic.twitter.com/GS6mQcUFcL— Voy sola al cine (@Voysolaalcine) April 4, 2023
But it's not looking good for Billy Dunne!
she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/J0n65WvYSE— no context daisy jones & the six (@djatsnocontxt) April 4, 2023
she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/OAg6og5FkK— no context daisy jones & the six (@djatsnocontxt) April 4, 2023
Actually, Ted is also everything x
she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/4YYmFne4Lu— no context schitt’s creek (@nocontxtSC) April 4, 2023
Otis might be Ken, but he'd still take Ruby to see Barbie on opening night.
She’s everything. He’s just Ken. https://t.co/sh7TQGGKfd pic.twitter.com/HklcaQvl8g— ๑ (@livelikepotter) April 5, 2023
Tom Wambsgans is everything.......... to Greg.
he's just tom she's everything pic.twitter.com/WFD6l8d1RN— g (@romanroycunt) April 4, 2023
This Barbie is an international pop sensation. He's just a flop.
She's everything. He's just Ken. pic.twitter.com/xMGpQbF5Db— Lizzie McGuire (@ImLizzieM) April 5, 2023
Justice for Connell!
She's everything. He's just Ken. https://t.co/t3g8zjABk8 pic.twitter.com/YGQvvovMX1— Ale Piña (@aletspi) April 4, 2023
Blair Waldorf, the woman that you are!
She's everything. He's just Ken pic.twitter.com/AE4yszYCV8— Blair Waldorf (@iBlairWaldorf_) April 5, 2023
They call her Mother for a reason.
she's everything, he's just ken pic.twitter.com/ORJVeWjxGn— rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) April 4, 2023
Kate Sharma supremacy!
she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/JkZJX4tYZt— julea of crows ४ (@laufystark) April 4, 2023
Lady Phoebe hive, let me hear you scream!
she’s everything he’s just ken pic.twitter.com/iMIMeU3hym— Ally | YOU season 5 news🦋 (@YouNetflixUpdte) April 6, 2023
If you know, you know...
She's everything / He's just Ken pic.twitter.com/JyEZCRNRpq— clarissa / pinned alt s0cials (@ClarissaDeLune) April 5, 2023
This Stefon is everything.
she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/O38derEkt8— EDDIE (@agrosserlook) April 4, 2023
RIP to this Ken!
she’s everything he’s just ken pic.twitter.com/a5jged3O8N— nikki (@belovaspugh) April 4, 2023
Let the great cinematic battle of July 21st begin!
She's everything He's just Ken pic.twitter.com/l5QlAiK8Eg— Mike (@michaelcollado) April 5, 2023
