"She's everything, he's just Ken" memes are going viral thanks to Barbie's tagline

By Katie Louise Smith

"She's everything. He's just Ken."

Unless you've been living under a rock or you've had no access to wifi over the past 48 hours, then you'll have probably – nay, definitely – seen all the tweets, memes, new character posters and everything else in between from the Barbie movie.

Earlier this week (Apr 4), a new trailer for Greta Gerwig's Barbie dropped alongside the movie's official tagline: "She's everything. He's just Ken."

The plot of the movie is being kept well under wraps, but the synopsis teases the idea that all Barbies must be perfect in every single aspect of their lives, while the Kens can merely just exist in Barbie Land: "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."

In the new posters, all the Barbies are shown to have impressive skills and jobs. One is the President, one is a diplomat, one is a Nobel Prize winner, one is a celebrated author, one has a Pulitzer, one is a doctor, one is a Supreme Court Justice, one is a lawyer... And the Kens? Well, they're just Kens.

Now, people are turning the movie's tagline into a meme of its own, and applying the line to their favourite fictional characters. Here's some of the best memes so far.

She's everything, he's just Ken memes are going viral thanks to Barbie's tagline. Picture: Warner Bros. Pictures, Lionsgate

King and Queen of the Barbie and Ken meme.

they were the true 'she's everything ... and he's just ken' pic.twitter.com/5MUUDwi9Pe — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) April 5, 2023

Laurie is never escaping the Ken allegations.

Gale Hawthorne, you are nothing!

True, actually.

Another win for Amy Dunne.

But it's not looking good for Billy Dunne!

she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/J0n65WvYSE — no context daisy jones & the six (@djatsnocontxt) April 4, 2023

she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/OAg6og5FkK — no context daisy jones & the six (@djatsnocontxt) April 4, 2023

Actually, Ted is also everything x

she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/4YYmFne4Lu — no context schitt’s creek (@nocontxtSC) April 4, 2023

Otis might be Ken, but he'd still take Ruby to see Barbie on opening night.

Tom Wambsgans is everything.......... to Greg.

This Barbie is an international pop sensation. He's just a flop.

Justice for Connell!

Blair Waldorf, the woman that you are!

They call her Mother for a reason.

Kate Sharma supremacy!

she's everything he's just ken pic.twitter.com/JkZJX4tYZt — julea of crows ४ (@laufystark) April 4, 2023

Lady Phoebe hive, let me hear you scream!

she’s everything he’s just ken pic.twitter.com/iMIMeU3hym — Ally | YOU season 5 news🦋 (@YouNetflixUpdte) April 6, 2023

If you know, you know...

She's everything / He's just Ken pic.twitter.com/JyEZCRNRpq — clarissa / pinned alt s0cials (@ClarissaDeLune) April 5, 2023

This Stefon is everything.

RIP to this Ken!

Let the great cinematic battle of July 21st begin!

