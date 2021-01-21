Bernie Sanders wearing mittens at the Inauguration is already the best meme of 2021

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's all the best Bernie Sanders mittens memes following his viral photo at US President Joe Biden's Inauguration.

Bernie Sanders might have narrowly missed out on being US President, but he forever remains President of Memes.

January 20 marked the Inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It was, of course, a pinnacle moment in the history of the US – and a great day for memes. From former US President Donald Trump leaving the White House to Michelle Obama's impeccable coat game and Lady Gaga singing the National Anthem, the internet came through with the funniest reactions to the service. But there's one meme that just won't die: Bernie Sanders and his adorable mittens.

The Vermont senator became quintessential meme fodder when he was photographed kicking back in a folding chair with his arms crossed over his knees while wearing a green parka jacket, mittens and a mask. Bless him.

Poor Bernie was just trying to stay warm during the ceremony but now his mittens have made him a meme.

33 Bernie Sanders Inauguration memes that are honesty out of control.

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021

why is this me at every social setting. pic.twitter.com/cTMITHZmKq — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) January 20, 2021

me long after the pandemic, happily mingling at a party pic.twitter.com/3rYGCeUKU4 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 20, 2021

NYC Instagram is so quick pic.twitter.com/Br6TarGXXb — Rania Said (@rania_tn) January 20, 2021

me tryna figure out who laid michelle’s hair like that pic.twitter.com/HAZdU6fOeP — real goth girl shit (@afro_goth) January 20, 2021

i am once again asking if he had it comin’ pic.twitter.com/DSKEuWJmGQ — ali 🏳️‍⚧️ (@alirichthem) January 20, 2021

Refusing to turn the heating on before 6 while working from home pic.twitter.com/Pl8OBCu0hh — Esther Webber (@estwebber) January 20, 2021

i am once again asking for you to react pic.twitter.com/v29k4Ok58o — 🅕🅐🅨🅢🅐🅛 (@brunchandbutts) January 20, 2021

This is the one. Everyone else can go home. pic.twitter.com/EgUv5IbIIo — maybe: marie (@itsmariekelly) January 21, 2021

Martin Scorsese watching a Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/U0BcpOjTVr — Eric Allen Hatch (@ericallenhatch) January 20, 2021

I am *so excited* for the new season of UNHhhh pic.twitter.com/PzkmgSTydY — Pete Forester 🇺🇸 (@pete_forester) January 21, 2021

a person only needs one good coat https://t.co/TYtoS0Hb8h — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) January 20, 2021

showing up to an inauguration with what can only be described as "errands", an incredible power move pic.twitter.com/tf3iqK0fK4 — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) January 20, 2021

is this anything pic.twitter.com/YWOiwfUQui — jes tom 🌒💫 (@jestom) January 20, 2021

The internet really can be magical pic.twitter.com/Jrwkj2twii — Ashley Holub, PhD (@ashtroid22) January 21, 2021

did anyone do this one yet pic.twitter.com/JqKWJpL613 — T. Kyle 🏳️‍🌈 (@tkylemac) January 20, 2021

I think I'm gonna start collecting these. Have a thread 🧵 https://t.co/gyqGR6eD2p — Echo Gillette (@Echoisweird) January 20, 2021

10:30 - drop off dry cleaning



11:00 - Joe's thing



2:00 - swing by the post office pic.twitter.com/JJr3SECKeB — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) January 20, 2021

me waiting for student loan forgiveness to start pic.twitter.com/BB1gc7MksP — alana 💫 (@alanaauston) January 20, 2021

E-girls and their podcaster boyfriends pic.twitter.com/fmlWJrOBB4 — Respectable Lawyer (@RespectableLaw) January 21, 2021

it’s time to loosen up these damn buttons! pic.twitter.com/bmuqExqw2T — jeremy (@jeremycabo) January 20, 2021

no way. no fucking way pic.twitter.com/0o9kUFgWNo — zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) January 20, 2021

Bernie has now explained the thought process behind his Inauguration outfit during an interview with CBS News. He said: "You know, in Vermont, we dress warm – we know something about the cold. And we're not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that's what I did today."