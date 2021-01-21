Bernie Sanders wearing mittens at the Inauguration is already the best meme of 2021

Jazmin Duribe

Here's all the best Bernie Sanders mittens memes following his viral photo at US President Joe Biden's Inauguration.

Bernie Sanders might have narrowly missed out on being US President, but he forever remains President of Memes.

January 20 marked the Inauguration of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. It was, of course, a pinnacle moment in the history of the US – and a great day for memes. From former US President Donald Trump leaving the White House to Michelle Obama's impeccable coat game and Lady Gaga singing the National Anthem, the internet came through with the funniest reactions to the service. But there's one meme that just won't die: Bernie Sanders and his adorable mittens.

The Vermont senator became quintessential meme fodder when he was photographed kicking back in a folding chair with his arms crossed over his knees while wearing a green parka jacket, mittens and a mask. Bless him.

Poor Bernie was just trying to stay warm during the ceremony but now his mittens have made him a meme.

33 Bernie Sanders Inauguration memes that are honesty out of control
Picture: Downloaded from Getty and logged, Screengrab from show Flavor of Love on VH1

Bernie has now explained the thought process behind his Inauguration outfit during an interview with CBS News. He said: "You know, in Vermont, we dress warm – we know something about the cold. And we're not so concerned about good fashion. We want to keep warm. And that's what I did today."

