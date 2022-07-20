BeReal memes are going viral and they're so savage
20 July 2022, 17:38
All the best and funniest BeReal memes on the internet.
If you've been on the internet recently, you'll know that BeReal memes currently have Twitter in a chokehold and they'll leave you choking with laughter.
In case you didn't know, BeReal is a new social media platform that people have said is the antidote to the fakery of Instagram. Unlike our filtered and perfectly poised Instagram photos, BeReal users have to share a photo everyday and there's only two minutes to get that shot.
At a random time, the app will send a push notification alerting users that it's time to be real. Then, you have to take a selfie while the back camera shows your surroundings. If you don't post within two minutes then your post is marked as "late" and you won't be able to see your friend's snaps.
The app was launched in 2020 and has slowly started to become a favourite of Gen Z. As of Monday (July 18), BeReal is the No. 1 free app in the iOS App Store.
The love for BeReal has now encouraged a load of memes. If you're familiar with the app then you'll understand the format easily. A small box in at the top displays your selfie, while the bigger rectangle shows your surroundings. But instead of your funny photos, people are replacing it with scenes from their favourite shows or pop culture moments.
Here's the best BeReal memes on the internet...
1) Savage
Margaret Thatcher’s BeReal pic.twitter.com/io3iRfDMo0— Scott Chegg (@buckfastbadlad) July 17, 2022
2) LOL
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/pekyqVh9PS— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 18, 2022
3) Don't-
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/WcCqsUGYXF— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 18, 2022
4) Sksksksksk
Drakes BeReal pic.twitter.com/pb707kht6g— Harvmiesta (@har__V) July 16, 2022
5) You know what...
Drakes BeReal pic.twitter.com/l6YlxuT4bO— sully (@theonesullyy) July 17, 2022
6) No words
Elon musk on BeReal pic.twitter.com/EbrmFIjICb— saak (@isaak_burum) July 16, 2022
7) ?
it's time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/KoeWjds8ql— Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 19, 2022
8) I still have nightmares
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/rpC4BAUMZj— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 18, 2022
9) The accuracy...
It's time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/FeXrhR91WF— Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) July 19, 2022
10) I can't
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/9ZDYWqhSUl— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 20, 2022
11) FRACKINGGG!? *screams in Bob the Drag Queen*
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/V1dr7PTrCS— Seddera Side (@sedderaside) July 20, 2022
12) Not this
It’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/xp4ceEIt3N— Christopher (@cntb88) July 19, 2022
13) Gemma, sweetie, RUN
If Luca posted a BeReal... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xsheIgnPSo— Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 17, 2022
14) Awww
Nick Nelson's BeReal pic.twitter.com/TOrBcmFh0E— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) July 18, 2022
15) Immediately no!
⚠️Time to BeReal.⚠️ pic.twitter.com/3qc6lbrPfB— women in horror (@womeninhorrors) July 19, 2022
16) Justice for Barry x
It’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/8w5juYI1Bs— 🍒Meg🍒 (@meganfinola) July 19, 2022
17) Help
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/elsZWmCsJX— tony (@italienby) July 19, 2022
18) OMG
It's time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ttw9PDPmYc— zach silberberg (@zachsilberberg) July 19, 2022
19) Nooooooo 💔
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vRloFcCPtb— maryanna (@twomarinaras) July 19, 2022
20) STOP
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5kDqgUMlBW— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 18, 2022
21) Obsessed
it’s time to ⚠️BeReal⚠️ pic.twitter.com/pSGKk9qk49— it's me sally darr (@sallydarr) July 18, 2022
Are you using BeReal? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!
