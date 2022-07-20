BeReal memes are going viral and they're so savage

20 July 2022, 17:38

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

All the best and funniest BeReal memes on the internet.

If you've been on the internet recently, you'll know that BeReal memes currently have Twitter in a chokehold and they'll leave you choking with laughter.

In case you didn't know, BeReal is a new social media platform that people have said is the antidote to the fakery of Instagram. Unlike our filtered and perfectly poised Instagram photos, BeReal users have to share a photo everyday and there's only two minutes to get that shot.

At a random time, the app will send a push notification alerting users that it's time to be real. Then, you have to take a selfie while the back camera shows your surroundings. If you don't post within two minutes then your post is marked as "late" and you won't be able to see your friend's snaps.

The app was launched in 2020 and has slowly started to become a favourite of Gen Z. As of Monday (July 18), BeReal is the No. 1 free app in the iOS App Store.

BeReal Memes
BeReal Memes. Picture: ITV, Netflix

The love for BeReal has now encouraged a load of memes. If you're familiar with the app then you'll understand the format easily. A small box in at the top displays your selfie, while the bigger rectangle shows your surroundings. But instead of your funny photos, people are replacing it with scenes from their favourite shows or pop culture moments.

Here's the best BeReal memes on the internet...

1) Savage

2) LOL

3) Don't-

4) Sksksksksk

5) You know what...

6) No words

7) ?

8) I still have nightmares

9) The accuracy...

10) I can't

11) FRACKINGGG!? *screams in Bob the Drag Queen*

12) Not this

13) Gemma, sweetie, RUN

14) Awww

15) Immediately no!

16) Justice for Barry x

17) Help

18) OMG

19) Nooooooo 💔

20) STOP

21) Obsessed

