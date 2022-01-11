The best memes of 2022 (so far)

11 January 2022, 16:25

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Every viral meme from 2022 including Elmo vs. Rocco and Molly-Mae.

We can already sense that 2022 is going to be a good year for memes. We're not even very far into the year and the memes are coming in hot.

In January alone, we've seen memes of Love Island star Molly-Mae go viral after she famously said that we "all have the same 24 hours". Then, the hilarious feud between Elmo and Zoe's pet rock Rocco sent the internet into a spin and the memes were incredible.

So, to make sure you don't miss out on all the fun we're compiling a handy list of all the viral memes that 2022 has to offer. And if you want a refresher on all the memes from previous years, look no further than our lists here:

The best memes of 2021

The best memes of 2020

The best memes of 2019

The best memes of 2018

The best memes of 2017

Don't say we don't treat you…

The best memes of 2022 (so far)
The best memes of 2022 (so far). Picture: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage, ITV

January 2022 memes

Molly-Mae memes

Elmo vs. Rocco memes

75 Loads memes

