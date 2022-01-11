The best memes of 2022 (so far)
11 January 2022, 16:25
Every viral meme from 2022 including Elmo vs. Rocco and Molly-Mae.
We can already sense that 2022 is going to be a good year for memes. We're not even very far into the year and the memes are coming in hot.
In January alone, we've seen memes of Love Island star Molly-Mae go viral after she famously said that we "all have the same 24 hours". Then, the hilarious feud between Elmo and Zoe's pet rock Rocco sent the internet into a spin and the memes were incredible.
So, to make sure you don't miss out on all the fun we're compiling a handy list of all the viral memes that 2022 has to offer. And if you want a refresher on all the memes from previous years, look no further than our lists here:
Don't say we don't treat you…
January 2022 memes
Molly-Mae memes
PLT workers Molly Mae:— Dobby Club (@DobbyClub06) January 6, 2022
On £3.50
Per hour: pic.twitter.com/v0iUBwmd4x
Elmo vs. Rocco memes
Elmo vs Rocko the greatest rivalry of all time pic.twitter.com/4aRbR6OUAS— ko (@formermerc) January 4, 2022
75 Loads memes
Straight people when they see why 75 loads is trending pic.twitter.com/giPsESR2MA— Mike (@Mikechrs961) January 4, 2022