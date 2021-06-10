22 memes and funny tweets you'll only understand if you're bisexual

10 June 2021, 12:57

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

*laughs in bisexual*

It's June, arguably the most important month in the LGBTQ+ calendar because it's Pride month.

Every year members of the LGBTQ+ community come together to celebrate all things queer. It's also a month of reflection and a chance to really acknowledge all the LGBTQ+ icons that have paved the way and made Pride possible.

Sadly, bisexual people often get lost in the discourse. So, what better way to uplift bi culture than with memes, right? Here are some of the most relatable bisexual memes on the internet in honour of Pride.

READ MORE: 17 hilarious gay tweets to celebrate Pride Month

The best bisexual memes and tweets

The best bisexual memes
The best bisexual memes. Picture: Getty Images, The CW

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8)

9)

10)

11)

12)

13)

14)

15)

16)

17)

18)

19)

20)

21)

22)

QUIZ: How well do you know LGBTQ+ history?

Latest Viral News

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Most viewed TikTok videos: The top 10

What is the most viewed video on TikTok? Here are the Top 10

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Adult Swim TikTok trend: What does AS mean?

What does AS mean on TikTok? The Adult Swim trend explained

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Trending on PopBuzz

Drag Race Down Under's Maxi Shield

Drag Race Down Under’s Maxi Shield reveals how Kita Mean’s win broke the rules | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Miranda Cosgrove recreates iconic "interesting" meme in iCarly reboot

Miranda Cosgrove recreates iconic "interesting" meme in iCarly reboot

News

Shane Dawson has confirmed he will be returning to YouTube

Shane Dawson says he won't "abandon" his YouTube channel after 15 years

YouTubers

The first official Gossip Girl reboot trailer is finally here

The first official Gossip Girl reboot trailer is finally here and it’s queer AF

News

Jamie Campbell Bower joins Stranger Things 4 as Peter Ballard

Jamie Campbell Bower joins Stranger Things 4 cast alongside 11 new characters

Stranger Things

Stranger Things 4: Release date, spoilers, news and cast

Stranger Things season 4: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and everything we know

Stranger Things