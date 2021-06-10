22 memes and funny tweets you'll only understand if you're bisexual

By Jazmin Duribe

*laughs in bisexual*

It's June, arguably the most important month in the LGBTQ+ calendar because it's Pride month.

Every year members of the LGBTQ+ community come together to celebrate all things queer. It's also a month of reflection and a chance to really acknowledge all the LGBTQ+ icons that have paved the way and made Pride possible.

Sadly, bisexual people often get lost in the discourse. So, what better way to uplift bi culture than with memes, right? Here are some of the most relatable bisexual memes on the internet in honour of Pride.

The best bisexual memes and tweets

The best bisexual memes. Picture: Getty Images, The CW

1)

bi culture in fantasy books: pic.twitter.com/puc35qIQfI — mel (@zofia_enrique) May 30, 2021

2)

"You're bi??? How are you bi if you're dating a guy?"



I EAT SALAD DOES THAT MEAN IM A VEGETARIAN??? Keep it up Chad and I'll fuck your girlfriend — lilylefae #bIm (@lilylefae) July 30, 2019

3)

Being bisexual is a nightmare. Everyday is having to decide between dating a man or someone who genuinely believes in astrology. — Shayne Smith (@Shaydozer) February 17, 2020

4)

bi women be juggling 5 men but throwing up tryna ask a girl how her day was — paige (THE JOKER) (@paigemc911) November 22, 2019

5)

bisexual culture is being in love with the whole cast of a movie — Alexander Jr. (@ItsAlexJackson) February 26, 2019

6)

7)

bi culture is being permanently indecisive about your haircut — Rachel (@underthenettle) September 13, 2017

8)

9)

i’m bisexual that means i’m attracted to girls who look like they just descended from heaven and boys who look like they just rose from the grave — kelly (@kelllicopter) April 2, 2020

10)

11)

12)

13)

being bisexual and dating a bisexual is great bc you can watch thor ragnarok and just saying “that’s hot” throughout the whole thing — nathan (@why_nathan) March 5, 2020

14)

15)

16)

17)

Some people think bisexuality is a 50/50 split between your attraction to men and women but for me it personally means I am resentfully attracted to men and terrified of women — Kendra (@kendrawcandraw) June 20, 2019

18)

19)

the two breeds of bisexual woman pic.twitter.com/F746wCuhVQ — yamini (@showmetheyamz) June 7, 2021

20)

bisexual who CAN NEVER SLEEP FOR SOME REASON THIS IS SO ANNOYING — make up a bisexual | REQUESTS ARE CLOSED (@makeupabisexy) June 7, 2021

21)

22)