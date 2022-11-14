Black Panther fans are thirsting over Namor in Wakanda Forever and I agree

14 November 2022, 16:48 | Updated: 14 November 2022, 16:58

By Sam Prance

Tenoch Huerta is proving extremely popular with Black Panther viewers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If Namor asked you to burn the world with him, would you? 99% of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever viewers would say yes.

Last week (Nov 11), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in cinemas worldwide. The new film introduces the Talokan to the MCU. The Talokan are an underwater civilisation with their own source of vibranium, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta). In the movie, Namor tries to join forces with Shuri (Letitia Wright). However, it soon becomes clear that he's a villain.

Nevertheless, ever since Wakanda Forever came out, fans have not been able to stop thirsting over the complex anti-hero.

READ MORE: Wakanda Forever's Letitia Wright and Dominique Thorne take on The Most Impossible Black Panther Quiz

Black Panther fans are thirsting over Namor in Wakanda Forever and I agree
Black Panther fans are thirsting over Namor in Wakanda Forever and I agree. Picture: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo, MARVEL STUDIOS/WALT DISNEY PICTURES / Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Like Killmonger before him, it's easy to understand why Namor seeks vengeance. His Mayan ancestors were enslaved and it becomes clear that the Talokan now risk having their community pillaged by outside forces. However, when he asks Shuri to burn the world with him, it becomes clear that they have very different moral outlooks and she can't justify his actions.

Still, it turns out that most Black Panther fans view things differently, and it's all because everyone fancies Tenoch Huerta as Namor. One person tweeted: "Personally if Namor asked me to burn the world with him, my immediate response would be medium well or extra crispy?"

Another added: "No matter how nasty Namor got in that movie i couldn’t stop wanting dive into his cheeks like he does to the atlantic". Poetry.

Would I burn the world if Namor asked me to? No comment.

Read more Marvel news here:

WATCH: Wakanda Forever's Letitia Wright and Dominique Thorne take on The Most Impossible Black Panther Quiz

Latest Viral News

Mia Goth's real voice is breaking the internet

Everyone is losing it over Mia Goth's real voice

The Crown viewers are thirsting over John Major and I blame Jonny Lee Miller

The Crown viewers are thirsting over John Major and I blame Jonny Lee Miller

News

Drake and 21 Savage 'Rich Flex' memes go viral thanks to Drake's lyrics

Drake memes go viral thanks to Rich Flex's "21, can you do something for me?" lyric

Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 24 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Trending on PopBuzz

Sydney Sweeney opens up about having boobs before her peers as a teen

Sydney Sweeney says her boobs made her feel "ostracised" and "embarrassed" as a teen

Celeb

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

How well do Letitia Wright and Dominique Thorne remember Black Panther?

Wakanda Forever's Letitia Wright and Dominique Thorne take on The Most Impossible Black Panther Quiz

TV & Film

Pete Davidson told his SNL co-star Jay Pharoah how big his penis actually is

Pete Davidson told his SNL co-star Jay Pharoah how big his penis actually is

Celeb

North West's 'favourite movie' is The Conjuring 3

North West, 9, reveals her favourite movie is The Conjuring 3

Celeb

The Neighbourhood fire drummer Brandon Fried for sexually assaulting María Sardoya

The Neighbourhood fire drummer Brandon Fried following sexual assault accusations

News