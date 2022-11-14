Black Panther fans are thirsting over Namor in Wakanda Forever and I agree
14 November 2022, 16:48 | Updated: 14 November 2022, 16:58
Tenoch Huerta is proving extremely popular with Black Panther viewers.
Listen to this article
If Namor asked you to burn the world with him, would you? 99% of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever viewers would say yes.
Last week (Nov 11), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in cinemas worldwide. The new film introduces the Talokan to the MCU. The Talokan are an underwater civilisation with their own source of vibranium, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta). In the movie, Namor tries to join forces with Shuri (Letitia Wright). However, it soon becomes clear that he's a villain.
Nevertheless, ever since Wakanda Forever came out, fans have not been able to stop thirsting over the complex anti-hero.
READ MORE: Wakanda Forever's Letitia Wright and Dominique Thorne take on The Most Impossible Black Panther Quiz
Like Killmonger before him, it's easy to understand why Namor seeks vengeance. His Mayan ancestors were enslaved and it becomes clear that the Talokan now risk having their community pillaged by outside forces. However, when he asks Shuri to burn the world with him, it becomes clear that they have very different moral outlooks and she can't justify his actions.
Still, it turns out that most Black Panther fans view things differently, and it's all because everyone fancies Tenoch Huerta as Namor. One person tweeted: "Personally if Namor asked me to burn the world with him, my immediate response would be medium well or extra crispy?"
Another added: "No matter how nasty Namor got in that movie i couldn’t stop wanting dive into his cheeks like he does to the atlantic". Poetry.
Personally if #Namor asked me to burn the world with him, my immediate response would be medium well or extra crispy? #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/3DkkysCvSV— ivy (@ivyheartskoo) November 11, 2022
no matter how nasty namor got in that movie i couldn’t stop wanting dive into his cheeks like he does to the atlantic. pic.twitter.com/fXf8AtV32u— ceo of kory (@korysverse) November 11, 2022
Shuri is better than me cause if EYE were in that cave with Namor’s fine ass looking at me like that I would’ve FOLDED #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/fQeCAX4yga— Buffalo Appa Bites 🍗 (@woahismetoo) November 12, 2022
if bad why sexy? #Namor #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/S05rePjz8Q— That witch ᱬ (@lizziescoven_) November 11, 2022
me on my way to steal vibranium from the sea so namor finds me:#BlackPanther #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/CZ0xTiSeCN— rhaenyra targaryen's lawyer (@Targ_Nation) November 12, 2022
Your honor he’s Babygirl I can fix him just give me five minutes with him I can change his mind or I could join him idk #Namor pic.twitter.com/OduOdwXtqW— hunter//athia saw bpwf (@dilfhunterbb) November 11, 2022
Would’ve been me after #Namor said let’s burn it together pic.twitter.com/IemMN3wwYW— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) November 13, 2022
Would I burn the world if Namor asked me to? No comment.
Read more Marvel news here:
- Drag Race star Shea Couleé cast in Marvel's Ironheart series
- Natalie Portman & Tessa Thompson try to name every Marvel film in ONE minute
- Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani vs. 'The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz'
- Andrew Garfield wants to do another Spider-Man film with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire