Black Panther fans are thirsting over Namor in Wakanda Forever and I agree

By Sam Prance

Tenoch Huerta is proving extremely popular with Black Panther viewers.

If Namor asked you to burn the world with him, would you? 99% of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever viewers would say yes.

Last week (Nov 11), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuted in cinemas worldwide. The new film introduces the Talokan to the MCU. The Talokan are an underwater civilisation with their own source of vibranium, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta). In the movie, Namor tries to join forces with Shuri (Letitia Wright). However, it soon becomes clear that he's a villain.

Nevertheless, ever since Wakanda Forever came out, fans have not been able to stop thirsting over the complex anti-hero.

Black Panther fans are thirsting over Namor in Wakanda Forever and I agree. Picture: Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo, MARVEL STUDIOS/WALT DISNEY PICTURES / Album / Alamy Stock Photo

Like Killmonger before him, it's easy to understand why Namor seeks vengeance. His Mayan ancestors were enslaved and it becomes clear that the Talokan now risk having their community pillaged by outside forces. However, when he asks Shuri to burn the world with him, it becomes clear that they have very different moral outlooks and she can't justify his actions.

Still, it turns out that most Black Panther fans view things differently, and it's all because everyone fancies Tenoch Huerta as Namor. One person tweeted: "Personally if Namor asked me to burn the world with him, my immediate response would be medium well or extra crispy?"

Another added: "No matter how nasty Namor got in that movie i couldn’t stop wanting dive into his cheeks like he does to the atlantic". Poetry.

Would I burn the world if Namor asked me to? No comment.

