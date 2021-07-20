How to get the blue and red filter on TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's how to get the popular blue and red filter on TikTok.

The blue and red filter is going viral on TikTok and it's all thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical movie, In The Heights.

Does a day go by without a new viral filter emerging on TikTok? Nope. Recently, TikTok users have become obsessed with the Photo Animation filter which animates still photos. People are even using it to bring photos of loved ones that have passed away to life. And how could we forget the classic Disney Pixar filter, which turns you into your favourite Disney Pixar character.

Now there's a new filter picking up steam on the platform: the blue and red filter. The filter allows users to switch between a masculine blue light that gives people facial hair and a red light with feminine features – meaning you can star in your own one-man Broadway production. Here's exactly how to use the viral filter.

READ MORE: How to get the Disney Pixar filter on TikTok

How to get the blue and red filter on TikTok

How to get the blue and red filter on TikTok. Picture: @cole_abbie via TikTok

1) Open TikTok and click the "+" icon to create a video.

2) Head to "Effects" and under the "Trending" tab you should find the 'Blue & Red filter'.

3) If you click on it it'll immediately be applied. To switch the filter from blue to red just blink your eyes.

4) Record you video and upload!

Now you're ready for your Broadway debut. People are using the filter under the hashtag #TheHeightsChallenge, reenacting scenes from the movie. However, there's also clips of people putting their own creative spin on it too.