Animal Crossing fans slam Build-A-Bear over "disappointing" collection

7 April 2021, 13:56

By Sam Prance

Build-A-Bear have launched a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection but fans are less than impressed with it.

The demand for an Animal Crossing and Build-A-Bear collaboration was huge but people are disappointed with the results.

Yesterday (Apr 6), Build-A-Bear launched their very first Animal Crossing collaboration. Speaking about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection, Build-A-Bear merchandising officer, Jennifer Kretchmar, stated: "Fans of the game are sure to be transported to an island paradise and ready for fun with these furry friends. This collection is perfect for gamers and collectors of all ages!"

However, in spite of Jennifer's exciting comments, fans have criticised the collection for failing to live up to its potential.

Animal Crossing fans criticise Build-A-Bear over "disappointing" collab
Animal Crossing fans criticise Build-A-Bear over "disappointing" collab. Picture: Build A Bear

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will already know that the beloved game features hundreds of iconic characters who are all key to what makes the game so great. Some characters are more popular than others though and, sadly, the Animal Crossing Build-A-Bear collaboration only features two characters from the game: Isabelle and Tom Nook.

With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that fans of the video game, who prefer Animal Crossing characters like Celeste, KK Slider, Marshal, Audie and Raymond, are sad to see such a limited range of Build-A-Bear options.

In response to the collection, one person tweeted: "there are over 400 animal crossing characters and you choose Isabelle and Tom nook. you hate to see potential get wasted". Another added: "THEY’RE NOT INCLUDING CELESTE. I’M UPSET."

As it stands, Build-A-Bear are yet to respond to the backlash. We shall update you if they do.

What do you think of the collection?

