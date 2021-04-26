What is burgundy sauce backwards? People on TikTok are warning against the offensive trend

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's the truth behind the "burgundy sauce" TikTok trend.

People on TikTok are warning against an offensive trend which involves saying "burgundy sauce" backwards.

As you know, there's all sorts of weird and wonderful trends on TikTok. However, there's also a darker side of the platform. Case in point, the Blackout Challenge which went viral on TikTok earlier this year, which dares participants to choke themselves until they lose consciousness. Sadly, the trend recently resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy.

The burgundy sauce trend actually appears to have been around since 2019 but it's currently gaining traction on TikTok. But what does it even mean? Here's the viral term explained.

What is burgundy sauce said backwards?

What is burgundy sauce backwards? Picture: Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, @mubeen.momodu via TikTok

According to Urban Dictionary, saying burgundy sauce backwards basically sounds like a racial slur. To say it backwards the video actually has to be reversed on Snapchat or a digital voice reverser app in order to work. The site says the trend was "made by some immature 9th graders".

People have encouraged others to say the phrase in order to trick them into being racist. Others are also getting people to say "vinegar", which also sounds like a racial slur when reversed.

So if you're being told to make your own burgundy sauce video it's probably best to not fall for it. Others are now warning others to not take part in the trend.

Remember, if you do see any burgundy sauce videos on your timeline, it's best to report the video to TikTok.

