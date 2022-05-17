All the memes about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards

Rumour has it if you say "Cara Delevingne" in the mirror three times she'll appear behind you...

If you've been on the internet in the last 48 hours, you've probably noticed a lot of conversation about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion. The model-turned-actress made a truly bizarre appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15) and people can't stop talking about it.

Let's set the scene: Megan Thee Stallion is walking the red carpet in a dip-dyed two-piece and she's ready to pose for the cameras. But then peeking from behind the background is Cara (???) who sort of cranes her head round the corner to get a good look at Megan. But then things get a lot weirder...

Cara decides to interrupt the picture-taking session and starts grabbing Megan's dress and tossing it in the air. Incredibly awkward scenes all round.

Not only that, Cara appeared to be in literally every single frame Megan was in whilst inside the venue too. Like, right next to her at all times. It's not known how close the two actually are, or if they're friends, but Megan appeared to play along with Cara (Megan and Cara are thought to have met at the 2022 Met Gala and a video shows Cara allegedly leaning in to kiss Megan, who guided her away, as they danced together).

But Cara's oddball antics didn't quite stop there. She then decided to become Billboard's official photographer, laying on the ground to take a picture of Fat Joe, Doja, and DJ Khaled.

The whole thing was just so weird and now the internet is making so many memes about it all.

You could never say Cara isn't determined.

Cara delevingne when she sees sexy black women https://t.co/TTsActr7FP — hi im rue! (they/them) (@clitereIIa) May 16, 2022

i think we need to enforce a law that bans cara delevingne from being in the 10ft radius of any black woman https://t.co/76twNzd8gY — sasha⁷ (@sashasleeze) May 16, 2022

Cara Delevingne when she realizes megan isn’t at the same function she’s at pic.twitter.com/hx5zhQpiCy — ami 👑 Kate sharma supremacy (@jisoovision) May 16, 2022

your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero pic.twitter.com/rZzs7JQXr6 — َdance fever grammy campaign (@ungodlywests) May 16, 2022

cara delevingne when she smells pussy pic.twitter.com/wRssgirhIb — garrett (@nov4c4ne) May 16, 2022

I say this genuinely, but I think Cara Delevingne may need an exorcism — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) May 16, 2022

cara delevingne fighting everyone at the grammys for the seat next to megan pic.twitter.com/JNKXJUP7Rv — í (@isaim3dina) May 16, 2022

In a city, they say you're never more than 10 feet away from a rat... or Cara Delevingne.

And is Cara Delevingne in the room with us right now? — Sluppet (@mdeitzy23) May 16, 2022

I hate smoking with paranoid people. Tf you mean you saw Cara Delevingne?? — Xigz 🇯🇲🇰🇳 (@_cudjoeee) May 16, 2022

Megan... blink twice if you need our help...

Megan Thee Stallion trying to hide from Cara Delevingne:pic.twitter.com/Y5cHRTyd6i — 🦋 (@pedroiriarte_) May 16, 2022

Cara Delevingne coming through the mirror when Megan Thee Stallion tries to hide from her in the bathroom:

pic.twitter.com/8Tv2js2odm — Steven Turner (@StevenTphoto92) May 16, 2022

nobody:

megan thee stallion: *looks under her bed*

cara delevingne: pic.twitter.com/L5a75DmNP0 — riaa🫀 (@silkhazed) May 16, 2022

why in every piece of media i see of megan at this awards i see cara delevingne 5 inches away from her pic.twitter.com/moijNxlx6W — HEEDlE (@heyheedie) May 16, 2022

cara delevingne outside megan the stallion's house pic.twitter.com/TFYiDgHpWa — springflop (@hoodarataki) May 16, 2022

megan trying to hide from cara delevingne pic.twitter.com/viNtDHxEeN — bella 💗 is a mike (@miserybella) May 16, 2022

Seriously Megan, get in the car!! *locks doors*

Cara Delevingne’s behavior so greatly outweighs anything embarrassing I’ve ever done that I think she cured my anxiety — verif*ed tw*tter s*cks (@amberleejo_) May 16, 2022

somebody needs to put a shock collar on cara delevingne or follow her around with a spray bottle cause there’s literally no reason for this woman to constantly be acting like a bitch in heat?? pic.twitter.com/G9A1ld6Y75 — erin (@ronnamart1n) May 16, 2022

bookmarked all the videos of cara delevigne being a cringey mess so next time i have hangover anxiety i can look through them and think “ah yeah to be fair it could be worse” — Joe (@averageIyjoe) May 16, 2022

To make matters just a *touch* more embarrassing, it seems like Megan might not have been so thrilled with Cara being her shadow all night.

Megan reposted an image of herself and Doja Cat from the event, which had originally been posted by a fan account. Cara was actually in the original image and had been cropped out, but Megan still shared it anyway…