All the memes about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards

17 May 2022, 15:51

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Rumour has it if you say "Cara Delevingne" in the mirror three times she'll appear behind you...

If you've been on the internet in the last 48 hours, you've probably noticed a lot of conversation about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion. The model-turned-actress made a truly bizarre appearance at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15) and people can't stop talking about it.

Let's set the scene: Megan Thee Stallion is walking the red carpet in a dip-dyed two-piece and she's ready to pose for the cameras. But then peeking from behind the background is Cara (???) who sort of cranes her head round the corner to get a good look at Megan. But then things get a lot weirder...

Cara decides to interrupt the picture-taking session and starts grabbing Megan's dress and tossing it in the air. Incredibly awkward scenes all round.

Not only that, Cara appeared to be in literally every single frame Megan was in whilst inside the venue too. Like, right next to her at all times. It's not known how close the two actually are, or if they're friends, but Megan appeared to play along with Cara (Megan and Cara are thought to have met at the 2022 Met Gala and a video shows Cara allegedly leaning in to kiss Megan, who guided her away, as they danced together).

All the memes about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards
All the memes about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC, HBO

But Cara's oddball antics didn't quite stop there. She then decided to become Billboard's official photographer, laying on the ground to take a picture of Fat Joe, Doja, and DJ Khaled.

The whole thing was just so weird and now the internet is making so many memes about it all.

You could never say Cara isn't determined.

In a city, they say you're never more than 10 feet away from a rat... or Cara Delevingne.

Megan... blink twice if you need our help...

Seriously Megan, get in the car!! *locks doors*

To make matters just a *touch* more embarrassing, it seems like Megan might not have been so thrilled with Cara being her shadow all night.

Megan reposted an image of herself and Doja Cat from the event, which had originally been posted by a fan account. Cara was actually in the original image and had been cropped out, but Megan still shared it anyway…

