Teen's wild graduation video with messages from 14 celebs goes viral

By Jazmin Duribe

Mark Wahlberg? Joshua Bassett? Gaten Matarazzo? Sorry… HOW!?

When graduating high school you're probably expecting a little present from your parents. Some nice jewellery to mark the occasion? Some cash or maybe a new car, if you're lucky? Well one father has trumped them all.

A TikTok user named Faith (@faith.isabelle) has gone viral after her dad surprised her with a congratulatory video filled with A-list celebrities.

The video starts with Faith saying: "Me thinking my dad wasn't doing much for graduation," before leading into the celebrity messages. The video featured – wait for it – 14 celebrities, including Randall Park, Mark Wahlberg, Kat Dennings, Joshua Bassett, Drake Bell, Gaten Matarazzo, J.K. Simmons, Jonathan Groff and Lori Loughlin. At the time of writing, the video has 17.4 million views.

Teen's wild graduation video with messages from 14 celebs goes viral. Picture: @faith.isabelle via TikTok

If you're looking to have a celebrity-filled graduation video of your own, all you'll need is an email account and a little bit of lick. You might assume Faith's father has some serious Hollywood connections to pull this kind of stunt, however, in a follow-up video Faith's dad explained that he simply contacted the management of all of the celebrities included.

"I made a list of all the actors that Faith grew up watching and I emailed them on Thursday. That was what my trick is, email people on Thursdays. And then I did a follow up email on Friday and your good to go," he explained. Faith then explained how her father found all the contact information on LinkedIn and simply told the celebs' publicists that his daughter was graduating and a big fan.

She added: "There were also celebrities who sent something else so I'll do another video with those things." True to her word, in a third video, Faith revealed she received a handwritten note from Lin-Manuel Miranda, signed pictures from Daniel Radcliffe and Robert Downey Junior, books from Barack Obama and Matthew McConaughey, merch from Ellen Degeneres and more. I-

You hear this parents!? It's time to step your game up.