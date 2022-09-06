Chris Pine memes go viral thanks to his reactions at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

By Katie Louise Smith

"Chris Pine rethinking his entire life decisions that lead him to this point."

The internet is currently obsessed with Chris Pine thanks to his appearance at the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival yesterday (Sept 5).

While all eyes were on Florence Pugh, and whether or not Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde would actually pose for a picture together (they did not), Chris Pine was minding his own business, quietly stealing the spotlight and dominating the memes.

From the way he appeared to completely zone out during one interview with Harry Styles, to his reactions at the press conference. Even down to his adorable "you're doing great, sweetie!" moment with Florence on the red carpet...

Ladies and gentlemen, for your consideration, Chris Pine at the Don't Worry Darling premiere in Venice: A story in three parts, as told by memes from the internet.

READ MORE: 39 wild Don't Worry Darling memes that are even more chaotic than the alleged drama

Chris Pine memes go viral thanks to his reactions at the Don't Worry Darling premiere. Picture: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, Venice International Film Festival

Part one: The press conference

chris pine rethinking his entire life decisions that lead him to this point pic.twitter.com/Xp8YjANTiM — cat.🦫 (@lordeonfilm) September 5, 2022

When you’re on your third “damn that’s crazy” and they keep talking. #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/B5vNNO9aQQ — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) September 5, 2022

why does chris pine look like he’s about to unwillingly train some tributes for the 74th hunger games rn pic.twitter.com/emfofQ8NCd — tomorrow!!! 🏡💌 (@sweetsatelIite) September 5, 2022

online shopping during the zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/EiNss40Mti — JP (@jpbrammer) September 5, 2022

My man looks like he’s the UN ambassador from New Asgard https://t.co/FCeVsaNd0K — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) September 5, 2022

Part two: The interview with Harry Styles

chris pine deserves an oscar for not reacting here i am so serious https://t.co/6er6t4ssDJ — Julian Bashir = Starfleet's # 1 Space Bi (@Hildawg_Made_It) September 5, 2022

this is even funnier when you remember chris has a bachelors in english from berkeley and he grew up in the film industry and now he’s sitting next to someone saying “my favourite thing about the movie is like it feels like a movie” pic.twitter.com/1lKltp4ZPU — franklin (@leohoratio) September 5, 2022

Harry styles at the DWD conference: “my favorite part about the movie is that it feels like a movie”



Chris pine next to him : pic.twitter.com/RhJM4L1hPQ — yas 🍃 (@folklaris) September 5, 2022

Part three: The red carpet and premiere screening

chris pine putting on his sunglasses as the lights cut… oh that man is taking a nap pic.twitter.com/e1fN4EXFfs — mirrorball 🛋 (@tracesofswift) September 5, 2022

The Princess Diaries (2001) https://t.co/QdVOQ7Pijp — Alexis “Bring Back Bunheads” Wilson (@sassyblackdiva) September 5, 2022

Everyone is missing the main point that Chris pine brought a camera to a red carpet because of his refusal upgrade from a freaking flip phone lmao pic.twitter.com/EKaHCAyBLW — liz @ TIFF (@producerlizz) September 5, 2022

new “you’re doing amazing sweetie” meme just dropped, but with chris pine and florence pugh. pic.twitter.com/k6FoVy6Ni8 — mae ★ (@hailedfrequency) September 5, 2022

Thank you, Chris Pine for your service to memes.

Chris Pine on his flip phone right now with zero access to twitter pic.twitter.com/zHy3MdIPVf — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🎃 (@davejorgenson) September 6, 2022

chris pine has been the most relatable person today pic.twitter.com/WvLgYqIW5p — cat.🦫 (@lordeonfilm) September 6, 2022

Read more about Don't Worry Darling here: