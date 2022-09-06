Chris Pine memes go viral thanks to his reactions at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

6 September 2022, 17:25

By Katie Louise Smith

"Chris Pine rethinking his entire life decisions that lead him to this point."

The internet is currently obsessed with Chris Pine thanks to his appearance at the premiere of Don't Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival yesterday (Sept 5).

While all eyes were on Florence Pugh, and whether or not Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde would actually pose for a picture together (they did not), Chris Pine was minding his own business, quietly stealing the spotlight and dominating the memes.

From the way he appeared to completely zone out during one interview with Harry Styles, to his reactions at the press conference. Even down to his adorable "you're doing great, sweetie!" moment with Florence on the red carpet...

Ladies and gentlemen, for your consideration, Chris Pine at the Don't Worry Darling premiere in Venice: A story in three parts, as told by memes from the internet.

Chris Pine memes go viral thanks to his reactions at the Don't Worry Darling premiere
Chris Pine memes go viral thanks to his reactions at the Don't Worry Darling premiere. Picture: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, Venice International Film Festival

Part one: The press conference

Part two: The interview with Harry Styles

Part three: The red carpet and premiere screening

Thank you, Chris Pine for your service to memes.

