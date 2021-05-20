Conan Gray's Astronomy test reveals how compatible you are with your crush

By Sam Prance

It's time to find out whether or not you and your crush actually belong together.

Conan Gray has just set up a brand new website that reveals EXACTLY how compatible you are with the person you fancy.

We all have crushes. From the celebrities we idolise growing up to the hotties we interact with on a daily basis, it's perfectly normal to fall head over heels for people. Whether you spend your life fantasising about a future with Harry Styles or can't stop thinking about how much you like your classmate, no one is immune to the all-encompassing power of a crush.

Are you compatible with your crush though? 'Heather' singer Conan Gray has just created a test that reveals the answer.

How do I find out if I'm compatible with my crush?

Conan Gray's Astronomy test reveals if your crush is compatible with you. Picture: @conangray via Instagram, Republic Records

To find out if you and your crush belong with each other, all you have to do is visit Conan's new Astronomy website. The site then asks you to enter the name of you and your crush before consulting the Gods to reveal what percentage you and your crush are compatible. It also gives you a phrase like: "definitely a spicy pair" or "you're two worlds apart".

TAKE THE CRUSH COMPATIBILITY QUIZ HERE

Why has Conan Gray created a crush compatibility quiz you ask? No. Don't worry. He's not giving up music anytime soon. In fact the Astronomy website is designed to promote his new single 'Astronomy' which, as Conan told Coup De Main is "about that slow, painful, often denial inducing process of growing apart from somebody."

Fingers crossed that you and your crush have more luck than Conan and the subject of 'Astronomy'.