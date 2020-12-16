What is happening on December 21? All the theories explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's the theories on what will happen on December 21.

2020 is almost over, but slow down, not quite. This year still has more to throw at us. Yep, as if a global pandemic wasn't enough. There's one particular date that has everybody up in arms right now: December 21. Apparently, we should be prepared for something HUGE to happen thanks to a rare celestial event due to occur next Monday. So, sit back and let us explain.

What is happening on December 21?

Well there's some freaky stuff planned for December 21. Jupiter and Saturn are set to align, with both planets appearing closer than they have been since the Middle Ages (4 March 1226 to be exact and 1623, although it wasn't visible from Earth). Both Jupiter and Saturn will appear to be one giant bright star in the sky. It's what astrologers call The Great Conjunction, or in this specific case, The Christmas Kiss. Aww.

Now for the bad news: Christian evangelist Pastor Paul Begley has predicted that the world will end on December 21 too. Apparently, The Great Conjunction coupled with the Mayan calendar tell him that December 21 will be the day that Jesus Christ returns. Oh, and it's also the beginning of the winter solstice. In a YouTube video, he said: "The Mayans are now reorganising and saying this could certainly be the end of the world as we know it." Um, ok.

To be clear, there's no actual evidence that this apocalyptic event will be taking place apart from all the strange coincidences surrounding December 21. The end of the world has been predicted several times over the years and shockingly we're all still here. Pastor Paul has even backtracked on his initial statement in a new YouTube video.

He said: "The end is near, I'm just gonna tell you right now, the end is near. Now, well, people wanna know what day, what hour, what year? The Bible says no man knows the day nor the hour, no. Not the angels in Heaven, not the son of God, but the Father only. We know this in Matthew 24." Sigh.

As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people 👩🏽‍🦯 they wanna make us average — ßß (@lottidot) December 5, 2020

Will Black people get superpowers on December 21?

Another reason why December 21 is so significant is because Black people will reportedly gain superpowers on that day. Seriously. Apparently, it's all because of Jupiter and Saturn's alignment again. This will unlock "real DNA" and superpowers in Black people only.

The theory was started in a Twitter thread about how the US has handled the coronavirus pandemic. People were saying they don't trust the government as they have historically lied to their citizens, especially the Black community.

They tweeted: "As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people. They wanna make us average."

Now December 21 memes have exploded all over the internet.

In conclusion, the apocalypse might hit on December 21 or you might get superpowers, who knows. We don't make the rules.