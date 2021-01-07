Demi Lovato teases US Capitol riots song and the memes are out of control

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'm in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy."

Demi Lovato is recording new music in response to the pro-Donald Trump riots that erupted in Capitol, Washington D.C on Wednesday (Jan 6).

At least four people have been killed during the incident, which saw rioters inflict violence and chaos because Joe Biden won the US election over Trump, who has falsely claimed the results were sabotaged by voter fraud.

Many celebrities have expressed their anger over the riots, including Demi, who vented her frustrations on Twitter: "My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying ‘where’s d7’ or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country…"

She added: "THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F***ING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight."

READ MORE: Demi Lovato slams TikTok stars travelling and partying amid the pandemic

My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying “where’s d7” or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country... pic.twitter.com/md5XPFmj2B — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 7, 2021

THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY FUCKING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed.



I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy.#impeachtrumptonight — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) January 7, 2021

In October last year, Demi condemned President Trump in her political-charged song 'Commander in Chief'. She even performed the track at the Billboard Music Awards weeks before the 2020 Presidential Election, which saw conservatives criticise her.

Needless to say, the internet does not want another political bop from Miss Lovato and now her fans are making hilarious memes.

Demi Lovato in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. pic.twitter.com/0Ov8Ok0flL — bash 🧜🏽‍♂️ (@bash0929) January 7, 2021

girl this is not camp rock. you are not gonna save the day w a song 😭😭 https://t.co/qm0cQNasf2 — Ivyprofen 💊✨ (@IvyKungu) January 7, 2021

i just know Demi Lovato is gonna somehow rhyme president with evident, precedent, or consequent pic.twitter.com/6B9S15xThk — failed abortion (@kadeeeen_) January 7, 2021

Demi Lovato on her way to the studio after finding out what happened at the Capitol

pic.twitter.com/4i6ylnESut — sedrick (@nielsedrick_) January 7, 2021

today was bad enough, now we gotta deal with a new demi lovato song about it i’ve HAD IT pic.twitter.com/ZMMbnne6GA — cielo (@cielosplaylist) January 7, 2021

demi lovato running to the studio after today’s events pic.twitter.com/Tby1q1BCMv — 🦭 (@elonbanks) January 7, 2021

Rumour has it that playing a Demi Lovato song a day will help us achieve world peace.

Keep it.

this is what demi lovato thinks she’s doing

pic.twitter.com/9FttZ3Wwcx — cay (@koralinadean) January 7, 2021

why i just know demi lovato in a studio somewhere rhyming democracy and hypocrisy. — zae (@ItsZaeOk) January 7, 2021

demi lovato in the studio right now pic.twitter.com/D2X3Cnz9PD — avery ✰ (@cosmicholiday) January 7, 2021

Demi Lovato in the booth finding out what happened at Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/3GuISiJI6L — ju tha jeweler 🎋 (@earringdealer) January 7, 2021

*Not one single person at all*



Demi Lovato: pic.twitter.com/X9ct48mKna — JeremiahTuff (@jeremiah_tuff) January 7, 2021

It's ok. Demi is working on something.

2021 has been saved with one song.

Demi lovato outside the Capitol pic.twitter.com/WPRiW1yAdo — 🌚 (@joshieyamaguchi) January 7, 2021

who watched what happened today at Capitol Hill and went “you know what would help? a new demi lovato song” https://t.co/soTbiVHeUC — cielo (@cielosplaylist) January 7, 2021

surprised demi lovato hasn’t made a song called boot licker — Noel Miller (@thenoelmiller) January 6, 2021

It's okay, Demi Lovato is in the studio — Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) January 7, 2021

demi lovato trying to end white supremacy pic.twitter.com/A224oDgaYG — joe (@jxeker) January 7, 2021

Whilst it's worth noting that Demi consistently uses her platform to amplify social justice, it's probably not the time for 'Commander in Chief' Part 2…