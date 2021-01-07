Demi Lovato teases US Capitol riots song and the memes are out of control

7 January 2021, 15:26

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I'm in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy."

Demi Lovato is recording new music in response to the pro-Donald Trump riots that erupted in Capitol, Washington D.C on Wednesday (Jan 6).

At least four people have been killed during the incident, which saw rioters inflict violence and chaos because Joe Biden won the US election over Trump, who has falsely claimed the results were sabotaged by voter fraud.

Many celebrities have expressed their anger over the riots, including Demi, who vented her frustrations on Twitter: "My heart is broken. It makes me to sad to believe how naive I was to think this couldn’t possibly happen, and yet it did. Here we are. For everyone in my comments saying ‘where’s d7’ or wanting me to sing instead of speaking up about what needs to change in this country…"

She added: "THIS IS WHY I POST AS MUCH AS I DO. THIS IS WHY I CARE. THIS CANNOT HAPPEN ANY F***ING MORE. I’m angry, embarrassed and ashamed. I’m in the studio working on something special after today’s assault on democracy. #impeachtrumptonight."

READ MORE: Demi Lovato slams TikTok stars travelling and partying amid the pandemic

In October last year, Demi condemned President Trump in her political-charged song 'Commander in Chief'. She even performed the track at the Billboard Music Awards weeks before the 2020 Presidential Election, which saw conservatives criticise her.

Needless to say, the internet does not want another political bop from Miss Lovato and now her fans are making hilarious memes.

Rumour has it that playing a Demi Lovato song a day will help us achieve world peace.

Keep it.

It's ok. Demi is working on something.

2021 has been saved with one song.

Whilst it's worth noting that Demi consistently uses her platform to amplify social justice, it's probably not the time for 'Commander in Chief' Part 2…

