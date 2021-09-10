What does Devious Lick mean? The viral meme explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's the meaning behind the viral 'Devious Lick' meme.

The 'Devious Lick' memes are blowing up on TikTok right now. But what does it all mean?

Leave it to the internet to create something viral out of absolutely nothing. The internet has notoriously spawned the most unfathomable challenges, trends and new words that aren't even in the dictionary. Remember that time when you couldn't escape tweets with the phrases "Sco Pa Tu Manaa" or "Bomboclaat" coming up on your timeline?

Anyway, now everyone's talking about the Devious Lick memes. The memes are relatively new and only kicked off in September. But who started it?

What is the Devious Lick meme?

What does Devious Lick mean? Picture: @dtx.2cent via TikTok, @vinvinvinny via TikTok

According to Know Your Meme, the origins of the 'Devious Lick' meme started on September 6 and it's all thanks to TikTok. User @dtx.2cent shared a video in which they unzipped their backpack and pulled out a hand sanitiser dispenser, which we can only presume was stolen from their school. The text on-screen read: "Only a month into school and got this absolute devious lick." The video quickly gained over 7.2 million views in two days.

Over the next few days, people started sharing items that they had stolen from school too including computers, signs and chemistry lab equipment. It's not just limited to school either. People have also been stealing random items from other places and sharing their "devious licks" on TikTok.

What does Devious Lick mean?

A devious lick is basically something that has been stolen sneakily. The items stolen usually are quite random and have little value. According to Urban Dictonairy, "hit a lick" means "to gain a shit load of money in a short amount of time" or a robbery. Some have been replacing the "devious" with "diabolical" or other synonyms but the meaning remains the same.



