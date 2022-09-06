39 wild Don't Worry Darling memes that are even more chaotic than the alleged drama

By Katie Louise Smith

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Did Florence Pugh avoid looking at Olivia Wilde? Did Chris Pine astral project during the press conference?

If you haven't been following the all the drama and rumours surrounding the cast of Don't Worry Darling, then the last 24 hours on social media would have been an absolutely wild ride for you.

Yesterday (Sept 5), Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and the rest of the cast premiered the highly anticipated movie at Venice Film Festival – and it was even more chaotic than anyone could have predicted.

The Don't Worry Darling premiere had EVERYTHING: Florence Pugh skipping the press conference and arriving late, with her nan and an Aperol Spritz in hand. Chris Pine and Gemma Chan separating Florence, Harry and Olivia in every single seating and standing arrangement. Harry Styles having the time of his life. Harry kissing Nick Kroll. Harry saying his "favourite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie". A conspiracy theory about Harry Styles spitting (!?) on Chris Pine... (Yes, really.)

It was mayhem from start to finish in the best kind of way, and Twitter hasn't been able to stop talking about it.

Here's all the funniest memes and reactions to the Don't Worry Darling premiere...

Don't Worry Darling premiere memes have gone viral. Picture: @florencepugh via Instagram, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Florence Pugh arriving in Venice during the press conference with an Aperol Spritz in hand.

Prior to the festival, it was confirmed that Miss Flo Florence would be arriving in Venice later than the rest of the cast and would not be taking part in the press conference. Many fans assumed it was due to the on-going rumours that there was huge amounts of tension between her and director Olivia Wilde.

So when Florence was pictured arriving at the festival while the press conference was going on, later popping up on social media, unbothered, drink in hand, people were gagged.

Not Olivia Wilde saying Florence Pugh couldn’t make the the Don’t Worry Darling press conference because of scheduling conflicts and her literally being in Venice at the same time with this energy 👑🤣 #DontWorryDarling https://t.co/QqXyYuUAkG — LOTVF (@lotsoftvfeels) September 5, 2022

have never laid eyes on a video more intentionally destined for memeage pic.twitter.com/JU8rVDniyw — Kate Halliwell (@katehalliwell) September 5, 2022

florence pugh supremacy me thinks pic.twitter.com/V1hdB31xKP — 🍒gubblebum (@gubblebumLOKI) September 5, 2022

this is probably florence pugh’s dress for venice pic.twitter.com/VHjPe8kHyg — cat.🦫 (@lordeonfilm) September 4, 2022

AND THEN SHE DIDN’T ATTEND THE PRESS CONFERENCE BUT SHOWED UP ABSOLUTELY OWNING THAT RED CARPET #DontWorryDarling #FlorencePugh pic.twitter.com/w2booQ3YLM — alina 🇺🇦🕊 (@alittlebitalina) September 5, 2022

florence pugh escaping the theatre the moment don’t worry darling ends pic.twitter.com/g62wAHQbf0 — Daniel (@notweedaniel) September 5, 2022

Chris Pine and Gemma Chan standing between Florence, Harry and Olivia at every opportunity.

And the Academy Award for Best Supporting Buffers at an international film festival premiere featuring a cast who apparently does not want to be pictured standing next to each other goes to: Chris Pine and Gemma Chan!

READ MORE: Harry Styles fans think he didn't want to stand next to Olivia Wilde at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

THE WAY GEMMA AND CHRIS HAVE BEEN SEPARATING THE THREE OF THEM EVERY TIME HAS ME LOLING pic.twitter.com/mPpIAGONQZ — brooke loves martina ✿ (@magazinerry) September 5, 2022

My dad separating me and my sister so we’ll stop fighting and behave. pic.twitter.com/bVPzhKO0n7 — Toby Herman (@tobyherman27) September 5, 2022

They need an award for Best Supporting Actors as the dividers of Olivia, Harry, and Florence pic.twitter.com/ujZZZWtyC8 — alanis • what a feeling 👑 (@dykwyaharry) September 5, 2022

Chris Pine's reactions during the press conference have become a meme themselves.

Chris Pine, officially the Best Chris, has just supplied the internet with enough reaction pics to last a lifetime.

When you’re on your third “damn that’s crazy” and they keep talking. #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/B5vNNO9aQQ — FILM DAZE (@filmdaze) September 5, 2022

why does chris pine look like he’s about to unwillingly train some tributes for the 74th hunger games rn pic.twitter.com/emfofQ8NCd — 2 🏡💌 (@sweetsatelIite) September 5, 2022

online shopping during the zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/EiNss40Mti — JP (@jpbrammer) September 5, 2022

In fact, Chris Pine in general was probably the MVP of this premiere, if we're being honest.

chris pine at the don't worry darling premierepic.twitter.com/BqiF60dAcJ — 💭camila (@cinemaIwt) September 5, 2022

chris pine putting on his sunglasses as the lights cut… oh that man is taking a nap pic.twitter.com/e1fN4EXFfs — mirrorball 🛋 (@tracesofswift) September 5, 2022

chris pine at the don’t worry darling press conference pic.twitter.com/qdLzOmEAZm — franklin (@leohoratio) September 5, 2022

Olivia Wilde: Florence Pugh is a force. When you watch this film, you're gonna say "That's Florence Pugh"

Harry Styles: I'm not an actor, I am an actor, you know?

Chris Pine: *Astral projecting to the Swiss Alps* — Ben Crew - Muppets Gatsby (@BenjaminCrew1) September 5, 2022

Harry Styles having the time of his life.

From trying to figure out how to work the microphone at the press conference and giggling his way through certain questions from journalists, to jokingly kissing co-star Nick Kroll square on the mouth during the standing ovation, Harry looked like he was loving every minute tbh.

his reaction when he sat down before everyone else 😭 pic.twitter.com/T2vxSFejws — harry styles (@F3CKHRRY) September 5, 2022

harry styles at dont worry darling press conference pic.twitter.com/aeEqqqDiEi — maria | sopranos enjoyer (@mustachenow) September 5, 2022

“was that an answer? it was words” pic.twitter.com/u9nxmPxIlN — shatha (@signoftimesH) September 5, 2022

harry really came to the film festival, didn’t answer a single question, kissed a boy and left — 𓆈 (@silversateIIite) September 5, 2022

Harry Styles saying his favourite thing about Don't Worry Darling is that it's a movie that "feels like a movie."

If I was AMC Theatres spokesperson Nicole Kidman, I would sue for copyright infringement immediately!

new script leaked pic.twitter.com/TcTVmLLZfw — Screen Slate (@ScreenSlate) September 5, 2022

chris pine deserves an oscar for not reacting here i am so serious https://t.co/6er6t4ssDJ — Julian Bashir = Starfleet's # 1 Space Bi (@Hildawg_Made_It) September 5, 2022

this is even funnier when you remember chris has a bachelors in english from berkeley and he grew up in the film industry and now he’s sitting next to someone saying “my favourite thing about the movie is like it feels like a movie” pic.twitter.com/1lKltp4ZPU — franklin (@leohoratio) September 5, 2022

Harry styles at the DWD conference: “my favorite part about the movie is that it feels like a movie”



Chris pine next to him : pic.twitter.com/RhJM4L1hPQ — 🍃 (@folklaris) September 5, 2022

The premiere has even spawned an entire conspiracy theory that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine as he sat in his seat.

It's very obvious that Harry did not spit on Chris Pine, but people cannot stop watching that video. Why did Chris pause? Why did he look down? Why did he laugh? Why did he shake his head? What is going ON? This is a case for the FBI!

READ MORE: Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? An investigation into the Don't Worry Darling premiere video

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

Harry Styles and Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/jkYPjxMEUm — Vulture (@vulture) September 6, 2022

the don’t worry darling drama is getting more and more absurd like what do you mean harry styles [spins wheel] spit on [spins wheel] chris pine — izzy (@spidermannwh) September 6, 2022

the “i did not spit on that man” notes app apology harry styles will soon be forced to tweet is already shaping up to be an all-timer — i want to bailey-ve 🛸 (@been_herde) September 6, 2022

It was truly top tier Hollywood chaos from start to finish.

Last time I followed a news event in real time this closely was Jan 6th https://t.co/AbJmsLxGrq — staid (@staidindoors) September 5, 2022

YOU SHOULD THE DRAMA

DO SOMETHING SURROUNDING

PRODUCTIVE THIS MOVIE IS

TOO INTERESTING pic.twitter.com/D8UAtezKf5 — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🎃 (@davejorgenson) September 6, 2022

Twitter following the Don’t Worry Darling press tour pic.twitter.com/jdrEUChKDL — Orli Matlow (@HireMeImFunny) September 6, 2022

Ryan Murphy today figuring out who Sarah Paulson will play in FEUD: Don’t Worry Darling pic.twitter.com/Xt5bN0TjWu — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) September 6, 2022

let her interview the don’t worry darling cast pic.twitter.com/OrT5QVpNjl — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) September 6, 2022

DON’T WORRY DARLING cast and crew reunion hosted by andy cohen — 𝔪𝔢𝔤 (@bymeg) September 6, 2022

olivia in venice pic.twitter.com/MwL2UItxiw — we did it, Roe. (@RoeHartrampf) September 5, 2022

I don't know about you but I've literally never been more hyped to see a movie in my entire life.

See you lot on opening day x

chris pine disassociating at a press conference, florence pugh showing up 15 mins late with an aperol spritz, tom cruise clinging to a plane and saying "see you at the movies!", brendan fraser getting a six minute ovation...maybe cinema really is back — mon iver 🫡 (@waystarroyhoe) September 5, 2022

Read more about Don't Worry Darling here: