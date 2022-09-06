39 wild Don't Worry Darling memes that are even more chaotic than the alleged drama

6 September 2022, 13:03 | Updated: 6 September 2022, 13:19

By Katie Louise Smith

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? Did Florence Pugh avoid looking at Olivia Wilde? Did Chris Pine astral project during the press conference?

If you haven't been following the all the drama and rumours surrounding the cast of Don't Worry Darling, then the last 24 hours on social media would have been an absolutely wild ride for you.

Yesterday (Sept 5), Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan and the rest of the cast premiered the highly anticipated movie at Venice Film Festival – and it was even more chaotic than anyone could have predicted.

The Don't Worry Darling premiere had EVERYTHING: Florence Pugh skipping the press conference and arriving late, with her nan and an Aperol Spritz in hand. Chris Pine and Gemma Chan separating Florence, Harry and Olivia in every single seating and standing arrangement. Harry Styles having the time of his life. Harry kissing Nick Kroll. Harry saying his "favourite thing about the movie is, like, it feels like a movie". A conspiracy theory about Harry Styles spitting (!?) on Chris Pine... (Yes, really.)

It was mayhem from start to finish in the best kind of way, and Twitter hasn't been able to stop talking about it.

Here's all the funniest memes and reactions to the Don't Worry Darling premiere...

Don't Worry Darling premiere memes have gone viral
Don't Worry Darling premiere memes have gone viral. Picture: @florencepugh via Instagram, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Florence Pugh arriving in Venice during the press conference with an Aperol Spritz in hand.

Prior to the festival, it was confirmed that Miss Flo Florence would be arriving in Venice later than the rest of the cast and would not be taking part in the press conference. Many fans assumed it was due to the on-going rumours that there was huge amounts of tension between her and director Olivia Wilde.

So when Florence was pictured arriving at the festival while the press conference was going on, later popping up on social media, unbothered, drink in hand, people were gagged.

Chris Pine and Gemma Chan standing between Florence, Harry and Olivia at every opportunity.

And the Academy Award for Best Supporting Buffers at an international film festival premiere featuring a cast who apparently does not want to be pictured standing next to each other goes to: Chris Pine and Gemma Chan!

READ MORE: Harry Styles fans think he didn't want to stand next to Olivia Wilde at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

Chris Pine's reactions during the press conference have become a meme themselves.

Chris Pine, officially the Best Chris, has just supplied the internet with enough reaction pics to last a lifetime.

In fact, Chris Pine in general was probably the MVP of this premiere, if we're being honest.

Harry Styles having the time of his life.

From trying to figure out how to work the microphone at the press conference and giggling his way through certain questions from journalists, to jokingly kissing co-star Nick Kroll square on the mouth during the standing ovation, Harry looked like he was loving every minute tbh.

Harry Styles saying his favourite thing about Don't Worry Darling is that it's a movie that "feels like a movie."

If I was AMC Theatres spokesperson Nicole Kidman, I would sue for copyright infringement immediately!

The premiere has even spawned an entire conspiracy theory that Harry Styles spat on Chris Pine as he sat in his seat.

It's very obvious that Harry did not spit on Chris Pine, but people cannot stop watching that video. Why did Chris pause? Why did he look down? Why did he laugh? Why did he shake his head? What is going ON? This is a case for the FBI!

READ MORE: Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? An investigation into the Don't Worry Darling premiere video

It was truly top tier Hollywood chaos from start to finish.

I don't know about you but I've literally never been more hyped to see a movie in my entire life.

See you lot on opening day x

Read more about Don't Worry Darling here:

WATCH: Rina Sawayama paints a self-portrait and answers questions about her life

Latest Viral News

Chris Pine memes go viral thanks to his reactions at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

Chris Pine memes go viral thanks to his reactions at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

Jameela Jamil says the Lea Michele can’t read memes are "ableist" and not funny

Jameela Jamil says the Lea Michele 'can’t read memes' are "ableist" and not funny

Ariana Grande fans slam lookalike Paige Niemann over "disrespectful" OnlyFans page

Ariana Grande fans slam lookalike Paige Niemann for launching OnlyFans cosplaying as her

Ariana Grande

Jizzy Jewellery is going viral on TikTok and it's so wild

People are buying "jizzy jewellery" made out of semen

Leonardo DiCaprio just broke up with 25-year-old Camila Morrone and the memes are brutal

Leonardo DiCaprio just broke up with 25-year-old Camila Morrone and the memes are brutal

Trending on PopBuzz

Emily Ratajkowski and her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski shades her ex by saying she has a thing for "ugly men"

Celeb

Here's what the Don't Worry Darling reviews are saying about Harry Styles' acting

Here's what the Don't Worry Darling reviews are saying about Harry Styles' acting

Harry Styles

Maude Apatow and her parents Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

Maude Apatow says she was "upset" that people called her a nepotism baby

News

Harry Styles fans think he didn't want to stand next to Olivia Wilde at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

Harry Styles fans think he didn't want to stand next to Olivia Wilde at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

Harry Styles

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? An investigation into the Don't Worry Darling premiere video

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? An investigation into the Don't Worry Darling premiere video

Harry Styles

Fake Kim Kardashian post goes viral claiming to be from Kanye's account

Kanye West debunks viral Kim Kardashian "diarrhoea" post and says it's "not funny"

Celeb