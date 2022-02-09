The best memes from Drag Race UK Vs The World episode 2 which will leave you howling

By Jazmin Duribe

All hail Queen Jimbo.

Drag Race UK Vs The World returned to BBC Three for its second episode on Tuesday night (Feb 8) and it was just as chaotic as you can imagine.

Janey Jacké awkwardly found out that Jimbo put her name on the lipstick of death, Blu Hydrangea opened up about their gender identity, and the legendary Ball challenge returned (much to Baga Chipz and Cheryl Cole's disappointment because they STILL couldn't sew).

But everyone knows that the real entertainment is the hilarious memes. So, we've collected all the best one's the internet has to offer.

The best memes from Drag Race UK Vs The World episode 2

The best memes from Drag Race UK vs The World. Picture: BBC, Yahoo

Have you ever seen Baga Chipz and Demi Lovato in the same room?

Never.

It's Jimbo's world and we're just living in it.

She is the moment.

Obsessed with @jimbodragclown asking for advice from tiny inanimate objects. 😂 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/iz6Tf80Vcw — RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) February 8, 2022

Jimbo in the top for the second week #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/ChzC36rsql — C R E A T E (@ThankU_AG) February 8, 2022

jimbo’s look is giving me rupaul wish ornament #DragRaceUKvsTheWorld pic.twitter.com/Tfs7nER0Qj — pixel ❣️ (@pixelblazxe) February 9, 2022

We need to talk about that remix...

Please, no.

I was trying to enjoy the performance but the lip sync song made me cringe so hard... respect to Janey and Jimbo for having to lip sync to THAT #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/SrlQWx7ya1 — Dinah #TeamMo #TeamPangina #TeamJaney (@MsDinahQuinn) February 8, 2022

Pangina Heals gets hotter each week.

I would risk it all for Pangina Heals.

Don’t wanna come across too strong or needy but would you like to turn my bussy inside out @PanginaHeals? — Kim Chi (@KimChi_Chic) February 9, 2022

pangina heals is so hot out of drag i can’t stop thinking about it — BABY FACE (@bbxface) February 8, 2022

Petition for Daisy May Cooper to be a full time judge.

She was born for this.

Daisy May Cooper may have just given the greatest critique to ever grace the Drag Race stage #DragRaceUk pic.twitter.com/UryhJuZiyN — tom dix (@TomDix_) February 8, 2022

Daisy May Cooper is an icon, she’s a legend and she IS the moment. Now c’mon now ! #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/UzE8hAEhyJ — cameron (@camruined) February 8, 2022

This is a Daisy May Cooper appreciation society now. She’s an excellent guest judge #dragraceuk pic.twitter.com/aCGvZgPYPV — Stanley Iyanu (@WritesStanley) February 8, 2022

This is a Blu Hydrangea stan account.

SAFE?!? I don't think.

Blu Hydrangea is messy but she’s right. Jimbo threw that lipsync #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/iG2vYBQml8 — Stanley Iyanu (@WritesStanley) February 8, 2022

Me looking for the reasons why Janey should be in the top over Monique n Blu #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/roJycXyoYL — Kiera (she/her) (@kieraharperx) February 8, 2022

Still not over Lemon's elimination tbh.

RIP x

Let’s have a moment of silence for what has been taken from us #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/qjWfvwqRxp — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 8, 2022

"Ru would never be caught wearing anything like that" #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/9do21nAPQU — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) February 8, 2022