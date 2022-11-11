Drake memes go viral thanks to Rich Flex's "21, can you do something for me?" lyric

By Katie Louise Smith

"Drake is never living down the 21 rich flex line i’m cryin".

Drake and 21 Savage's new collaborative album, Her Loss, has already sparked a load of conversation and backlash, mostly due to Drake's lyrics in which he a) calls Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian a "groupie", and b) appears to accuse Megan Thee Stallion of lying about being shot by Tory Lanez.

Now, Drake is being roasted over his lyrics on 'Rich Flex'. "21, can you do something for me?" has gone viral on social media, sparking a meme with people interpreting Drake's lyrics as "sassy" and "zesty".

Shortly after the meme made its way around the internet, 21 Savage reacted to the whole thing in a livestream with Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. Kai asked 21 about the viral videos roasting Drake's lyrics, and 21 replied: "They tripping, they got Drake f*cked up. Drake gon' slap the f*ck out them."

Drake and 21 Savage 'Rich Flex' memes go viral thanks to Drake's lyrics. Picture: Prince Williams/Wireimage, @ayeejuju via Twitter

'Rich Flex' opens with a short intro before Drake comes in, singing: "21, can you do somethin’ for me? / Can you hit a little rich flex for me? / 21, can you do somethin’ for me? / Can you talk to the opps next for me? / 21, do your thang, 21 / Do your thang."

The opening track has already proved to be a hit with fans, and that short clip has gone viral on TikTok – but it's mostly thanks to the "sassy Drake" memes.

On Twitter, people have been clowning Drake over the lyrics with one user adding: "Drake is never living down the 21 rich flex line i’m cryin".

21, can you do sum fa meee 😩🙈 pic.twitter.com/6nQACp9z8n — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) November 6, 2022

21 can you do something for me pic.twitter.com/nRTMadtmAK — 𝖄𝕵 (@DonTheCreator_) November 7, 2022

Over on TikTok, the clip is getting the same treatment, with people "recreating" how they imagine "sassy" Drake looked in the studio laying down his vocals.

People are twerking, dancing, twirling their hair and flirting their way through the "zesty" lyrics.

Another hilarious video from user @hannahstories_ has also gone viral, after giving viewers an "English Lit analysis" of the song. The clip hilariously breaks down the lyrics, explaining that "Mr. Drake is openly enamoured with Mr. Savage's dangerous lifestyle", evoking the "good girl" and "gangster" pairing.

Seeing as the song is a hit with fans, it doesn't look like the meme is going to die down soon. Drake has yet to respond to the reactions himself.

