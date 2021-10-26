25 hilarious Dune memes that are just as spicy as the movie

By Katie Louise Smith

"Yeah I like Dune. Dune your mom lol"

After several delays, Dune is finally here – and so are the glorious memes.

Denis Villeneuve's 2021 remake of the iconic 1965 Frank Herbert novel dropped in cinemas and on HBO Max simultaneously last week (Oct 21), allowing us all to enjoy Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's spicy space escapades both on the big screen and in the comfort of our own homes.

From the plot to the ridiculously talented (and ridiculously good looking!) cast and everything else in between, here are all the funniest memes about Dune so far...

Dune memes are taking over the internet. Picture: Warner Bros./Everett Collection

When they finally let the Sandworms speak in Dune Part 2...

Paul when he meets Chani on Arrakis and shoots his shot:

adding to the discourse pic.twitter.com/CVwQgOpzdK — *screams into the void* (@alexcollyard) October 25, 2021

Let Wendy Williams voice the Sandworms!

How you Dune pic.twitter.com/7WCgEHyJYr — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 22, 2021

Watching Dune the way Denis Villeneuve intended x

Watching Dune on my Zune the way Villeneuve intended pic.twitter.com/wC9X3kPOhY — Hernicula! A Latinx-Tale of Mystery! 🇪🇨 (he/him) (@hguarderas93) October 23, 2021

watching dune as the filmmakers intended 😍 pic.twitter.com/N9BaXxYjA4 — ☺︎ p.e. ☺︎ moskowitz ☺︎ (@_pem_pem) October 23, 2021

Dune is thee hottest space movie ever made. Discuss.

Oscar Isaac has done it again. And by 'it', I mean causing everyone to be horny on main.

Wait how is it captioning what I’M saying???? #dune pic.twitter.com/x29fImovBj — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) October 23, 2021

Give us the Duke Leto Atreides and Poe Dameron crossover!

#dune spoilers//

losing my mind over this pic.twitter.com/8sR5kRrpoc — chris saw dune ✰ (@RETROJEDl) October 24, 2021

Duncan Idaho, I don't know a better person.

duncan idaho is the same name as hannah montana — Clare Rey (@claresrey) October 23, 2021

congrats to jason momoa on sneaking his own meme into dune pic.twitter.com/5babNXsvr3 — Caitlin Schneider (@caitschneider) October 22, 2021

Paul, where the hell have you been loca?

Duncan Idaho the moment Paul landed on Arrakis. pic.twitter.com/fYCFDRFTM9 — ✨ FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) October 25, 2021

Help.

Whenever Rebecca Ferguson uses her mind control voice in DUNE pic.twitter.com/ojW1l77de5 — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 23, 2021

Hans Zimmer really did the damn thing when he composed the Dune soundtrack, huh?

Understanding the plot of Dune? What, like it's hard?

When someone asks me what DUNE is about pic.twitter.com/h2XZ103LzU — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 22, 2021

my dune review: pic.twitter.com/oZeXy7S0e8 — Queer is the mind-killer (@NJDG) October 23, 2021

Dune (2021, dir. Denis Villeneuve) pic.twitter.com/Qhg6GEiYUl — Ben (not one of the bad ones) (@BenYourHero) October 22, 2021

Loved this scene.

My favourite part of Dune is when Liza Minnelli does a performance of 'Single Ladies'.

The aesthetic, the world-building, the pulsing drama of Dune...truly incomparable pic.twitter.com/5PVm2UxH09 — Beatrice Loayza (@bealoayza) October 22, 2021

Dune spoilers, no context.

Dune (2021) but only explaining it as memes #Dune pic.twitter.com/1ESSJQd0gS — Chelsae ★彡 (@chivesvibes) October 23, 2021

This is actually a scene from #Dune pic.twitter.com/25QH2zMkwF — ✨ FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) October 22, 2021

Paul Atreides when he first saw the dune idk I didn’t see the movie pic.twitter.com/HtQzjLWhyO — adam (@adamjmoussa) October 25, 2021

The Rodent Cinematic Universe has expanded. The Endgame Rat and The Departed Rat welcome the Dune mouse into the fold.

can’t stop thinking about the real star of #Dune pic.twitter.com/9I6OTvpRGT — littlebird (@lilbirbs) October 23, 2021

WHERE IS IT? WHERE'S THE ANNOUNCEMENT?

In conclusion...

Yeah I like dune. Dune your mom lol — Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) October 17, 2021

