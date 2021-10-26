25 hilarious Dune memes that are just as spicy as the movie
26 October 2021, 14:37 | Updated: 26 October 2021, 18:24
"Yeah I like Dune. Dune your mom lol"
After several delays, Dune is finally here – and so are the glorious memes.
Denis Villeneuve's 2021 remake of the iconic 1965 Frank Herbert novel dropped in cinemas and on HBO Max simultaneously last week (Oct 21), allowing us all to enjoy Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya's spicy space escapades both on the big screen and in the comfort of our own homes.
From the plot to the ridiculously talented (and ridiculously good looking!) cast and everything else in between, here are all the funniest memes about Dune so far...
When they finally let the Sandworms speak in Dune Part 2...
October 24, 2021
Paul when he meets Chani on Arrakis and shoots his shot:
adding to the discourse pic.twitter.com/CVwQgOpzdK— *screams into the void* (@alexcollyard) October 25, 2021
“How you Dune?” 😏 pic.twitter.com/HsrMMrPDG1— Niccole Thurman (@niccolethurman) October 22, 2021
Let Wendy Williams voice the Sandworms!
How you Dune pic.twitter.com/7WCgEHyJYr— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) October 22, 2021
Watching Dune the way Denis Villeneuve intended x
Watching Dune on my Zune the way Villeneuve intended pic.twitter.com/wC9X3kPOhY— Hernicula! A Latinx-Tale of Mystery! 🇪🇨 (he/him) (@hguarderas93) October 23, 2021
watching dune as the filmmakers intended 😍 pic.twitter.com/N9BaXxYjA4— ☺︎ p.e. ☺︎ moskowitz ☺︎ (@_pem_pem) October 23, 2021
Dune is thee hottest space movie ever made. Discuss.
denis villeneuve’s casting for dune pic.twitter.com/8IHabzBpbs— viv. (@agvenes) October 17, 2021
Oscar Isaac has done it again. And by 'it', I mean causing everyone to be horny on main.
Wait how is it captioning what I’M saying???? #dune pic.twitter.com/x29fImovBj— Michelle Collins (@michcoll) October 23, 2021
Give us the Duke Leto Atreides and Poe Dameron crossover!
#dune spoilers//— chris saw dune ✰ (@RETROJEDl) October 24, 2021
losing my mind over this pic.twitter.com/8sR5kRrpoc
Duncan Idaho, I don't know a better person.
duncan idaho is the same name as hannah montana— Clare Rey (@claresrey) October 23, 2021
congrats to jason momoa on sneaking his own meme into dune pic.twitter.com/5babNXsvr3— Caitlin Schneider (@caitschneider) October 22, 2021
Paul, where the hell have you been loca?
Duncan Idaho the moment Paul landed on Arrakis. pic.twitter.com/fYCFDRFTM9— ✨ FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) October 25, 2021
Help.
Whenever Rebecca Ferguson uses her mind control voice in DUNE pic.twitter.com/ojW1l77de5— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) October 23, 2021
Hans Zimmer really did the damn thing when he composed the Dune soundtrack, huh?
https://t.co/t7PKPXfF10 pic.twitter.com/NiMd1sHEgL— Hannah Solow (@hamstertalk) October 22, 2021
Understanding the plot of Dune? What, like it's hard?
When someone asks me what DUNE is about pic.twitter.com/h2XZ103LzU— Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) October 22, 2021
my dune review: pic.twitter.com/oZeXy7S0e8— Queer is the mind-killer (@NJDG) October 23, 2021
Dune (2021, dir. Denis Villeneuve) pic.twitter.com/Qhg6GEiYUl— Ben (not one of the bad ones) (@BenYourHero) October 22, 2021
Loved this scene.
Dune (2021) pic.twitter.com/aatHGXOHCm— Dan (@dannah__montana) October 25, 2021
My favourite part of Dune is when Liza Minnelli does a performance of 'Single Ladies'.
The aesthetic, the world-building, the pulsing drama of Dune...truly incomparable pic.twitter.com/5PVm2UxH09— Beatrice Loayza (@bealoayza) October 22, 2021
Dune spoilers, no context.
Dune (2021) but only explaining it as memes #Dune pic.twitter.com/1ESSJQd0gS— Chelsae ★彡 (@chivesvibes) October 23, 2021
This is actually a scene from #Dune pic.twitter.com/25QH2zMkwF— ✨ FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) October 22, 2021
Paul Atreides when he first saw the dune idk I didn’t see the movie pic.twitter.com/HtQzjLWhyO— adam (@adamjmoussa) October 25, 2021
The Rodent Cinematic Universe has expanded. The Endgame Rat and The Departed Rat welcome the Dune mouse into the fold.
can’t stop thinking about the real star of #Dune pic.twitter.com/9I6OTvpRGT— littlebird (@lilbirbs) October 23, 2021
WHERE IS IT? WHERE'S THE ANNOUNCEMENT?
Ok but seriously @warnerbros @Legendary#Dune #DuneMovie pic.twitter.com/ibmmyWIxcn— Wiosna Pustyni (@Atrydka) October 25, 2021
In conclusion...
Yeah I like dune. Dune your mom lol— Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) October 17, 2021
