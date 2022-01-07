All the best Elmo vs. Rocco memes as their feud goes viral

7 January 2022, 15:59

By Katie Louise Smith

Elmo has been feuding with Zoe's pet rock Rocco since 1999 – and their beef has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Elmo vs. Rocco: It's the feud that just keeps on giving.

Over the past week, Sesame Street icon Elmo has been all over social media. Clips from years ago have resurfaced, with his pronunciation of 'balsamic vinegar' going viral, alongside videos of him saying 'paper towel roll' and "New York, baby! Boyyyyy!"

As well as all those hilarious scenes, Elmo's long-running beef with his best friend Zoe's pet rock Rocco has been brought back up. The whole thing has now turned itself into one of the first major memes of 2022 – and it is taking the internet out.

If this is your first time hearing about the decades-long rivalry between Elmo and pet rock Rocco, then here's your brief history lesson.

Elmo has been beefing with Rocco since 1999. Despite Zoe's insistence that Rocco is not just a rock, Elmo simply refuses to accept that he is anything but. As the years went by, Elmo got more and more pissed off at Rocco's imaginary existence, until one day, he snapped.

According to Know Your Meme, Elmo put up with Rocco's shenanigans for five years (!!) before it all culminated in the oatmeal raisin cookie scene, where Elmo ends up telling Zoe that Rocco is just a rock and that he's not alive. Harsh but true! Sorry Zoe!

Elmo and Rocco's hilarious feud has now spilled over to the memes, and some of them are absolutely out of control.

From Elmo, Zoe and Rocco resolving their issues on Red Table Talk, to a potential second season of Ryan Murphy's Feud starring the three of them played by Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange (as Rocco), here's all the funniest reactions to Elmo and Rocco's beef.

Elmo himself even saw all the clips and tweets about his beef with Rocco on his own timeline, and took to social media to issue his own statement. Don't worry, Elmo and Zoe are still good, and still besties. But Rocco? "Elmo doesn't want to talk about Rocco."

Jada Pinkett Smith is right. The three of them need to bring it to the Red Table, ASAP.

