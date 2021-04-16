Here's how to use the Expressify filter on TikTok

16 April 2021, 13:34

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Another day, another face-changing filter is going viral TikTok. It's safe to say not a day goes by without a new filter emerging on the platform.

This week alone we've seen the Shifting filter, which tells users which Marvel or Harry Potter characters they look like, and the Runaway filter behind the viral Aurora Trend. And, unsurprisingly, there's now a new filter sweeping the platform – Expressify.

Have you ever wondered what you would look like with super exaggerated facial features? Well, wonder no more. Expressify basically magnifies your facial features, giving you a huge mouth or eyeballs. Of course, the results are absolutely hilarious. But how do you use it?

How to get the Expressify filter on TikTok
How to get the Expressify filter on TikTok. Picture: @taliamar via TikTok, @abbyspamstuff via TikTok, @gracebooth97 via TikTok

How to use the Expressify filter on TikTok.

1) Select the "Discover" magnifying icon in the bottom bar.

2) In the search bar type "Expressify".

3) Click on the Expressify Filter underneath "Effects"

4) Press the record button at the bottom of the screen.

5) You should now be able to record your Expressify Filter video. You can choose between turning your smile into an exaggerated frown or smile and then upload as you would normally.

In keeping with the theme of TikTok, people have now turned the filter into a challenge. To take part, all you have to do is apply the filter and try and keep your face as neutral as possible. Once you catch a glimpse of yourself it's virtually impossible to not laugh.

Have you tried Expressify yet? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

