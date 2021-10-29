Meta memes are going viral after Mark Zuckerberg rebrands Facebook

By Jazmin Duribe

Why has Facebook changed its name to Meta? Here's all the memes about Mark Zuckerberg's announcement.

Facebook has officially been renamed Meta and the internet has jokes.

On Thursday (Oct 28), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his global brand to the name Meta in a virtual reality conference. The new company will put all of the social media platform's brands – Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus – under one larger umbrella.

Zuckerberg stated that the company's name no longer reflected what it actually does and also revealed plans for the "metaverse".

Well, as you can imagine, the name change hasn't gone down as well as Zuckerberg had planned. Instead, the internet are absolutely roasting Meta with memes.

Here's all the best memes and reactions about Facebook changing its name to Meta.

Meta memes are going viral after Mark Zuckerberg rebrands Facebook. Picture: Facebook, Alamy

We don't want Meta. We want MySpace.

Tom would never.

this all happened because zuckerberg never meta girl until college — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 28, 2021

Facebook renaming itself "Meta" is a glimmer of hope that it will actually go the way of MySpace eventually. — Schooley (@Rschooley) October 28, 2021

The team behind the Facebook's name change to Meta pic.twitter.com/AWY2lrczsg — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 28, 2021

"Ever since I Meta girl like you ,I'll never switch up like Facebook" pic.twitter.com/wDZuO7as1n — chun swae. (@girl_kaybee) October 28, 2021

What does "meta" and the "metaverse" mean anyway?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, "meta" is a prefix (a word put before another) that means after, beyond or "more highly organized or specialized form".

And according to Facebook, the "metaverse" is the concept of a virtual world that anyone is able to access anything in, allowing people to interact and work beyond reality.

“Meta” stands for “Mark’s Extremely Thick Ass” 🍑 🍑 🍑 — Kate Knibbs 🏄🏻‍♀️ (@Knibbs) October 28, 2021

meta: referring to itself or to the conventions of its genre; self-referential. — jack⚡️ (@jack) October 28, 2021

What's-a meta you? Hey! Gotta no respect? pic.twitter.com/kLcRpJR5kv — Ian Ford (@ij_ford) October 29, 2021

Rachel Maddow just referred to Facebook as “the artist formerly known as Facebook.” 😆😭 — Meta Kate 🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) October 29, 2021

I've definitely seen this logo somewhere before…

There goes my tattoo idea.

People with Infinity ♾️ tattoo be like WTF after #Facebook rebrands to #Meta pic.twitter.com/i9mIUmQCqL — Justsaying Atulya (@WhyJustsaying) October 29, 2021

The new name #META is fine but what's up with the logo😅 pic.twitter.com/1aDTfok2jl — Anay Ahire (@AhireAnay) October 29, 2021

Instead of asking, “What’s on your mind?” the new Facebook will henceforth start asking, “What’s the Meta with you?” — mariana Z (@mariana057) October 29, 2021

We can't complain about Facebook if Facebook doesn't exist.

Stay woke.

Gonna take awhile to get used to saying “He was radicalized in a META group” — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 28, 2021

Can't have problems with Facebook if the company isn't called Facebook #Meta pic.twitter.com/AdZvrD1bWi — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) October 28, 2021

“Meta: We’re committed to change*.”



*-ing our name so when people try to accuse us of purposely spreading stressful and hateful content, we can say that was Facebook, not Meta. — Tom Fawkes (@TomFawkes) October 28, 2021

The whole conference was a little dystopian.

It's getting weird.

Why does every image of Mark Zuckerberg look like a deep-fake of Mark Zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/sAm1Y15a57 — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 29, 2021

this is how a normal person answers the doorbell pic.twitter.com/ps2sv8BX50 — who is holidaykiss ? (@holidaykiss_) October 28, 2021

