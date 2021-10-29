Meta memes are going viral after Mark Zuckerberg rebrands Facebook

29 October 2021, 13:05 | Updated: 29 October 2021, 13:12

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Why has Facebook changed its name to Meta? Here's all the memes about Mark Zuckerberg's announcement.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Facebook has officially been renamed Meta and the internet has jokes.

On Thursday (Oct 28), Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of his global brand to the name Meta in a virtual reality conference. The new company will put all of the social media platform's brands – Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Oculus – under one larger umbrella.

Zuckerberg stated that the company's name no longer reflected what it actually does and also revealed plans for the "metaverse".

Well, as you can imagine, the name change hasn't gone down as well as Zuckerberg had planned. Instead, the internet are absolutely roasting Meta with memes.

READ MORE: 25 hilarious Dune memes that are just as spicy as the movie

Here's all the best memes and reactions about Facebook changing its name to Meta.

Meta memes are going viral after Mark Zuckerberg rebrands Facebook
Meta memes are going viral after Mark Zuckerberg rebrands Facebook. Picture: Facebook, Alamy

We don't want Meta. We want MySpace.

Tom would never.

What does "meta" and the "metaverse" mean anyway?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, "meta" is a prefix (a word put before another) that means after, beyond or "more highly organized or specialized form".

And according to Facebook, the "metaverse" is the concept of a virtual world that anyone is able to access anything in, allowing people to interact and work beyond reality.

I've definitely seen this logo somewhere before…

There goes my tattoo idea.

We can't complain about Facebook if Facebook doesn't exist.

Stay woke.

The whole conference was a little dystopian.

It's getting weird.

What do you think about Facebook's new name? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Listen to ‘The Power of Little Mix’ podcast

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.

The Power of Little Mix.
The Power of Little Mix. Picture: PopBuzz

Latest Viral News

Leomie Anderson

Leomie Anderson calls out lack of makeup artists for Black models in viral TikTok
Influencer Jayne Rivera criticised over photoshoot in front of father's open casket

Influencer criticised for "disrespectful" photoshoot in front of her dad's open casket
Dune memes are taking over the internet

25 hilarious Dune memes that are just as spicy as the movie

How to get the 'Who Are You In Love With' sticker on Instagram

How to get the 'Who Are You In Love With' sticker on Instagram Stories
TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Trending on PopBuzz

TikTok star Max Balegde goes viral with I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here audition tape

TikTok star Max Balegde pitches to be on I'm A Celebrity in hilarious viral video

TikTok

Lili Reinhart.

Lili Reinhart claps back at people trashing Riverdale on TikTok

Riverdale

Zayn Malik issues statement over allegations he 'struck' Gigi's mum Yolanda

Zayn Malik “adamantly” denies claims he 'struck' Gigi Hadid’s mum Yolanda

Celeb

Tom Holland says he doesn't have a contract to play Spider-Man again after No Way Home

Tom Holland says he has no contract to play Spider-Man again after No Way Home

News

Drag Race UK fans are furious at RuPaul for "bad decision" on latest elimination

Drag Race UK fans are fuming with RuPaul after "car crash" elimination decision

RuPaul's Drag Race

Would Joe Goldberg be obsessed with you?

QUIZ: Would Joe Goldberg be obsessed with you?

TV & Film