The best memes about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram going down

5 October 2021, 14:10

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Are Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down right now? All the memes about the technical mishap.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down on October 4 but luckily the memes on Twitter were enough to keep us throughly entertained.

The holy trinity of social media apps, which are all owned by Facebook, started experiencing issues around 4pm GMT and didn't return for several hours. Social media users were left unable to access the apps completely and met with error messages.

Why was Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down?

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are thought to have gone down because of an internal technical issue. It didn't only just affect social media services, though, according to reports Facebook employee work passes and their emails were also compromised for several hours which is why it took longer than usual for the issue to be fixed as they couldn't actually get in the building. The company have since said that there was "no evidence that user data was compromised".

The best memes about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram going down. Picture: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, E!

The technological mishap is thought to have cost Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg an estimated $5.9 billion after share prices plummeted, Forbes reports. (Don't worry though, Mark is still the sixth richest person in the world…)

Of course, in our hour of need we all flocked to the one working social media app: Twitter. Admittedly, Twitter isn't for everyone. It's certainly not a safe space. But the memes? Whew, magnificent. So, it's only right that we round up some of the best and funniest memes for you.

Here's the best memes and reactions to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp going down.

Thank the social media Gods that we have other apps to save us.

Long live Twitter.

With WhatsApp down some of us had to think of new way to communicate.

Message in a bottle seems like the best option.

Please spare a thought for all the Instagram influencers who were just about to share their content.

Thinking of you all x

Thankfully the world was back to normal by around 10pm GMT. Let the social media swiping resume!

