The best memes about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram going down

By Jazmin Duribe

Are Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down right now? All the memes about the technical mishap.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all went down on October 4 but luckily the memes on Twitter were enough to keep us throughly entertained.

The holy trinity of social media apps, which are all owned by Facebook, started experiencing issues around 4pm GMT and didn't return for several hours. Social media users were left unable to access the apps completely and met with error messages.

READ MORE: The best memes of 2021 (so far)

Why was Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp down?

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are thought to have gone down because of an internal technical issue. It didn't only just affect social media services, though, according to reports Facebook employee work passes and their emails were also compromised for several hours which is why it took longer than usual for the issue to be fixed as they couldn't actually get in the building. The company have since said that there was "no evidence that user data was compromised".

The best memes about Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram going down. Picture: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, E!

The technological mishap is thought to have cost Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg an estimated $5.9 billion after share prices plummeted, Forbes reports. (Don't worry though, Mark is still the sixth richest person in the world…)

Of course, in our hour of need we all flocked to the one working social media app: Twitter. Admittedly, Twitter isn't for everyone. It's certainly not a safe space. But the memes? Whew, magnificent. So, it's only right that we round up some of the best and funniest memes for you.

Here's the best memes and reactions to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp going down.

instagram’s IT team trying to resolve the issue pic.twitter.com/B5Bcpk1hQB — Ryan (@ryanntweets_) October 4, 2021

Mark trying to fix Whatsapp, Instagram and Facebook at the same time. pic.twitter.com/n0WZSwLYon — Mazi Gburugburu Son (@Maziify07) October 4, 2021

Every now and then I fall apart. #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/jzsWCQXkoZ — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) October 4, 2021

facebook is down bc aunt debbie was about to finish her vaccine research and blow this whole thing wide open — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 4, 2021

People making jokes about the Facebook services going down make me sick. Anyone who was using an Oculus headset at the time is currently trapped in VR, and if they die there then they die in real life. — Gavin Young (@GavinDYoung) October 4, 2021

Facebook - Eliminated

Instagram - Eliminated

Whatsapp - Eliminated

Only Twitter, Snapchat & Telegram made it to the next round#serverdown pic.twitter.com/GE77F9WMKl — °rifa_lachimolala_baDboy---▪︎ (@kimtaehyung4rvr) October 4, 2021

Twitter right now as WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook crash #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/zSHya9uxC0 — Thando (@whoistedo) October 4, 2021

Indeed app still working pic.twitter.com/BuGClcnc6S — Puff The Ghost 👻 (@Puff_Iya) October 4, 2021

The student loan servers were right there... pic.twitter.com/vKz6c0Tv6p — Jeremy Moon (@jeremymoonmusic) October 4, 2021

Thank the social media Gods that we have other apps to save us.

Long live Twitter.

Indeed app still working pic.twitter.com/BuGClcnc6S — Puff The Ghost 👻 (@Puff_Iya) October 4, 2021

me right now as facebook, instagram and now twitter have gone down: pic.twitter.com/jXVtpCSMMR — Dexter (@dexjennings98) October 4, 2021

Facebook and Instagram down? Snapchat and Gmail acting iffy? Time to go back to our roots. The one true survivor pic.twitter.com/Qn9ucUNTyp — ✨yeehaw ass✨ (@bizzitybo) October 4, 2021

If you’re coming from Instagram. Welcome to Twitter. No one is nice here. Good luck. — Tina Turtle 🐢 (@tinaqueen_15) October 4, 2021

ppl coming to Twitter from whatsapp instagram and facebook to check if everyone is facing the same issue pic.twitter.com/oIanBwKl3E — ۪ yen (@j4yotwo) October 4, 2021

Twitter, TikTok and YouTube needs to shut down so we can have a worldwide day of play! — Fiona Applebum says #BlockShaunKing 🍎 (@WrittenByHanna) October 4, 2021

With WhatsApp down some of us had to think of new way to communicate.

Message in a bottle seems like the best option.

me trying to get in contact with people with WhatsApp down pic.twitter.com/cciMdyfIaV — Sophie Hall-oween 🎃 (@SophLouiseHall) October 4, 2021

WhatsApp being down doesn’t make any difference to me cos it still takes 7-10 business days for me to open & reply to a message… — Amina (@_thisisamina) October 4, 2021

Please spare a thought for all the Instagram influencers who were just about to share their content.

Thinking of you all x

If Instagram really gone y’all went and got BBLs for no reason — Media Man (@Tom_Flies) October 4, 2021

Y’all posted your boyfriends yesterday and now IG is down.. just saying — ✨multidimensional mami✨ (@multi_mami) October 4, 2021

When you’ve just ordered the £500 steak at Nusr-Et Steakhouse but Instas down pic.twitter.com/w1Wjy4H1c3 — James (@JamesHawker9) October 4, 2021

Check in on your influencer friends today ♥️ — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) October 4, 2021

Thankfully the world was back to normal by around 10pm GMT. Let the social media swiping resume!