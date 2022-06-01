19 Pride month memes that will leave you in stitches

By Jazmin Duribe

Happy Pride Month!

Congratulations! If you're reading this, you've made it to June in one piece and so you know what that means… it's officially Pride month.

Every year, LGBTQ+ people and allies from around the world come together in the name of queer liberation. There's huge parades, fabulous events and parties, and corporations all band together and make their products rainbow-themed in the name of capitalism solidarity.

The month was devised to celebrate all the contributions LGBTQ+ people have made, remember their continued struggle for freedom and equality, and challenge prejudice against queer people all over the world.

So in the spirt of Pride month, we thought we'd round up some of the funniest memes from Gay Twitter to get you in the mood for Pride. Let's go!

19 Pride month memes that will leave you in stitches. Picture: World of Wonder

1)

as a gay teenager, i never felt like i had the proper tools to succeed. that’s why, for this pride month, i’ve partnered with home depot, — kcl (@kycarrerolopez) May 31, 2022

2)

wake up honey new pride flag just dropped pic.twitter.com/p2jg0Wh2ws — camerina diaz (@traedpizza) May 31, 2022

3)

happy pride month to us pic.twitter.com/OoYHNBefyt — lyn ★ (@akumeowzz) May 31, 2022

4)

5)

it's that time of year pic.twitter.com/dSkJS0XIz4 — ash 🏴‍☠️ (@bonnetkornfeld) June 1, 2022

6)

7)

Merry gay month to all who observe pic.twitter.com/CDYjV3GtsJ — J (@fka_j) June 1, 2022

8)

stranger things 4 releasing in may and not coming back til july pic.twitter.com/XYrv2MmM4l — paul (@paulswhtn) June 1, 2022

9)

Corporations when pride month ends pic.twitter.com/PfimFp2dtR — Known Blanket (@blankettheblank) May 31, 2022

10)

11)

happy pride month to every lesbian pic.twitter.com/4KRb1oIQWp — not real (@mitskiIeaks) May 31, 2022

12)

Can't believe its gay people's birthday next month — Churry senpai (@Curryuku) May 28, 2022

13)

HAPPY GAY MONTH IF YOU ARE NOT ALREADY GAY BITCH YOU ARE NOW — Loey 🏳️‍🌈 (@Loeybug) June 1, 2022

14)

The gays 5 minutes into Pride season pic.twitter.com/9IZ4Axnumy — Lee Dawson (@LeeDawsonPT) June 1, 2022

15)

my favourite month has arrived pic.twitter.com/muvciVBwGF — james x (@jpegtears) June 1, 2022

16)

Happy pride month to all you dangerous drivers. pic.twitter.com/PqSCzxNRTO — Aaron (@captain_az) June 1, 2022

17)

the gays on the first of june: pic.twitter.com/45AzTBPdYE — David Chipakupaku 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) June 1, 2022

18)

What gays will hear at 11:59 going into June 1st pic.twitter.com/mTfJEPXzMj — ✨ (@heyjaeee) May 31, 2022

19)

The first company I see post a rainbow tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/W1Twlop8zL — DJ (@_arrogantgay) May 31, 2022

