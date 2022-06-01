19 Pride month memes that will leave you in stitches

1 June 2022, 14:20 | Updated: 1 June 2022, 14:30

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Happy Pride Month!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Congratulations! If you're reading this, you've made it to June in one piece and so you know what that means… it's officially Pride month.

Every year, LGBTQ+ people and allies from around the world come together in the name of queer liberation. There's huge parades, fabulous events and parties, and corporations all band together and make their products rainbow-themed in the name of capitalism solidarity.

The month was devised to celebrate all the contributions LGBTQ+ people have made, remember their continued struggle for freedom and equality, and challenge prejudice against queer people all over the world.

So in the spirt of Pride month, we thought we'd round up some of the funniest memes from Gay Twitter to get you in the mood for Pride. Let's go!

READ MORE: The best memes of 2022 (so far)

19 Pride month memes that will leave you in stitches
19 Pride month memes that will leave you in stitches. Picture: World of Wonder

1)

2)

3)

4)

5)

6)

7)

8)

9)

10)

11)

12)

13)

14)

15)

16)

17)

18)

19)

Read more LGBTQ stories here:

WATCH: Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

Latest Viral News

Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 memes: All the funniest reactions

32 memes about Stranger Things 4 that will save you from Vecna's curse
Passport photo makeup is trending on TikTok and it looks stunning

Passport makeup trend goes viral for giving you a 'perfect' photo
Bobbi Brown claps back at TikToker for 'shady' foundation review

Bobbi Brown hilariously drags TikToker over viral foundation review
What is the Gauntlet Challenge on TikTok?

What is the Gauntlet Challenge? The TikTok trend explained

All the memes about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards

All the memes about Cara Delevingne and Megan Thee Stallion at the Billboard Music Awards

Trending on PopBuzz

Stranger Things 4: Do Joyce and Hopper get together?

David Harbour confirms Hopper and Joyce finally get together in Stranger Things 4 Volume 2

Stranger Things

Stranger Things 4: Finn Wolfhard addresses Will's crush on Mike

Finn Wolfhard addresses Will's crush on Mike in Stranger Things 4

Stranger Things

Dominic Fike says Euphoria's Sam Levinson has given him the option to kill off his character Elliot

Dominic Fike says Euphoria's Sam Levinson has given him the option to kill off his character Elliot

Euphoria

Stranger Things fans are just realising why Max's fave song is Running Up That Hill and I'm sobbing

Stranger Things fans are just realising why Max's fave song is Running Up That Hill and I'm sobbing

Stranger Things

Tucker Shaw

Tucker Shaw: 'Being gay is the greatest gift I was ever given' | My Life In 20

LGBTQ

Liam Payne says One Direction were a rock band

Liam Payne says One Direction were a true rock band

Liam Payne