15 girl explaining memes that are so niche they're actually god tier

By Emma Kershaw

Another iconic meme for the ages

What’s one meme that’s engraved in the internet’s brain? The iconic Milk Edinburgh club photo of the guy shouting in the unimpressed-looking girl’s ear.

Now, there’s a new meme on the block that might just be 2022’s answer to that legendary photo.

This time, the roles have been reversed as the photo depicts a couple at a music festival — an over-enthusiastic woman shouting loudly into a bored guy’s ear while gesturing off into the distance.

According to knowyourmeme.com, the photo was taken in 2019 and the pair were a couple at the time.

Girl Explaining Meme / Mamma Mia. Picture: Social media / Universal

The girl, Argentinian Denise "Denu" Sanchez, spoke to the site about the origin of the meme and what was really going on in the snap.

She explained that another girl was taking a photo and Denu and her ex-boyfriend was behind them and not initially meant to be the focus of the photo. Denu also confirmed that she wasn’t explaining anything to him, she was singing along to the band that were on the stage at the time.

The meme first circulated around the internet in Argentina in 2019, but it wasn’t until recently that it blew up and gained widespread attention.

“I honestly had no idea that the meme resurfaced again and I never realised the huge number of people who saw it! It makes me laugh a lot when everyone is surprised that it's me.”

Here's just a handful of the funniest "Girlsplaining Memes" on Twitter right now.

1) Have you checked your Co – Star today?

SO BASICALLY THERE’S YOUR SUN SIGN BUT ALSO YOUR MOON, RISING AND OTHER PLANETS AND THAT’S BARELY SCRATCHING THE SURFACE, YOU COMBINE IT WITH HOUSES, ASPECTS AND TIMING TECHNIQUES LIKE YOUR TRANSITS, PROFECTIONS AND pic.twitter.com/KbrN61ikFj — Héloïse, the Social Astrologer (@_heloastro_) August 18, 2022

2) Girl Explaining meme (Taylor’s Version)

SEE HE SOLD HER MASTERS WITHOUT GIVING HER A CHANCE TO BUY THEM AND THE GUY WHO OWNS THEM HAS ALWAYS BEEN A DICK TO HER SO SHE’S RE RECORDING HER OLD ALBUMS RENDERING HIS PURCHASE NEARLY WORTHLESS AND THATS WHY YOU HAVE TO STREAM THE RE RECORDS ONLY— pic.twitter.com/vlxLrAf5ad — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) August 18, 2022

3) RIP Donna Sheridan, you would have loved this meme

SO SHE HAS 3 GUYS THAT COULD BE HER DAD ACCORDING TO HER MOMS RATHER EXPLICIT DIARY AND WANTS A FATHER FIGURE TO WALK HER DOWN THE AISLE SO SHE INVITES ALL OF THEM TO HER INN IN GREECE TO FIGURE IT OUT AND THE WHOLE THING IS SET TO ABBA MUSIC MAKING IT A CINEMATIC MASTERPIECE pic.twitter.com/eu8yqWuYS4 — C H E L B! 🌭 (@chelbb_) August 18, 2022

4) THERE WAS ENOUGH ROOM ON THE DOOR FOR BOTH OF THEM

EVEN THOUGH THE PIECE OF DEBRIS IS PHYSICALLY LARGE ENOUGH FOR BOTH JACK AND ROSE, IT IS VERY CLEAR WHEN HE TRIES TO CLIMB UP THAT IT’S NOT BUOYANT ENOUGH WHICH IS THE REAL PROBLEM. FURTHERMORE HIS SACRIFICE ON BEHALF OF THE WOMAN HE LOVES IS AN IMPORTANT CHARACTER MOMENT FOR A M pic.twitter.com/6C97rrfEsM — kateyrich (@kateyrich) August 17, 2022

5) Bring back Blockbuster

STREAMING ONLY CREATES THE ILLUSION OF INFINITE CHOICE, IN FACT OUR ACCESS TO FILMS HASN’T BEEN THIS TENUOUS SINCE THE PRE-HOME VIDEO ERA. THE AVERAGE BLOCKBUSTER CARRIED ABOUT 3X AS MANY FILMS AS ARE CURRENTLY STREAMING ON NETFLIX, PHYSICAL MEDIA IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN EV- pic.twitter.com/g4cWki9Wgk — K8 Hagen 🦂 (@thathagengrrl) August 17, 2022

6) Stardew Valley supremacy

SO BASICALLY YOUR GRANDDAD DIES AND LEAVES YOU HIS FARM AND ITS ALL OVERGROWN AND SHIT AND YOU HAVE TO TURN IT INTO A PROFITABLE THING, BUT YOU ALSO GET TO MEET ALL THE PEOPLE IN TOWN AND GO ON DATES WITH THEM AND MARRY THEM, ALSO THERE ARE MONSTERS AND STUFF YOU HAVE TO FIGHT pic.twitter.com/JrcOSIh1xr — rp (@sleepydisease) August 17, 2022

7) It’s time to take your skincare seriously!

SO BASICALLY JST APPLY RETINOL B4 BED EVERY NIGHT BUT IT TAKES LIKE 6 MONTHS TO START WORKING + ITLL MAKE U ALL RED SO U NEED TO APPLY LOTION + ALSO ULL BE SUN SENSITIVE SO ULL NEED TO APPLY HIGH SPF BUT U SHOULDNT GET ANY DIRECT SUNLIGHT ANYWAY + THERES THS THING CALLED SLUGGING pic.twitter.com/SYmD3UIaBt — Lukas (computer) (@SCHIZO_FREQ) August 17, 2022

8) The Ryanair x F1 crossover we never knew we needed

SO BASICALLY, I STARTED BY SAYING PIERRE GASLY LIKED A TWEET BY MARK LANE WHO FLEW WITH RYANAIR, F1TWT POPPED OFF, SO NOW AFTER WATCHING ALL OF DRIVE TO SURVIVE AND TED KRAVITZ NOTEBOOKS, WE ARE 👑 OF F1TWT AND SHOULD BE TOP OF WTF1 SOCIAL CHAMPIONSHIP. I DON'T KNOW WHAT DRS IS. pic.twitter.com/VEHKVsBZev — Ryanair (@Ryanair) August 18, 2022

9) Work! Life! Balance!

THEY CALL IT QUIET QUITTING BUT IT'S REALLY JUST DOING YOUR JOB REQUIREMENTS DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS PEOPLE DESERVE A GOOD WORK/LIFE BALANCE AND NOT ANSWERING A WORK EMAIL AT 10PM ISN'T QUITTING IT'S JUST BEING A NORMAL HUMAN WHO HAS A LIFE AND SETS HEALTHY BOUNDARIES pic.twitter.com/uEto7i42VP — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) August 18, 2022

10) Who knew John Green owned a coffee company?

SO THE WAY MOST COFFEE WORKS IS THAT IT'S NOT VERY FRESH AND THE SUPPLY CHAINS ARE BAD EVEN WHEN THEY PRETEND NOT TO BE SO THESE TWO NERDS STARTED A COFFEE COMPANY THAT PAYS FARMERS BETTER AND ALSO THE COFFEE IS AMAZING AND 100% OF THE PROFITS GO TO CHARITY AWESOMECOFEECLUBDOTCOM pic.twitter.com/Cp2t9F3NRs — John Green (@johngreen) August 18, 2022

11) The more you know

SO LILITH FAIR GROSSES 60 MIL IN 3 YEARS AND ALL THE INDUSTRY BROS ARE FUCKING SHOOK SO THEY INVENT MODERN ADULT CONTEMPORARY AND SILO THESE WOMEN ONTO 20 STATIONS AND OFF ALTERNATIVE ROCK RADIO WHICH IS BOOMING AND THAT HOW WE WIND UP WITH WOODSTOCK 99 pic.twitter.com/wdyxh6mipl — Jessica Hopper (@jesshopp) August 18, 2022

12) WILD

SO BASICALLY PEOPLE THINK THE REAL AVRIL LAVIGNE WAS REPLACED IN 2003 BY A WOMAN NAMED MELISSA WHO WAS ORIGINALLY HIRED TO DISTRACT THE PAPARAZZI TO PROTECT THE REAL AVRIL. SOME PEOPLE EVEN THINK THAT SHE WAS ACTUALLY CLONED. THEORISTS BELIEVE MELISSA WAS LEAVING CLUES THAT SHE W pic.twitter.com/PuUssEwXKB — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) August 18, 2022

13) Carrie Bradshaw is the real villain

SO SHE CHEATS ON HIM WITH MR BIG BUT THEN THEY GET BACK TOGETHER IN SEASON FOUR, ONLY FOR HER TO BREAK OFF THEIR ENGAGEMENT AND…WAIT DID I ALREADY TELL YOU ABOUT THE THING AT HIS COUNTRY HOUSE BECAUSE IT’S KIND OF IMPORTANT TO THE LORE pic.twitter.com/BDMxPkBzon — rax ‘leads with her crotch’ king (@RaxKingIsDead) August 18, 2022

14) So true

SO THE THING ABOUT MR. DARCY IS COLIN FIRTH IS WIDELY RECOGNIZED AS THE DEFINITIVE PORTRAYAL, UPTIGHT HOTTIE YOU LOVE TO HATE, BUT THEN MATTHEW MCFAYDEN, HE PLAYS THAT ONE GUY YOU HATE ON SUCCESSION, GIVES HIM A PUPPY-LIKE VULNERABILITY WHICH IS WHY WE ALL KNOW THE HANDFLEX-- pic.twitter.com/pkgDPU8WDx — Danielle May B. Here (@Builtahouse) August 17, 2022

15) *Adds to TBR pile*

NO BUT THE THING IS HE’S AVOIDANT YOU’RE RELIVING YOUR PAST PATTERNS, HAVE YOU READ THE BOOK “ATTACHED” pic.twitter.com/DXV6vyr2PC — Venus 🌙 in faux furs 🌌 (@Elderflower_grl) August 18, 2022

