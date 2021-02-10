Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 on GoFundMe

10 February 2021, 12:43

By Sam Prance

Plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng, has also offered to help Tessica Brown safely remove the glue from her hair for free.

Tessica Brown, the woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue as a hairspray, has raised over $17,000 via a GoFundMe.

Last week (Feb 3), Tessica Brown broke the internet after she posted a TikTok video in which she explained that her hair was permanently stuck in place after using Gorilla Glue as hairspray. Tessica revealed that she thought that she could use Gorilla Glue as a substitute for Got2b glued hairspray. However, Gorilla Glue is a powerful adhesive designed for furniture not hair.

READ MORE: Woman who put Gorilla Glue in her hair may sue the company after traumatising incident

Despite seeking medical treatment, Tessica has still been unable to safely remove the glue from her hair. However, she's set up a GoFundMe page to raise money following the incident and plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng has offered to help.

Where can I donate to Tessica's GoFundMe?

Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 on GoFundMe
Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 on GoFundMe. Picture: @im_d_ollady via Instagram

Two days ago (Feb 2), Tessica set up a GoFundMe page simply titled Tessica Brown. She doesn't specify whether the funds are for medical or legal expenses (Tessica is reportedly considering suing Gorilla Glue), however, the page is categorised in the Medical, Illness and Healing section of GoFundMe. Tessica has currently raised $17,506 since launching the page.

Now, TMZ have reported that plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng is "confident" that he can remove the glue from Tessica's hair. They claim that Tessica will travel to Los Angeles today (Feb 10) to meet Dr. Obeng and find out if the procedure can safely go ahead.

YOU CAN DONATE TO TESSICA'S GOFUNDME HERE

TMZ states that Dr. Obeng is offering to do the $12,500 procedure completely free of charge. However, it's unclear exactly how much Tessica is paying out of her own pocket for flights and accommodation. We shall keep you posted with any updates.

Latest Viral News

This is what the brain emoji actually means...

What does  mean on TikTok? The sexual meaning behind the emoji explained
Tom Holland responds to Nicki Minaj relationship meme

Tom Holland finally addresses those Nicki Minaj relationship memes
Gorilla Glue girl is considering suing the company after using their spray on her hair

Woman who put Gorilla Glue in her hair may sue the company after traumatising incident
TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase
Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 20 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: Only a Drag Race expert can match the iconic lip sync to the song

QUIZ: Only a Drag Race expert can match the iconic lip sync to the song

TV & Film

Will you find love before V-Day?

QUIZ: We know if you will fall in love before Valentine's Day based on these 5 questions

Quizzes

Cecil Hotel: How the real life location inspired AHS: Hotel

Here's how the real Cecil Hotel inspired American Horror Story

American Horror Story

Cecil Hotel is now known as Stay On Main

Cecil Hotel is currently closed but here's when it reopens

News

bretman rock tiktok

Everyone is living for Maybelline's Sky High Mascara on TikTok

Beauty

How to watch Framing Britney Spears online: Is it on Netflix?

Is Framing Britney Spears on Netflix? How to watch the documentary online

News