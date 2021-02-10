Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 on GoFundMe

By Sam Prance

Plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng, has also offered to help Tessica Brown safely remove the glue from her hair for free.

Tessica Brown, the woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue as a hairspray, has raised over $17,000 via a GoFundMe.

Last week (Feb 3), Tessica Brown broke the internet after she posted a TikTok video in which she explained that her hair was permanently stuck in place after using Gorilla Glue as hairspray. Tessica revealed that she thought that she could use Gorilla Glue as a substitute for Got2b glued hairspray. However, Gorilla Glue is a powerful adhesive designed for furniture not hair.

READ MORE: Woman who put Gorilla Glue in her hair may sue the company after traumatising incident

Despite seeking medical treatment, Tessica has still been unable to safely remove the glue from her hair. However, she's set up a GoFundMe page to raise money following the incident and plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng has offered to help.

Where can I donate to Tessica's GoFundMe?

Woman who used Gorilla Glue as hairspray raises $17,000 on GoFundMe. Picture: @im_d_ollady via Instagram

Two days ago (Feb 2), Tessica set up a GoFundMe page simply titled Tessica Brown. She doesn't specify whether the funds are for medical or legal expenses (Tessica is reportedly considering suing Gorilla Glue), however, the page is categorised in the Medical, Illness and Healing section of GoFundMe. Tessica has currently raised $17,506 since launching the page.

Now, TMZ have reported that plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng is "confident" that he can remove the glue from Tessica's hair. They claim that Tessica will travel to Los Angeles today (Feb 10) to meet Dr. Obeng and find out if the procedure can safely go ahead.

TMZ states that Dr. Obeng is offering to do the $12,500 procedure completely free of charge. However, it's unclear exactly how much Tessica is paying out of her own pocket for flights and accommodation. We shall keep you posted with any updates.