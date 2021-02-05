Woman uses Gorilla Glue in her hair leaving it permanently stuck in viral TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

Note to self: Gorilla Glue is not a substitute for hairspray.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after she mistakenly used Gorilla Glue spray adhesive on her hair instead of hairspray.

Basically, on Wednesday (Feb 3), a woman named Tessica Brown decided to use Gorilla Glue spray adhesive on her hair to give herself a sleek ponytail. Gorilla Glue is an all-purpose adhesive which is usually used for fixing bathroom tiles, wood flooring and decking. It's moisture resistant and permanent...

Poor Tessica obviously didn't know this (there's actually a brand of hair gel called "Gorilla Snot" so it's possible she mistakenly thought that's what it was...) So when she applied it to her hair it gave her a permanently sleek ponytail. Yep, her hair is now rock hard and practically soldered to her head.

Tessica tried to remove the glue but after washing it "15 times" it won't budge. She even illustrated this in another TikTok video, slathering on shampoo, which literally doesn't penetrate her hair. It's now been a month since she applied the Gorilla Glue and her hair still hasn't moved.

Gorilla Glue soon started trending, with people finding her mishap both hilarious and horrifying.

Sorry to all my work today but I am busy with this Gorilla Glue girl. — roxane gay (@rgay) February 4, 2021

this gorilla glue situation giving me major flashbacks to this episode of victorious pic.twitter.com/r1hYnYwRU6 — jadoun (@JadounNadeem) February 4, 2021

If I ever slick my hair down with Gorilla Glue Imma be bashing through some walls like pic.twitter.com/DVxTsP8cUH — Vinny Thomas ! (@vinn_ayy) February 4, 2021

Very invested in Gorilla Glue Girl and her scalp. — Nai, the Internet’s Esthetician (@LaBeautyologist) February 5, 2021

Most people watching the Tiktok of the woman who used Gorilla Glue spray on her hair: horrified

Cosplayers watching the Tiktok: taking notes on what to use for a cosplay wig that will never budge — fabrickind (@fabrickind) February 4, 2021

could she even shave her head with that gorilla glue on it.. i’m scared for her — S. (they/them) (@theesudani) February 4, 2021

I’m like invested in this gorilla glue hair situation now. I need constant updates. — bebe mama (@imbrandisanise) February 4, 2021

How to get Gorilla Glue spray out of your hair

Gorilla Glue is permanent, which means getting it out of hair is near impossible. However, the brand responded to Tessica providing a little hope for her situation. They commented: "Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent. You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area." Yikes.

Woman uses Gorilla Glue in her hair leaving it permanently stuck in viral TikTok. Picture: @im_d_ollady via TikTok

Let us all collectively pray for her hair follicles.