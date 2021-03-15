21 hilarious Grammys memes that deserve their own awards

By Sam Prance

The memes about Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and the rest of the winners are as entertaining as the show itself.

Grammys memes are going viral and it's all thanks to who won, who performed and what happened at the 2021 ceremony.

Last night (Mar 14), the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards aired and it was a huge night for many artists. Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion and Blue Ivy Carter all won their first Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times and Beyoncé is now the most awarded vocalist in Grammys history winning 28 awards to date.

It wouldn't be an awards ceremony without memes though, and the 2021 Grammys inspired so many hilarious reactions.

There were memes about Harry Styles' feather boa, memes about Dua Lipa's performance and plenty of memes about Blue Ivy Carter becoming a Grammy Award winner at the age of nine. With that in mind, we've put together an extensive list of the funniest Grammy memes.

1) Time flies.

Remember Kurt and Mercedes from Glee? This is them now. Feel old yet? pic.twitter.com/Hpbf14vwpz — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) March 15, 2021

2) Mike Wazowski walked so that Billie Eilish could run.

4) This is called priorities.

It's Meg being more excited about Beyoncé than the Grammy... — Francheska (@HeyFranHey) March 15, 2021

4) This is Blue Ivy's world and we're just living in it.

Blue Ivy at 9: Grammy winner



Beyoncé at 9: — IVYˣ (@IVYPARKSPR) March 14, 2021

5) Poor Jason has fallen again.

BREAKING NEWS: jason derulo has fallen down the stairs at megan thee stallion’s #grammys performance pic.twitter.com/8xWvGbuccP — kyle sawayama 🌼 (@AnotherGayKyle) March 15, 2021

6) Legends inspiring legends.

why does taylor swift look like she’s performing in shrek’s swamp — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) March 15, 2021

7) Cinematic parallels.

8) True style is timeless.

the the

influencer influenced pic.twitter.com/bSWRH9ufGP — 2010s (@Culture2010s) March 15, 2021

9) You know what this is? Growth.

how it started how it’s going pic.twitter.com/B4rujedfw3 — 10% winner (@thering26) March 15, 2021

10) Another great night for Lorde.

Congrats to Lorde for winning "Hiatus of the Century" at the 2021 #Grammys! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Jxh52uWXbq — gabo 🅴 (@lordesloveless) March 14, 2021

11) And I oop.

I guess Savage Remix won the war if I do Say So myself? pic.twitter.com/3HFNoBkoQ1 — josh (@bouncetothenext) March 15, 2021

12) I mean I'm sure she is but...

13) I think we're ALL Post Malone here.

I'm post malone watching cardi and megan perform wap #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UUUmOoMkPx — 베리⁷ (@moongirry) March 15, 2021

14) Harry Styles release feather boa merch challenge.

Harries at Harry Styles concerts pic.twitter.com/TGWkGNLkVb — S H A 🧋🤎 (@SharonStyless) March 15, 2021

15) We would never be able to process this.

Beyoncé just realized she was Beyoncé while on stage pic.twitter.com/Ldlj2i6j23 — oni (@__Onixivy_) March 15, 2021

16) Just another day in the life of Beyoncé.

17) Little apples make some noise!

At least Fiona Apple won Best Alternative Album, which is like album of the year for people with clinical depression. — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) March 14, 2021

18) Hotties always win.

19) History repeating itself.

20) A lot to think about.

Difficult night for my sexuality pic.twitter.com/3qutSfH2E2 — phil (@philipjonathn) March 15, 2021

21) I love art.