21 hilarious Grammys memes that deserve their own awards

15 March 2021, 11:46 | Updated: 15 March 2021, 16:53

By Sam Prance

The memes about Beyoncé, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and the rest of the winners are as entertaining as the show itself.

Grammys memes are going viral and it's all thanks to who won, who performed and what happened at the 2021 ceremony.

Last night (Mar 14), the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards aired and it was a huge night for many artists. Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion and Blue Ivy Carter all won their first Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift became the first female artist to win Album of the Year three times and Beyoncé is now the most awarded vocalist in Grammys history winning 28 awards to date.

It wouldn't be an awards ceremony without memes though, and the 2021 Grammys inspired so many hilarious reactions.

2021 Grammys memes that deserve their own awards
2021 Grammys memes that deserve their own awards. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

There were memes about Harry Styles' feather boa, memes about Dua Lipa's performance and plenty of memes about Blue Ivy Carter becoming a Grammy Award winner at the age of nine. With that in mind, we've put together an extensive list of the funniest Grammy memes.

1) Time flies.

2) Mike Wazowski walked so that Billie Eilish could run.

4) This is called priorities.

4) This is Blue Ivy's world and we're just living in it.

5) Poor Jason has fallen again.

6) Legends inspiring legends.

7) Cinematic parallels.

8) True style is timeless.

9) You know what this is? Growth.

10) Another great night for Lorde.

11) And I oop.

12) I mean I'm sure she is but...

13) I think we're ALL Post Malone here.

14) Harry Styles release feather boa merch challenge.

15) We would never be able to process this.

16) Just another day in the life of Beyoncé.

17) Little apples make some noise!

18) Hotties always win.

19) History repeating itself.

20) A lot to think about.

21) I love art.

Latest Viral News

Best memes of 2021 so far: The Weeknd and Bernie Sanders

The best memes of 2021 (so far)

TikTok's Back Crack Challenge goes viral

TikTok's Back Crack Challenge is going viral but is it safe to do?
Oprah reaction memes go viral after Harry and Meghan interview

Oprah reaction memes go viral after Meghan and Harry interview
TikTok Side Eye challenge: How to do it

TikTok's Side Eye Challenge: The viral trend explained

Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain and the memes are delicious

Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain and the memes are delicious

Trending on PopBuzz

Dakota Taylor: 8 facts about the Zero Chill actor

Dakota Taylor: 8 facts about the Zero Chill actor you should know

TV & Film

QUIZ: How well do you remember Twilight: New Moon?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Twilight: New Moon?

TV & Film

TikTok have banned the transphobic super straight movement and its creator

TikTok bans the super straight movement and its creator

Tom Holland's 'butthole scene' in Cherry is going viral on Twitter

Tom Holland's 'butthole scene' in Cherry is going viral on Twitter

News

Jeffree Star has shaved his head

Jeffree Star has shaved his head

YouTubers

Halsey announces that they use she/they pronouns

Halsey thanks fans for support after announcing she/they pronouns

Halsey