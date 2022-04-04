25 wild 2022 Grammys memes that will make you scream

4 April 2022, 15:38

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

From Justin Bieber's jacket to Addison Rae and Omer Fedi practically devouring each other on the red carpet, here's all the best memes from the 2022 GRAMMYs.

The 2022 GRAMMYs has finally arrived and the memes are out of control.

The 64th Grammy Awards kicked off on Sunday night (Apr 3) in Las Vegas and, while there was no Oscars Slap moment to keep things interesting, it was still a wild ride. Olivia Rodrigo went home with three gongs (Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best New Artist) and Doja Cat won her first (Best Pop Duo/Group Performance) alongside SZA.

But it's not all about the awards. The GRAMMYs gave us dramatic red carpet lewks, incredibly awkward moments and a lot of confusion about the guest list. Doja Cat almost missed her award because she was having a wee… the chaos of it all. In keeping with tradition, it's only right that we round up some of the best memes of the night that have kept us thoroughly entertained.

READ MORE: Olivia Rodrigo shut out of Grammys Best New Artist party despite winning the award

Here's all the best memes and funniest reactions to the 2022 GRAMMYs.

The Best Grammys Memes
The Best Grammys Memes. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Things got really hot on the red carpet between Addison Rae and Omer Fedi…

Addison Rae and Omer Fedi officially made their red carpet debut and of course they wanted to make an impact. Cue the extreme PDA, featuring butt squeezing, intense kissing and a lot of tongue action. Addison's best friend Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker obviously taught them very well…

Speaking of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker… are your tongues ok?

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are known for their very public displays of affection but they literally couldn't keep their hands to themselves at the GRAMMYs. We're sure they're surgically attached.

BTS fans want blood...

BTS fans are absolutely raging about the outcome of the GRAMMYs. The K-pop band were nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance but ultimately lost to Doja Cat and SZA. Now it's all kicking off – "Scammys" is even trending – and their fans are accusing the GRAMMYs of inviting the band purely for views.

Justin Bieber's oversized suit was… a choice.

Justin Bieber was nominated for seven Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, and he decided to wear his finest suit for the occasion. Sadly, the internet wasn't feeling it and he became an instant meme.

To be honest, let's discuss the outfits right now.

Lenny Kravitz has BIG '00s gal energy.

And that's all for this year! Until 2023...

