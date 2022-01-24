The Green M&M has been redesigned and the memes are out of control

24 January 2022, 15:58 | Updated: 24 January 2022, 16:11

By Katie Louise Smith

"Give the green M&M her little hoochie heels back"

This week on the internet: The Green M&M has had her iconic white go-go boots taken away from her, and the memes about the whole situation are hilarious.

Last week (Jan 20), Mars announced that the beloved chocolate M&M'S characters would be getting a global rebrand in order to make them more "current" and "representative of our consumer."

According to The Hill, the company said in a statement that the characters will feature "an updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming, and unifying, while remaining rooted in our signature jester, wit and humor."

The changes are mostly in the character's shoes; the Yellow M&M has gone from low-tops to hi-tops, the Red M&M has gone from slip-ons to lace ups, and the Brown M&M has gone from a killer stiletto to a block kitten heel (an actual crime!).

But the Green M&M?! She's got a whoooole new vibe. Those coveted white go-go boots have gone, and have been replaced by sensible white trainers.

Speaking of the reasoning behind change in shoes, Anton Vincent, president of Mars Wrigley North America told CNN that the footwear is "a subtle cue, but it's a cue people really pick up on."

The Green M&M's new look has now sparked a ton of hilarious memes, and even wilder headlines including one from Rolling Stone that reads: 'Let the Green M&M Be a Nasty Little Slut'.

From comments about the 'de-yassification' of the Green M&M to jokes about her being expelled from Euphoria High School, here's all the funniest reactions to the rebrand.

READ MORE: Space Jam fans left furious after Lola Bunny is "desexualised" for 2021 reboot

M&M'S have even responded to the conversation surrounding the go-go boots erasure. On Twitter, the brand replied to one user who wrote, "Go go boots are much better!," saying, "You try wearing them every day for 20 years straight?"

They also confirmed that the Green M&M has NOT "thrown them out."

Thank GOD we cleared that up.

WATCH: Scream Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Scream Quiz'

Latest Viral News

Encanto Bruno lookalike goes viral on TikTok

Encanto fans are losing it over this Bruno lookalike on TikTok
Euphoria recasting videos are going viral on TikTok and they're hilarious

Euphoria recasting videos are going viral on TikTok and they're hilarious

Euphoria

TikTok Strawberry test: All the questions and what the answers mean

What is the Strawberry question on TikTok? The test and answers explained
People on TikTok are calculating their moon phases.

What is the moon phase on my birthday? The TikTok trend explained
TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

Trending on PopBuzz

Sienna Mae Gomez denies sexually assaulting Jack Wright in Medium blog post.

Sienna Mae Gomez issues apology to Jack Wright amid sexual assault allegations

TikTok

Addison Rae divides internet after allegedly recording an unreleased Lady Gaga song.

Addison Rae divides internet after allegedly recording an unreleased Lady Gaga song

News

Euphoria's Dominic Fike posts photo kissing Gossip Girl's Evan Mock

Euphoria's Dominic Fike posts photo kissing Gossip Girl's Evan Mock

Euphoria

Eric Dane reveals what happened to Derek in Euphoria season 2

Eric Dane reveals what happened to Derek in Euphoria season 2

Euphoria

JoJo Siwa celebrates one year since coming out in touching Instagram post.

JoJo Siwa celebrates one year since coming out in touching Instagram post

Celeb

The Umbrella Academy season 3: Release date, cast, trailer, news etc.

The Umbrella Academy season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news

The Umbrella Academy