How to get the GTA filter on TikTok

By Jazmin Duribe

Your guide to using the GTA San Andreas filter on TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram.

A filter that can turn us into a Grand Theft Auto characters? Sign us up.

As you know, filters are all the rage on TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram. Last month, TikTok's Shifting filter blew up and it tells you which Marvel and Harry Potter characters you look like. The platform's face-changing Expressify filter also proved popular and it had people in stitches. Now, it's the GTA filter's turn to start taking over your FYP.

The GTA filter (you know, based on the iconic video game that involves participating in criminal activities and avoiding being caught by the police) puts four characters into any picture or video, making it seem like you're actually in the game itself. Unsurprisingly, it's a hit with gamers. Here's how to find it and use it on TikTok.

How to get the GTA filter on TikTok. Picture: Rockstar Games, @earlyretirementsq via TikTok

How to get the GTA filter on TikTok and Snapchat

Although the filter is being used on TikTok it's actually a Snapchat filter. So in order to use the GTA filter, you'll need to make sure you've downloaded the latest version of Snapchat.

1) Open Snapchat and click on the magnifying glass icon in the top lefthand corner of the screen.

2) Hit the search bar and type "Grove Street World". This specific filter is by Nikita Treshalov.

3) The filter should now be applied. You can make the GTA characters bigger or smaller and move them around the screen. Ensure your back camera is on and create your video by holding down the middle button to record.

4) Save the video to your camera roll and open your TikTok app.

5) In TikTok, click the "+" icon at the bottom of the screen.

6) Select the "Upload" button, choose your video and then press "Next".

7) In "Sounds", choose the sound titled "San Andreas Theme Song" by YoungMaylay.

8) Add your caption and share to all your followers.

Et voila! You now have a GTA filter video on TikTok.

If you would like to share your GTA filter video on Instagram instead of TikTok it's super simple too. Once saved to your camera roll from Snapchat just upload to your Instagram feed as you would usually.