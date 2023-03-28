Gwyneth Paltrow skiing trial memes go viral thanks to the court livestream

By Emma Kershaw

"Frankly, I don’t want this trial to ever end."

If you've been keeping up with Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial, you'll know that it's the most talked about celebrity trial in the world right now.

Gwyneth is currently going through a civil trial over a ski collision incident that took place in February 2016. 76-year-old Terry Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Gwyneth after she had allegedly smashed into him on a ski slope in Utah seven years prior.

Terry claims that the Goop CEO and founder left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement” after she crashed into him in a "full body hit" on the slope.

To get you up to speed with where the trial is currently up to, Gwyneth testified on Friday March 24th, while her accuser took to the stand on Monday March 27th. Terry has sued the Iron Man actress for $300,000 (cut down from the original $3.1 million he was seeking), while Gwyneth countersued Terry for $1 in damages, plus attorneys' fees.

Of course, the trial has racked up plenty of interest across the internet, starting with one of Gwyneth's courtroom looks. Hilarious memes, witty and wild reactions and all-round lighthearted vibes have been shared across Twitter, and beyond.

Here are our favourite Gwyneth Paltrow trial reactions!

1) Long may the trial continue!

Gwyneth Paltrow is obviously innocent but that’s no reason to end the trial. — John Levenstein (@johnlevenstein) March 27, 2023

2) The people want season two.

We can get a second season out of this — 🎃Ghost Maggie 🎃 (@maggieserota) March 27, 2023

3) I...

Gwyneth Paltrow looks like she’s on trial in 1987 for hiring a hitman to kill her husband. pic.twitter.com/gUd7cUAdXF — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) March 22, 2023

4) Is this Gwyneth's audition for The White Lotus season 3?

this entire Gwyneth Paltrow ski trial was written by Mike White pic.twitter.com/awkZyM5b1i — T (@trinawatters) March 25, 2023

5) Pout it out!

this fucking video of gwyneth paltrow at her court trial is sending me pic.twitter.com/X1hQRjKVW7 — fan account (@houseofknee) March 24, 2023

6) The resemblance is uncanny!

How I imagine the Gwyneth Paltrow trial... pic.twitter.com/SqFYcAC8Jr — Mark O'Donovan (@mrmarkodonovan) March 25, 2023

7) The Taylor Swiftication of Gwyneth Paltrow.

GWYNETH PALTROW AND TAYLOR SWIFT THIS IS CINEMA pic.twitter.com/mCn03sjouE — Sabb⸆⸉🥀ᗢ (@theronsswift) March 24, 2023

8) The level of pettiness I aspire towards tbh!

Today I found out that Gwyneth Paltrow, whose net worth is $200 million, is countersuing the skier for $1. That is *one* dollar. A level of pettiness to which we should all aspire. — Billy Binion (@billybinion) March 27, 2023

9) Inconvenient!

Gwyneth Paltrow losing half a day of skiing pic.twitter.com/0UnhhUc9uz — Christian Snow (@theCGSshow) March 27, 2023

10) "NOW KISS"!

frankly i don’t want this trial to ever end pic.twitter.com/V9kioJ0ABh — matt (@mattxiv) March 26, 2023

11) See you on the slopes.

When Gwyneth Paltrow hears you making apres ski plans pic.twitter.com/B4REGqS0r7 — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) March 28, 2023

12) Goop for all!

Who thinks that these 75 boxes by the defense table aren’t actually files for trial, but are filled with #goop garbage potions and colon teas and bone broth recipe gift bags for the witnesses? #GwynethPaltrowtrial #GwynethPaltrow pic.twitter.com/0NH2iDuqJE — MarshMellow Meerkat (@MarshieMeerKat) March 21, 2023

13) "i can't believe we're still having this debate in 2023".

I’m sorry but in this country if Gwyneth Paltrow runs you over on a ski slope you say “Thank you” and move on with your life. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 24, 2023

14) Let's make it happen!

cast Gwyneth Paltrow on a housewives franchise immediately pic.twitter.com/xBFbT1qRjp — bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) March 24, 2023

15) I wonder if she got Eras Tour tickets?

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently being asked what Christmas gifts she has given Taylor Swift in the past during this trial (???), the best television content I have watched in years. — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) March 24, 2023

16) "It's Saturday Night Live!"

This Gwyneth Paltrow testimony is like an SNL skit. pic.twitter.com/7wBMtZqHO5 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 25, 2023

17) "I'm just telling you the truth of what actually happened".

gwyneth paltrow ski trial is true crime yassified for gay men pic.twitter.com/2j22FmzBOY — alex (@alex_abads) March 24, 2023

18) Is that a challenge?

ryan murphy himself couldn’t give gwyneth paltrow a show this good pic.twitter.com/uJSfonop3Z — crazy broke asian (@tribranchvo) March 25, 2023

19) And finally, this is your PSA not to wear a side ponytail while you're skiing.