Gwyneth Paltrow skiing trial memes go viral thanks to the court livestream

28 March 2023, 17:06

By Emma Kershaw

"Frankly, I don’t want this trial to ever end."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've been keeping up with Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial, you'll know that it's the most talked about celebrity trial in the world right now.

Gwyneth is currently going through a civil trial over a ski collision incident that took place in February 2016. 76-year-old Terry Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Gwyneth after she had allegedly smashed into him on a ski slope in Utah seven years prior.

Terry claims that the Goop CEO and founder left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement” after she crashed into him in a "full body hit" on the slope.

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images

To get you up to speed with where the trial is currently up to, Gwyneth testified on Friday March 24th, while her accuser took to the stand on Monday March 27th. Terry has sued the Iron Man actress for $300,000 (cut down from the original $3.1 million he was seeking), while Gwyneth countersued Terry for $1 in damages, plus attorneys' fees.

Of course, the trial has racked up plenty of interest across the internet, starting with one of Gwyneth's courtroom looks. Hilarious memes, witty and wild reactions and all-round lighthearted vibes have been shared across Twitter, and beyond.

Here are our favourite Gwyneth Paltrow trial reactions!

1) Long may the trial continue!

2) The people want season two.

3) I...

4) Is this Gwyneth's audition for The White Lotus season 3?

5) Pout it out!

6) The resemblance is uncanny!

7) The Taylor Swiftication of Gwyneth Paltrow.

8) The level of pettiness I aspire towards tbh!

9) Inconvenient!

10) "NOW KISS"!

11) See you on the slopes.

12) Goop for all!

13) "i can't believe we're still having this debate in 2023".

14) Let's make it happen!

15) I wonder if she got Eras Tour tickets?

16) "It's Saturday Night Live!"

17) "I'm just telling you the truth of what actually happened".

18) Is that a challenge?

19) And finally, this is your PSA not to wear a side ponytail while you're skiing.

WATCH: ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth

Latest Viral News

Donald Glover paid celebrities on Cameo to say they're part of the Swarm and it's hilarious

Donald Glover paid celebrities on Cameo to say they're part of the Swarm and it's hilarious

News

Lana Del Rey fans are confused by her Judah Smith Interlude and the memes are hilarious

Lana Del Rey fans are confused by her Judah Smith Interlude and the memes are hilarious

Lana Del Rey

Gwyneth Paltrow on the left, Jeffrey Dahmer on the right

Gwyneth Paltrow trolled for wearing Jeffrey Dahmer glasses during court case

Aaron Taylor Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's new Calvin Klein ad sends the internet into thirsty chaos

Celeb

The Little Mermaid trailer reveals first look at Flounder and Sebastian

People are losing it over Flounder and Sebastian in The Little Mermaid trailer

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Bella Ramsey opens up about losing role after director said they didn't have the "Hollywood look"

Bella Ramsey says she lost roles as a child after being told she didn't have the "Hollywood look"

News

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian divides internet with controversial bathroom food photo

Celeb

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, setlist and possible dates

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour UK: Tickets, prices, presale, setlist and possible dates

Taylor Swift

ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets

ATEEZ spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets

Features

Wizards' Alex Russo was intended to have a romantic relationship with Stevie

Wizards of Waverly Place boss confirms Alex and Stevie were meant to be a couple

News

Stranger Things: The First Shadow prequel play will focus on Henry Creel, and young Hopper and Joyce

Stranger Things prequel play: Start date, ticket prices, cast, plot and how it connects to the series

Stranger Things