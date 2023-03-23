Gwyneth Paltrow trolled for wearing Jeffrey Dahmer glasses during court case

By Emma Kershaw

"Gwyneth Paltrow looks like she’s on trial in 1987 for hiring a hitman to kill her husband."

Gwyneth Paltrow has been mocked for her choice of eyewear during the first day of her civil trial over a ski collision incident that took place in February 2016.

The Goop CEO and Founder rocked up to her first day of trial on March 21st sporting a pair of glasses that people are now comparing the infamous frames that serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer could often be seen wearing.

76-year-old Terry Sanderson filed a lawsuit against Gwyneth after she had allegedly smashed into him on a ski slope in Utah seven years prior. Terry claims that the Great Expectations actress left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement” after she crashed into him in a "full body hit" on the slope.

Gwyneth Paltrow on the left, Jeffrey Dahmer on the right. Picture: Rick Bowmer-Pool/Getty Images, Bureau of Prisons/Getty Images

Gwyneth headed to court wearing a simple jumper and trousers combo, but it was her glasses that stunned fans. It wasn't long before the memes and reaction posts came in thick and fast.

Reacting, one person tweeted: "Gwenyth looking like yassified Jeffrey Dahmer." Another chimed in: "Gwyneth Paltrow looks like she’s on trial in 1987 for hiring a hitman to kill her husband."

Someone also wrote: "These are exactly the kind of 1980s aviator specs you should wear when being sued by a retired optometrist."

These are exactly the kind of 1980s aviator specs you should wear when being sued by a retired optometrist.



Fans were also quick to comment on Gwyneth's look on Instagram after Good Morning America posted a snap from the trial on their feed. One person wrote: "Not the glasses". Another commented: "I like the serial killer vibe" and a third person said: "This obviously happened in 1987, and she borrowed those glasses from my mom".

According to reports, Gwyneth's current husband Brad Falchuk will testify, along with her 18-year-old daughter Apple and 16-year-old son Moses.

Terry has sued Gwyneth for $300,000 - down from the original $3.1 million damage claims that were dismissed by a judge. As for Gwyneth, she is countersuing Terry for $1 in damages and attorney fees. The trial is expected to span across eight days.