Heardle is a new viral game like Wordle but you have to guess the song

By Sam Prance

How do you play Heardle? Here's what you need to know.

A brand new Wordle inspired game is breaking the internet and it's for people who know pop music better than anyone else.

If you've spent any time online this year, chances are that you've heard about Wordle. The daily, viral game involves people trying to guess a five-letter word in six tries and it's so popular that it was sold to the New York Times for over $1,000,000. Not only that but it's inspired variations including Taylordle (a Taylor Swift version) and Queerdle (an LGBTQ+ version).

READ MORE: This Anger Test is going viral on TikTok and it tells you how susceptible to anger you are

Now, there's a Wordle for music lovers. Heardle involves people listening to the intro of a song and trying to name it.

How to play Heardle? The Wordle inspired game for music lovers. Picture: Geffen Records, Columbia Records, Republic Records

To play Heardle, all you have to do is visit the Heardle website: www.heardle.app. The app then tells you three easy-to-follow instructions. They are: 1) Guess today's song by listening to its intro, 2) Incorrect or skipped guesses unlock more of the song, 3) Guess correctly in as few tries as possible and share your score. Simply type the title and artist to guess.

YOU CAN PLAY HEARDLE HERE

Just like Wordle, you get six attempts to get it right. In the first attempt, you are played one second of the song, in the next attempt, you hear two seconds, then four seconds, then seven seconds, then 11 seconds and, finally 16 seconds to decipher what it is. There's one game per day and the website stores your scores.

You can also share your results to social media similar to Wordle. However, the app is not officially affiliated with Wordle in any way.

Heardle is Wordle, but for music and it's iconic. Picture: Heardle

Essentially, Heardle is a more fun version of Wordle for music addicts and we're obsessed.

How did you do? Did you guess the correct song today?

WATCH: Janey Jacké defends James Charles Snatch Game on Drag Race UK vs The World