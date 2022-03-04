Heardle is a new viral game like Wordle but you have to guess the song

4 March 2022, 17:10 | Updated: 4 March 2022, 17:20

By Sam Prance

How do you play Heardle? Here's what you need to know.

A brand new Wordle inspired game is breaking the internet and it's for people who know pop music better than anyone else.

If you've spent any time online this year, chances are that you've heard about Wordle. The daily, viral game involves people trying to guess a five-letter word in six tries and it's so popular that it was sold to the New York Times for over $1,000,000. Not only that but it's inspired variations including Taylordle (a Taylor Swift version) and Queerdle (an LGBTQ+ version).

READ MORE: This Anger Test is going viral on TikTok and it tells you how susceptible to anger you are

Now, there's a Wordle for music lovers. Heardle involves people listening to the intro of a song and trying to name it.

How to play Heardle? The Wordle inspired game for music lovers
How to play Heardle? The Wordle inspired game for music lovers. Picture: Geffen Records, Columbia Records, Republic Records

To play Heardle, all you have to do is visit the Heardle website: www.heardle.app. The app then tells you three easy-to-follow instructions. They are: 1) Guess today's song by listening to its intro, 2) Incorrect or skipped guesses unlock more of the song, 3) Guess correctly in as few tries as possible and share your score. Simply type the title and artist to guess.

YOU CAN PLAY HEARDLE HERE

Just like Wordle, you get six attempts to get it right. In the first attempt, you are played one second of the song, in the next attempt, you hear two seconds, then four seconds, then seven seconds, then 11 seconds and, finally 16 seconds to decipher what it is. There's one game per day and the website stores your scores.

You can also share your results to social media similar to Wordle. However, the app is not officially affiliated with Wordle in any way.

Heardle is Wordle, but for music and it's iconic
Heardle is Wordle, but for music and it's iconic. Picture: Heardle

Essentially, Heardle is a more fun version of Wordle for music addicts and we're obsessed.

How did you do? Did you guess the correct song today?

WATCH: Janey Jacké defends James Charles Snatch Game on Drag Race UK vs The World

Latest Viral News

Kim Kardashian Giveaway.

Kim Kardashian's Instagram giveaway is being 'exposed' in viral video
This Anger Test is going viral on TikTok and it tells you how susceptible to anger you are.

This Anger Test is going viral on TikTok and it tells you how susceptible to anger you are
No, the TikTok video of Russian paratroopers invading Ukraine is not real…

No, the TikTok video of Russian paratroopers invading Ukraine is not real
Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch: 24 facts about the TikTok star you probably didn't know
How to turn off Restricted Mode on TikTok

How to turn off Restricted Mode on TikTok

Trending on PopBuzz

Janey Jacké James Charles Snatch Game

Drag Race's Janey Jacké defends James Charles Snatch Game on UK vs The World | PopBuzz Meets

RuPaul's Drag Race

Euphoria: 11 questions that season 3 needs to answer

11 burning questions that Euphoria season 3 needs to answer ASAP

Euphoria

13 storylines we need to see happen in Euphoria season 3

13 storylines that need to happen in Euphoria season 3

Euphoria

Zendaya was terrified Timothée Chalamet would smell her "vile" wisdom teeth breath in their Dune audition

Zendaya was terrified Timothée Chalamet would smell her "vile" wisdom teeth breath in their Dune audition

Celeb

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 star Willow Pill comes out as trans

RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 star Willow Pill comes out as trans

RuPaul's Drag Race

Barbie Ferreira addresses Euphoria drama rumours with Sam Levinson

Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira addresses Sam Levinson drama rumours for the first time

Euphoria