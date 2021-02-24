What is the Hey Lol trend on TikTok? The meaning explained

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's what the 'Hey Lol' by Khaleel TikTok trend actually means.

Every week there's a new TikTok challenge or trend taking the platform by storm. Last week, we saw the Centre of Gravity Challenge go viral, which saw men and women go head-to-head. And now, it's all about 'Hey Lol' by Khaleel.

Now, if you're just as obsessed with TikTok songs as us, you've probably heard 'Hey Lol' before. The song actually samples 'Redbone' by Childish Gambino and is mixed with a sound which you might have, um, heard before… But why is it blowing up on TikTok right now? Well, here's what it actually means.

What is the Hey Lol by Khaleel TikTok trend? Picture: @daviddobrik via TikTok

What is the Hey Lol Khaleel trend on TikTok?

There's a new trend on TikTok that has blown up overnight. Basically, it involves filming someone whilst playing 'Hey Lol' by Khaleel and seeing their reaction to it. But.. why?

Well, if you've noticed something familiar in the track it might be because 'Hey Lol' features an instrumental sound taken from PornHub, the porn website. Apparently, the sound often plays at the start of a lot of PornHub videos.

So, the trend is to catch people out who have potentially been sneakily watching PornHub videos and recognise the sound. "I came up with this idea because my original video was a skit I saw on TikTok, when the guy was watching PornHub and his mom walked in," Khaleel told Distractify.

"I thought it was hilarious, so I asked my friend who edits my videos, Jason Flensburg, to make a sound with the [PornHub] intro music. Then, when listening to it, I suggested that he should mix that sound with the Childish Gambino Song 'Redbone.'"

YouTuber David Dobrik did the challenge on his little brother who quickly turned his head round to see what was going on. Oop.

Now it's a massive trend on TikTok.

Ah, TikTok never disappoints.