Hilary Duff memes are going viral on TikTok and her dancing will make you scream

By Jazmin Duribe

Everyone is recreating Hilary Duff’s viral dance moves and it's actually hysterical.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hilary Duff is having a bit of a moment on TikTok right now and the memes of her dancing will leave you in stitches.

Now, we all know Hilary Duff is an icon. From her infamous role in Lizzie McGuire to A Cinderella Story, Hilary practically raised us. And it's not just acting either, the Disney star has given us some serious pop hits too. Well, now Gen-Z are giving Hilary her flowers and recognising her cultural impact.

Multiple old clips of Hilary dancing have now gone viral on TikTok. In one of the clips, Hilary is up on stage in front of a packed crowd, hitting every move of choreography and giving us 10% energy. The kind of pop star we should all aspire to be, tbh.

READ MORE: 21 savage Jake Gyllenhaal memes inspired by Taylor Swift's Red Taylor's version

Hilary Duff dancing memes are going viral on TikTok and you will scream. Picture: Alamy, @denzelcrispy via TikTok

In another, Hilary again delivers her signature dance moves, popping and locking for the screaming audience. Now people are actually recreating Hilary's hilarious moves and calling it the 'Hilary Duff Challenge'.

Singing, acting, dancing… is there anything Hilary can't do at this point?

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.