Hilary Duff memes are going viral on TikTok and her dancing will make you scream

15 November 2021, 17:26

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Everyone is recreating Hilary Duff’s viral dance moves and it's actually hysterical.

Hilary Duff is having a bit of a moment on TikTok right now and the memes of her dancing will leave you in stitches.

Now, we all know Hilary Duff is an icon. From her infamous role in Lizzie McGuire to A Cinderella Story, Hilary practically raised us. And it's not just acting either, the Disney star has given us some serious pop hits too. Well, now Gen-Z are giving Hilary her flowers and recognising her cultural impact.

Multiple old clips of Hilary dancing have now gone viral on TikTok. In one of the clips, Hilary is up on stage in front of a packed crowd, hitting every move of choreography and giving us 10% energy. The kind of pop star we should all aspire to be, tbh.

Hilary Duff dancing memes are going viral on TikTok and you will scream.
Hilary Duff dancing memes are going viral on TikTok and you will scream. Picture: Alamy, @denzelcrispy via TikTok

In another, Hilary again delivers her signature dance moves, popping and locking for the screaming audience. Now people are actually recreating Hilary's hilarious moves and calling it the 'Hilary Duff Challenge'.

Singing, acting, dancing… is there anything Hilary can't do at this point?

