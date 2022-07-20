What is the Honey Method? People on TikTok claim it helps manifest your crush

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's exactly how to do the Honey Method that's all over TikTok.

Want to catch your crush's attention? Well then, according to TikTok, you need to get manifesting using the Honey Method.

TikTok users are absolutely obsessed with using manifestation rituals to enhance their love lives. Every month you'll find a new manifestation ritual on your FYP as well as countless videos from people claiming that it's worked for them. A popular manifestation technique – the Whisper Method – recently exploded on the platform and people have said that they've manifested their dream jobs and partners using it.

But now, the Honey Method is going viral on the platform and this one seems to have a heavy focus on love. But what is it? Does it even work? Here's everything you need to know about the Honey Method and how to do it.

What is the Honey Method on TikTok?

The Honey Method is basically a way to manifest being noticed by your crush. Apparently, it's the simplest way to make someone obsessed with you.

There's different ways to do the method, but the simplest appears to be grabbing some honey and putting a little on your finger. Then, think of the person you want to be obsessed with you. Say some affirmations like "They're always calling me" or "They're always texting me" or "They're so obsessed with me".

Once you've done that, make a cross on the top or bottom of your tongue with the honey. The key is to stay positive, do it with good intentions and don't doubt the power of the method. Once you're done just let it go and watch your crush fall at your feet…

There's countless tutorials on TikTok and people have been sharing if the method has worked for them or not.

Can you only use the Honey Method if you're Hispanic?

However, there is a slight catch. You need to be Hispanic or Latino in order for this Honey Method to work or you could face the opposite result.

There doesn't seem to be a consistent reason why that is, though. Some have said that it's cultural appropriation because it comes from brujeria practices (witchcraft). However, others noted that honey has been used in rituals across other cultures too.

Manifestation coach @valeriafune explained: "Now this method can only be done by Hispanics or Latinos, but if you want to do it and you're not Hispanic or Latino make sure to stay protected and don't be surprised if you get karma or it backfires."

