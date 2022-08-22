28 wild House of the Dragon memes that sum up episode 1

22 August 2022, 13:21 | Updated: 22 August 2022, 20:00

By Katie Louise Smith

"The way Rhaenyra Targaryen is about to become my whole personality."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

And just like that, the GOTCU (Game of Thrones Cinematic Universe) has got us by the throats, yet again. The first episodes of House of the Dragon? Yeah, we're already obsessed.

The Targaryen centric series takes place 172 years before our beloved Daenerys and the events of Game of Thrones, and follows as the heirs and family members fight, double-cross, scheme, plot and murder their way to the Iron Throne. (It's pretty much been described as "Succession with dragons".)

The brand new series is just as gruesome, just as shock-worthy, just as visually stunning and, yes, the memes are just as iconic.

READ MORE: House of the Dragon writer says the show will "not depict sexual violence" following backlash

From Rhaenyra's first "Dracarys" moment to Daemon Targaryen's savage comments and everything in between, here's all the best memes and reactions about episode 1 of House of the Dragon.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 1!

House of the Dragon memes episode 1: All the best reactions
House of the Dragon memes episode 1: All the best reactions. Picture: HBO, Sony Pictures

And so it begins again...

Rickon Stark? Nymeria? The Weirwood tree? A song of ICE AND FIRE?!

Rhaenys and Corlys? We have decided to stan!

I believe in the Rhaenyra Targaryen supremacy!

25 minutes into House of the Dragon and the season 8 war flashbacks start...

Daemon Targaryen is an absolute MENACE! (And I'm obsessed already.)

SHE SAID DRACARYS!!!!!!

Alicent? And her best friend's dad?! After his wife just died?! Oh, we are truly back on our Game of Thrones bullshit!

Aegon's prophecy? I'm shaking.

That theme tune? A PURE HIT OF SEROTONIN.

Congratulations, HBO, you've done it again. I'm in. I'm sold. You've got me. See you again next week.

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Latest Viral News

Girl Explaining Meme / Mamma Mia

15 girl explaining memes that are so niche they're actually god tier

Ross Lynch performed shirtless at a gig and everyone is going feral over the videos

Ross Lynch performed shirtless at a gig and everyone is going feral over the videos

Celeb

TikTok slang: A complete guide and what they mean

TikTok slang: A complete guide to the meanings behind each phrase

The 'Which Little Miss character are you' quiz goes viral

The 'Which Little Miss character am I?' quiz is going viral on TikTok and it's brutal

Dylan O'Brien fans are losing it over his wild sex scene in Not Okay

Dylan O'Brien fans are losing it over his wild sex scene in Not Okay

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde addresses backlash to her relationship with Harry Styles

Harry Styles

The Idol trailer

The Idol: Release date, cast, plot, trailer and news about the HBO series

News

House of the Dragon defend Aemma's "horrific" birth scene

House of the Dragon creators defend "horrific" birth scene in episode 1

News

House of the Dragon cast vs The Most Impossible Game of Thrones quizG

House of the Dragon cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Game of Thrones Quiz' | PopBuzz Meets

TV & Film

The News Agents podcast

The News Agents podcast with Emily Maitlis & Jon Sopel launches August 30th on Global Player

Podcasts

Does Laura end up with Massimo or Nacho in The Next 365 Days?

The Next 365 Days ending: Does Laura end up with Massimo or Nacho?

News