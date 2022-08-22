28 wild House of the Dragon memes that sum up episode 1

By Katie Louise Smith

"The way Rhaenyra Targaryen is about to become my whole personality."

And just like that, the GOTCU (Game of Thrones Cinematic Universe) has got us by the throats, yet again. The first episodes of House of the Dragon? Yeah, we're already obsessed.

The Targaryen centric series takes place 172 years before our beloved Daenerys and the events of Game of Thrones, and follows as the heirs and family members fight, double-cross, scheme, plot and murder their way to the Iron Throne. (It's pretty much been described as "Succession with dragons".)

The brand new series is just as gruesome, just as shock-worthy, just as visually stunning and, yes, the memes are just as iconic.

From Rhaenyra's first "Dracarys" moment to Daemon Targaryen's savage comments and everything in between, here's all the best memes and reactions about episode 1 of House of the Dragon.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 1!

House of the Dragon memes episode 1: All the best reactions. Picture: HBO, Sony Pictures

And so it begins again...

me during the next however many sundays at 9pm eastern standard time #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/LqvkhVEX9A — 𝖘𝔠𝔬𝔱𝔱𝔦𝔢 (@guiltymowgli) August 22, 2022

Rickon Stark? Nymeria? The Weirwood tree? A song of ICE AND FIRE?!

Me recognizing locations and names in #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/RXiErkaZ73 — The Extra (@_the_extra) August 22, 2022

Rhaenys and Corlys? We have decided to stan!

rhaenys and corlys being the couple who talks shit about everyone else together. love that for them #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/NodIWkCih6 — j | hotd spoilers (@INEJSKNlVES) August 22, 2022

I believe in the Rhaenyra Targaryen supremacy!

Me when Rhaenyra and Rhaenys start committing literal war crimes #HOTD pic.twitter.com/1pjCboyfkd — Em 🏳️‍🌈 | Duffers i am in your walls (@I_Em_Groot_) August 22, 2022

the way Rhaenyra Targaryen is about to become my whole personality pic.twitter.com/IdCxhleSUN — Natalie Zamora (@nataliezamoraa) August 20, 2022

25 minutes into House of the Dragon and the season 8 war flashbacks start...

watching #HouseoftheDragon but then starting to remember season 8 of got



pic.twitter.com/LjsrrRYLLs — 🍒 (@hematoxiIina) August 22, 2022

Daemon Targaryen is an absolute MENACE! (And I'm obsessed already.)

"Heir for a day" Daemon already giving zero fucks#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/C5PbP8Akhs — manny (@Manny_Rae) August 22, 2022

He really said “Heir for a day” and then “we must all mourn in our own way” LIKE BRUH #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/HDrvVmbwCf — Julian Higgins (@JulianHiggins03) August 22, 2022

Daemon Targaryen was in the middle of an orgy like this. pic.twitter.com/9g611sWU7c — Colb (@___Colb___) August 22, 2022

SHE SAID DRACARYS!!!!!!

all of us when we heard the infamous "Dracarys"#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/n7w5PN5kkE — manny (@Manny_Rae) August 22, 2022

Alicent? And her best friend's dad?! After his wife just died?! Oh, we are truly back on our Game of Thrones bullshit!

Pimping out your daughter to her best friend's dad, while wearing your dead wife's DRESS!?



Congratulations HBO, you got me again #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/EMmp5M81qS — Richter 🗡️ (@ThatCuteNerd) August 22, 2022

I KNOW he didn’t just pimp his DAUGHTER out to his boss who just lost his wife and son ain’t no way #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/TOxsAHj64b — depression (@raccoonmum) August 22, 2022

The guy wears his honor on his sleeve #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/g2DybTdEbO — gandalf the purple (@gandalf_purple) August 22, 2022

Aegon's prophecy? I'm shaking.

#HouseoftheDragon “Aegon called his dream The Song of Ice and Fire”

Immediately me: pic.twitter.com/kva3il4blT — Stef (@montanostef) August 22, 2022

"Aegon called his dream The Song of Ice and Fire"#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/wc3XsdVFud — Rhaenyra Targaryen (@thebIackqueen) August 22, 2022

So they knew winter was coming for almost 200yrs and the great fight in GOT was one episode #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/uIJoLo2dMJ — Chocolate🍫Goddess (@_jeandoe_) August 22, 2022

That theme tune? A PURE HIT OF SEROTONIN.

Congratulations, HBO, you've done it again. I'm in. I'm sold. You've got me. See you again next week.

me after being disappointed by the final season of game of thrones: “i guess i’ll give house of the dragon a try”



me to HBO after watching the first episode: #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/VPpeMHAhyb — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 22, 2022