28 wild House of the Dragon memes that sum up episode 1
22 August 2022, 13:21 | Updated: 22 August 2022, 20:00
"The way Rhaenyra Targaryen is about to become my whole personality."
Listen to this article
And just like that, the GOTCU (Game of Thrones Cinematic Universe) has got us by the throats, yet again. The first episodes of House of the Dragon? Yeah, we're already obsessed.
The Targaryen centric series takes place 172 years before our beloved Daenerys and the events of Game of Thrones, and follows as the heirs and family members fight, double-cross, scheme, plot and murder their way to the Iron Throne. (It's pretty much been described as "Succession with dragons".)
The brand new series is just as gruesome, just as shock-worthy, just as visually stunning and, yes, the memes are just as iconic.
READ MORE: House of the Dragon writer says the show will "not depict sexual violence" following backlash
From Rhaenyra's first "Dracarys" moment to Daemon Targaryen's savage comments and everything in between, here's all the best memes and reactions about episode 1 of House of the Dragon.
WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 1!
And so it begins again...
me, prepping for House of the Dragon: #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/8zOz6E4udY— ABeeR (@Alone_forever90) August 22, 2022
me during the next however many sundays at 9pm eastern standard time #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/LqvkhVEX9A— 𝖘𝔠𝔬𝔱𝔱𝔦𝔢 (@guiltymowgli) August 22, 2022
172 years before Daenerys Targaryen #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon#HOTD pic.twitter.com/nHxz9wULFK— Jesus H. Christ (@JesusFaceKilla) August 22, 2022
Rickon Stark? Nymeria? The Weirwood tree? A song of ICE AND FIRE?!
Me recognizing locations and names in #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/RXiErkaZ73— The Extra (@_the_extra) August 22, 2022
“Rickon Stark, of Winterfell…”#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/nx3NgWVMqr— BoomSoon (@Jaben4Real) August 22, 2022
Rhaenys and Corlys? We have decided to stan!
I’m already team Rhaenys Targaryen because fuck the patriarchy #HouseoftheDragon #hotd pic.twitter.com/jFhxjlwQj3— Mae (@Chkcaseofideas) August 22, 2022
rhaenys and corlys being the couple who talks shit about everyone else together. love that for them #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/NodIWkCih6— j | hotd spoilers (@INEJSKNlVES) August 22, 2022
I believe in the Rhaenyra Targaryen supremacy!
Me when Rhaenyra and Rhaenys start committing literal war crimes #HOTD pic.twitter.com/1pjCboyfkd— Em 🏳️🌈 | Duffers i am in your walls (@I_Em_Groot_) August 22, 2022
the way Rhaenyra Targaryen is about to become my whole personality pic.twitter.com/IdCxhleSUN— Natalie Zamora (@nataliezamoraa) August 20, 2022
25 minutes into House of the Dragon and the season 8 war flashbacks start...
watching #HouseoftheDragon but then starting to remember season 8 of got— 🍒 (@hematoxiIina) August 22, 2022
pic.twitter.com/LjsrrRYLLs
Daemon Targaryen is an absolute MENACE! (And I'm obsessed already.)
Daemon Targaryen bout to me have me STRESSED this season. #hotd #houseofthedragon pic.twitter.com/Sr7h1UhE9c— Matty (@Juraiacies) August 22, 2022
"Heir for a day" Daemon already giving zero fucks#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/C5PbP8Akhs— manny (@Manny_Rae) August 22, 2022
He really said “Heir for a day” and then “we must all mourn in our own way” LIKE BRUH #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/HDrvVmbwCf— Julian Higgins (@JulianHiggins03) August 22, 2022
Daemon after Viserys' son dies 💀 #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD pic.twitter.com/1PH4h1ALVW— Aemond Targaryen (@HateStrongs) August 22, 2022
Daemon Targaryen was in the middle of an orgy like this. pic.twitter.com/9g611sWU7c— Colb (@___Colb___) August 22, 2022
SHE SAID DRACARYS!!!!!!
SHE SAID THE THING !!!— Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) August 22, 2022
#HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HOTD pic.twitter.com/56PmoJ0OQ4
all of us when we heard the infamous "Dracarys"#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/n7w5PN5kkE— manny (@Manny_Rae) August 22, 2022
Alicent? And her best friend's dad?! After his wife just died?! Oh, we are truly back on our Game of Thrones bullshit!
Pimping out your daughter to her best friend's dad, while wearing your dead wife's DRESS!?— Richter 🗡️ (@ThatCuteNerd) August 22, 2022
Congratulations HBO, you got me again #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/EMmp5M81qS
I KNOW he didn’t just pimp his DAUGHTER out to his boss who just lost his wife and son ain’t no way #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/TOxsAHj64b— depression (@raccoonmum) August 22, 2022
The guy wears his honor on his sleeve #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/g2DybTdEbO— gandalf the purple (@gandalf_purple) August 22, 2022
Aegon's prophecy? I'm shaking.
#HouseoftheDragon “Aegon called his dream The Song of Ice and Fire”— Stef (@montanostef) August 22, 2022
Immediately me: pic.twitter.com/kva3il4blT
"Aegon called his dream The Song of Ice and Fire"#HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/wc3XsdVFud— Rhaenyra Targaryen (@thebIackqueen) August 22, 2022
So they knew winter was coming for almost 200yrs and the great fight in GOT was one episode #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/uIJoLo2dMJ— Chocolate🍫Goddess (@_jeandoe_) August 22, 2022
That theme tune? A PURE HIT OF SEROTONIN.
When Game of Thrones theme played after so long... #HouseoftheDragon #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/1vYjzWZkFx— Ravi Ahuja (@RaviAhuja20) August 22, 2022
Congratulations, HBO, you've done it again. I'm in. I'm sold. You've got me. See you again next week.
me after being disappointed by the final season of game of thrones: “i guess i’ll give house of the dragon a try”— kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) August 22, 2022
me to HBO after watching the first episode: #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/VPpeMHAhyb
congrats hbo you got me again #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/VAuifyIgxU— karlee worthen (@kar__lee) August 22, 2022