Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner "I switched baristas" is the shadiest meme of 2022

30 March 2022, 17:16

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Only responding to people with "I switched baristas" from now on.

Have you ever been forced to speak to someone in public when you really didn't want to? Well, Lady Gaga has given us the most efficient way to get out of any awkward situation and now it's a meme.

The Oscars was on Sunday night (Mar 27) and, yes, we're still talking about it. But between the memes about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Lupita Nyong'o's hilarious reaction to the incident and Timothée Chalamet going shirtless on the red carpet, there was another meme bubbling under the surface.

Enter Lady Gaga's wild conversation with none other than Caitlyn Jenner that has sent the internet into a tailspin. The House of Gucci actress was caught interacting with Caitlyn at Elton John's AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party and apparently they go way back…

Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner "I switched baristas" is the shadiest meme of 2022
Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner "I switched baristas" is the shadiest meme of 2022. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

In the video, Caitlyn and Lady Gaga exchange pleasantries. But Caitlyn then says: "Are you still spending time in Malibu? Are you still out there? I haven't seen you at the Starbucks in a while."

Lady Gaga said she had but then delivered the hilarious response: "I… I switched baristas," before turning away to leave the conversation. Iconic behaviour.

Thanks to Lady Gaga we will be now be saying "I switched baristas" to get out of any conversation until further notice.

Here's all the best 'I switched baristas' memes stemming from Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner's video.

Has anyone checked on the barista?!

