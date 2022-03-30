Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner "I switched baristas" is the shadiest meme of 2022

By Jazmin Duribe

Only responding to people with "I switched baristas" from now on.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Have you ever been forced to speak to someone in public when you really didn't want to? Well, Lady Gaga has given us the most efficient way to get out of any awkward situation and now it's a meme.

The Oscars was on Sunday night (Mar 27) and, yes, we're still talking about it. But between the memes about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Lupita Nyong'o's hilarious reaction to the incident and Timothée Chalamet going shirtless on the red carpet, there was another meme bubbling under the surface.

Enter Lady Gaga's wild conversation with none other than Caitlyn Jenner that has sent the internet into a tailspin. The House of Gucci actress was caught interacting with Caitlyn at Elton John's AIDS Foundation's Oscar viewing party and apparently they go way back…

READ MORE: 35 Oscars memes that are even more chaotic than the actual ceremony

Lady Gaga telling Caitlyn Jenner "I switched baristas" is the shadiest meme of 2022. Picture: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

In the video, Caitlyn and Lady Gaga exchange pleasantries. But Caitlyn then says: "Are you still spending time in Malibu? Are you still out there? I haven't seen you at the Starbucks in a while."

Lady Gaga said she had but then delivered the hilarious response: "I… I switched baristas," before turning away to leave the conversation. Iconic behaviour.

Couldn’t make out what what Caitlyn Jenner was saying to #LadyGaga here at #EltonJohn’s #AcademyAwards viewing partying, but Gaga seemed rather formal with her. pic.twitter.com/q4vvppVJbL — Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) March 28, 2022

Thanks to Lady Gaga we will be now be saying "I switched baristas" to get out of any conversation until further notice.

Here's all the best 'I switched baristas' memes stemming from Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner's video.

1)

Lady Gaga after running into Caitlyn Jenner at the Malibu Starbucks 3 times in 1 week pic.twitter.com/wrSDJlWBYt — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) March 29, 2022

2)

lady gaga spotting caitlyn jenner at starbucks pic.twitter.com/EJK2ZIyxU5 — will (@getwellsoongeri) March 28, 2022

3)

4)

Me during sex: “Well I’ve switched baristas…” — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) March 29, 2022

5)

6)

caitlyn jenner: "i haven't seen you at the starbucks in a while"



lady gaga "I've switched baristas": pic.twitter.com/r66uq5d3dD — George G (@GeoAviGa) March 30, 2022

7)

She really said “Well… I’ve switched baristas” pic.twitter.com/PIwTHE6dQ4 — Joey Monda (@joey_monda) March 28, 2022

8)

9)

‘I’ve switched baristas’



The new barista: pic.twitter.com/QHMfbzoPO6 — Reel and Roll Films - FYC Ruth Negga (@reelandroll) March 29, 2022

10)

It’s so funny I’m sorry she was over it pic.twitter.com/Z4piJ7rszE — James Harness (@JamesHarness) March 28, 2022

11)

“I switched baristas” is the new “Bless your heart”. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/n2RYHvbQHf — Kandy ➐ (@zourkandy) March 29, 2022

12)

13)

I hope Lady Gaga’s former barista is doing okay today. — Unofficial Emma (@emma_unofficial) March 28, 2022

14)

My boss: “we didn’t see you on the team call earlier”



Me: “well, I switched baristas” — Rod (@justme_rod) March 29, 2022

15)

“I’ve switched Baristas” is the new “I don’t know her.” — LookAtDustin (@LookAtDustin) March 29, 2022

16)

"you're always on twitter but never text back" i’ve switched baristas — Stephen (@StephenOssola) March 28, 2022

17)

"I switched baristas" is 10x more devastating than a slap https://t.co/4KdMap6ije — Jake Giles (@jakegiles) March 28, 2022

18)

Lady Gaga’s former Barista: FUCK YOU CAITLYN JENNER!!! pic.twitter.com/jzsyzxLwAd — JayPorter (@JayPorter21) March 29, 2022

19)

Lady Gaga when she sees Caitlyn Jenner at the Starbucks in Malibu. pic.twitter.com/madWN6nJ66 — abdullah (@sidkyab) March 29, 2022

Has anyone checked on the barista?!