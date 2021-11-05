IDR Labs' Food Choice Test tells you which social class you belong in

What do your food preferences say about you?

Roll up, roll up! There's another personality test going viral on social media and this one is all about how our social class is linked to our food choices.

Now, you're probably already quite familiar with IDRlabs thanks to their vast selection of personality tests. So far, we've taken the Difficult Person Test, which tells you how difficult you are to get along with. Then, there's the detailed IDRlabs 'Twilight Character Test' that determines which Twilight character you resemble the most based on your answers to a series of 35 statements.

TAKE THE FOOD CHOICE TEST HERE.

The Food Social Class Test is all about determining your social class based on the food you eat. Are you more into the finest caviar and lobster? Then you might be deemed in the upper echelons of society. Or, are you happy to munch on a burger and a packet of instant noodles? Well, you might be lower class.

The brief synopsis of the IDRlabs test reads: "Food has always been tied to class. Silvia Bellezza and Jonah Berger at the University of Pennsylvania now believe they have a way to identify a person’s social class based on how they feel about certain foods." So basically, the test is actually based on science.

When taking the test you're presented with 35 different dishes, you then have to mark your feelings towards that particular dish based on how much you would like to eat it. Some of the delicacies include steak tartar, hotdogs, sashimi and 24k gold ice cream.

You'll then be given a colourful pie chart that will tell you which categories you fall into: Upper Class, Upper Middle Class, Middle Class, Lower Middle Class and Lower Class.

You'll also receive an overall percentage score for which social class is most aligned with your food choices. However, sometimes your food choices may not be tied to any particular social class.

Finally, a test that proves I am indeed low-class hot garbage. https://t.co/v1NmsRTN2J pic.twitter.com/HdZIKMfxg7 — Megan Fox (🛹🐦 OUT NOW) (@glassbottommeg) November 3, 2021

I pride myself on not having any foods I don’t like so I’m weirdly happy with this result pic.twitter.com/ae4J8mHE7e — gunpowder thot (@serenathesmith) November 4, 2021

the food choice test said:



"you are a poor" pic.twitter.com/5raPwOiNu6 — nova (4.1k / 50k) (@novatjerneld) November 4, 2021

So… what social class do you fall under?

