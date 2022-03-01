This Anger Test is going viral on TikTok and it tells you how susceptible to anger you are

By Jazmin Duribe

Would you say you're an angry person? Find out how susceptible you are to anger using IDRlabs' Multidimensional Anger Test.

Another day another revealing personality test is going viral on social media. This time the good people of TikTok have put the 'Multidimensional Anger Test' on our radar and apparently it can detect how susceptible you are to anger.

Do you blow up at the slightest inconvenience or find yourself shouting at your friends for minor things? Well, the 'Multidimensional Anger Test' gives people the truth about their anger issues based on the work of Dr. Judith M. Siegel.

PLAY THE ANGER TEST HERE.

Dr Siegel's work has been used in a variety of clinical and research settings, and is noted for having excellent psychometric properties and high validity. In other words, the test is based on science and is pretty accurate.

This Anger Test is going viral on TikTok and it tells you how susceptible to anger you are. Picture: Bravo, IDRlabs

That being said, the 'Multidimensional Anger Test' doesn't provide a completely accurate assessment of your personality. It's all in good fun, so take the results with a pinch of salt.

The test features 38 anger-related statements like "At times, I feel angry for no specific reason" or "I get angry when someone acts unfairly". You then have to choose how strongly you agree or disagree with the statement. Once you've completed all the questions, you'll receive your results, which breaks down how angry you are in comparison to the rest of the population.

The test is currently going viral on TikTok with users are sharing their results online.

