IDR Labs' True Zodiac Sign Test tells you which sign you actually are

By Jazmin Duribe

This changes EVERYTHING.

Have you ever thought that you don't truly identify with your zodiac sign's typical traits? Do you act like a complete Scorpio when you're really a Libra? Well, IDRlabs True Zodiac Test might be able to help you.

The IDRlabs True Zodiac Test promises to find your real sign using a 60-question test. The test uses your personality traits, and not your birthdate, to determine which of the 12 zodiac signs you fall in.

Now, you've probably taken a IDRlabs test before. As you know, the internet absolutely lives for a personality test and IDRlabs have provided the famous Twilight character test, which tells you which Twilight character you're most like and the famous Difficult Person Test, which tells you if you're difficult to get along with.

IDR Labs' True Zodiac Test tells you which sign you actually are. Picture: E!, IDRlabs.com

Taking the True Zodiac Test is simple. You'll be presented with 60 statements and all you need to do is say whether or not "agree" or "disagree" on each question. Statements include "I usually say whatever is on my mind" or "I crave stability and do not handle sudden changes well".

Once the quiz is completed your results will be calculated and you'll get a breakdown of which sign you most relate to in percentages. The highest percentage is your "true" sign, however, you may also discover other signs that you fit into.

So… what IS your true sign?