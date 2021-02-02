The I'm Busy Challenge is going viral on TikTok thanks to Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

By Sam Prance

Celebrities are breaking the internet with the I'm Busy Challenge on TikTok.

The I'm Busy Challenge is the latest, hilarious viral craze taking over TikTok but what is the new trend and how do you do it?

Every week a new challenge goes viral on TikTok. We're only in the second month of 2021 and we've already seen a slew of challenges break the internet. From the sexy (the Silhouette Challenge is the gift that keeps on giving) to the dangerous (do not try the Blackout Challenge) to the glamorous (the Buss It Challenge is everything), there's something for everyone.

Now, another challenge is all over TikTok. The I'm Busy Challenge is going viral thanks to some key celebrity participants.

READ MORE: People are 'removing' the red filter on Silhouette challenge videos and it's not OK

What is the I'm Busy Challenge? The viral TikTok trend explained. Picture: @justineskye via Instagram, @justineskye via TikTok

The I'm Busy Challenge is simple. All it involves is you getting your phone and FaceTiming multiple contacts and, as soon as they answer, telling them that you're busy and can't speak to them right now, before hanging up on them. The idea being to confuse them and catch them off guard. You then edit all of your phone calls into one hilarious video to post on TikTok.

Unsurprisingly, celebrities are already getting involved. Vinny Guadagnino has done it with the rest of the Jersey Shore cast, including Snooki. And now, Justine Skye has done it with a whole host of her famous friends. In a series of videos, she pranked Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Jamie Foxx, Winnie Harlow, Luka Sabbat, Timbaland and many others.

BRB - about to prank all of my friends.