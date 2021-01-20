Joe Biden Inauguration memes: All the best tweets and reactions

20 January 2021, 17:15 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 19:31

By Katie Louise Smith

Here are all the best reactions and memes from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration, from Trump leaving the White House to Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders.

Inauguration Day is finally here for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – but it looks a lot different to the Inaugural ceremonies we've seen in the past.

After winning the US election back in November, the victorious Democratic duo will be sworn in at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. on January 20th at noon. Due to the pandemic and the security concerns following the insurrection at the Capital on January 6th, there will be no crowds gathered to watch the ceremony as it happens.

Instead, the world will be watching the Inauguration at home and online. And you know what that means... twice the amount of memes.

Here are all the best reactions and memes from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration.

Inauguration memes: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in
Inauguration memes: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in. Picture: Getty Images

People kicked off Inauguration morning with memes about Trump leaving the White House...

And how Joe and Kamala might be feeling the night before their big day.

The memes about 2016's Inaugural ceremony are back.

And the Lady Gaga memes are already iconic.

Michelle Obama's arrival? Need we say more?!

Bernie Sanders' vibes are immaculate right now.

Jennifer Lopez's performance was phenomenal but that "LET'S GET LOUD" caught some people off guard...

Congrats to the Cheesecake Factory for all the free promo!

Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police Officer who heroically diverted a mob away from the Senate chamber during the riots on January 6th, escorted Vice President Kamala Harris at the Inauguration.

Meena Harris' husband, Nikolas Ajagu, wore Dior x Jordan 1s to the ceremony and it was perfect.

Greta Thunberg, thank you for your service.

TIME TO PACK IT UP, JONAS BROTHERS!

How do The Simpsons do it?! Every! single! time!

