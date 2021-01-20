Joe Biden Inauguration memes: All the best tweets and reactions

By Katie Louise Smith

Here are all the best reactions and memes from Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' Inauguration, from Trump leaving the White House to Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders.

Inauguration Day is finally here for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris – but it looks a lot different to the Inaugural ceremonies we've seen in the past.

After winning the US election back in November, the victorious Democratic duo will be sworn in at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. on January 20th at noon. Due to the pandemic and the security concerns following the insurrection at the Capital on January 6th, there will be no crowds gathered to watch the ceremony as it happens.

Instead, the world will be watching the Inauguration at home and online. And you know what that means... twice the amount of memes.

Inauguration memes: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in. Picture: Getty Images

People kicked off Inauguration morning with memes about Trump leaving the White House...

gon head & clock out for me pic.twitter.com/Hpn2TYLSUf — destiny jenae' 🌙 (@DESTINYJENAE) January 19, 2021

*cut to Melania on Air Force One*



BARRON! pic.twitter.com/7k9bGiQYlQ — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) January 20, 2021

President Biden going to walk into the White House and see the note:



Dear Joe pic.twitter.com/wI0s7fVN3r — bob esponch (@soulhera) January 20, 2021

And how Joe and Kamala might be feeling the night before their big day.

This is how Joe Biden and Kamala Harris sleeping tonight pic.twitter.com/Mwg95Hs8hc — STELLY (@StellyNation) January 20, 2021

The memes about 2016's Inaugural ceremony are back.

forgot about what happened last inauguration pic.twitter.com/akxsperUx7 — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 20, 2021

And the Lady Gaga memes are already iconic.

Biden tomorrow when Gaga starts singing Government Hooker at the inauguration pic.twitter.com/9seBkg1tgj — jack rem x (@jackremmington) January 19, 2021

Lady Gaga accidentally being sworn in as president tomorrow pic.twitter.com/0oSGOQojQD — nicole boyce (@nicolewboyce) January 19, 2021

Lady Gaga tomorrow at Joe Biden’s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/nJAA163FLL — agustin (@gagastatto0s) January 19, 2021

Lady Gaga sing “Shallow” and make Biden do the Bradley Cooper part it’s what we need as a nation. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) January 20, 2021

Michelle Obama's arrival? Need we say more?!

michelle obama with husband pic.twitter.com/tLssM07GHU — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 20, 2021

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/bIyweF3dz4 — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 20, 2021

how it started how its going#Inauguration2021 #Inauguration #Inaugurationday pic.twitter.com/C12n9cnC7A — The second coming of B E A N Z (@photosbybeanz83) January 20, 2021

my baby outdressing these hoes as usual, just wait til we ge— pic.twitter.com/2F2Nqym7fY — bella nochè (@dimebag_____) January 20, 2021

Bernie Sanders' vibes are immaculate right now.

why is this me at every social setting. pic.twitter.com/cTMITHZmKq — Brittny Pierre (@sleep2dream) January 20, 2021

i've never related to an energy more pic.twitter.com/9FcKU4dcXU — Tanya Chen (@tanyachen) January 20, 2021

me long after the pandemic, happily mingling at a party pic.twitter.com/3rYGCeUKU4 — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) January 20, 2021

Out on the town having the time of my life with a bunch of friends pic.twitter.com/Qu7UpVTKgQ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 20, 2021

Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2 — Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021

showing up to an inauguration with what can only be described as "errands", an incredible power move pic.twitter.com/tf3iqK0fK4 — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) January 20, 2021

NYC Instagram is so quick pic.twitter.com/Br6TarGXXb — Rania Said (@rania_tn) January 20, 2021

Jennifer Lopez's performance was phenomenal but that "LET'S GET LOUD" caught some people off guard...

Did Jennifer Lopez just improv a “let’s get loud” in “This Land Is Your Land” IM SCREAMING — Caitlin Reilly (@hicaitlinreilly) January 20, 2021

My cat when JLo broke into “Let’s get Loud” 😂 pic.twitter.com/HemrhcnFGU — Sarah Kaplan (@sarahkaplan48) January 20, 2021

Gaga dressed like a Hunger Games sponsor. J Lo worked “let’s get loud” into this land is your land. Everything about this is so extra — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) January 20, 2021

"A song that means a lot to me: it's called 'Let's Get Loud.'" — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 20, 2021

Congrats to the Cheesecake Factory for all the free promo!

Very cool to include the Cheesecake Factory menu in this special ceremony. pic.twitter.com/11M0v3e1T2 — Karen Howell (@karenehowell) January 20, 2021

Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police Officer who heroically diverted a mob away from the Senate chamber during the riots on January 6th, escorted Vice President Kamala Harris at the Inauguration.

Meena Harris' husband, Nikolas Ajagu, wore Dior x Jordan 1s to the ceremony and it was perfect.

Acting Secretary of Drip Nikolas Ajagu https://t.co/uLAVWN3MaA — joe erbentraut (@robojojo) January 20, 2021

Had no idea the Department of Drip fell under the Executive Branch https://t.co/KpGLg1tTiF — Raheel Ramzanali 🤘🏾🤘🏾 (@The_Raheel) January 20, 2021

Greta Thunberg, thank you for your service.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

TIME TO PACK IT UP, JONAS BROTHERS!

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/3YsMW7gZyJ — Demian (@DemianArriaga) January 20, 2021

How do The Simpsons do it?! Every! single! time!

HOW DO THE SIMPSONS ALWAYS PREDICT THIS SHIT pic.twitter.com/vHt4YAIJYn — 『CKT』Kairy Luminess ➐ (@kairyluminess) January 19, 2021

