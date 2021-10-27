Influencer criticised for "disrespectful" photoshoot in front of her dad's open casket

By Katie Louise Smith

Jayne Rivera has faced a slew of comments, with some branding her disrespectful.

20-year-old Influencer and model Jayne Rivera has caught a bit of backlash on social media this week, after she posted an eight-image 'photoshoot' while standing in front of her father's open casket at his funeral.

In the series of photos, Rivera wears all-black attire and is pictured in a variety of different staged poses as her a father lies in the casket behind her. While his face is not shown in the photos, you can see his clasped hands in the background.

Influencer Jayne Rivera criticised over photoshoot in front of father's open casket. Picture: @jayne_riveraa via Instagram

Rivera captioned the photoshoot post with: "Butterfly fly away. Rip Papi you were my bestfriend. A life well lived. #rip #papi #veteran #ptsd #funeral #neverforgotten."

The post garnered almost 12,000 likes before Rivera deleted her account, presumably because of the overwhelming amount of comments saying her photoshoot was "disrespectful".

this Instagram model’s father passed away,,,, and she did a photo shoot with the open casket…. pic.twitter.com/u1EVNxaajz — Mac McCann (@MacMcCannTX) October 26, 2021

Rivera's post sparked a slew of comments from her followers and other social media users as the photos circulated on Twitter.

One Instagram user wrote: “Not cool Jayne, ur dad was a decorated vet, a photoshoot by his casket should be beneath you. May he rest in eternal peace," with another adding: "Jesus Christ have some respect. Unfollowed."

Before deleting her Instagram account, Rivera had over 84,000 followers. She also has a TikTok with a further 300,000 followers, which still appears to be active but the comments have been turned off.

Rivera has not posted anything new or commented on the backlash since her photoshoot went viral.

