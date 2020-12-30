What is the Innocence Test on TikTok?

By Jazmin Duribe

The Innocence Test is the updated version of the Rice Purity Test and it's going viral on TikTok. Here's why…

The coronavirus pandemic has meant we're all locked in our homes looking for something to do and the internet has provided with several viral quizzes and tests doing the rounds. We were recently introduced to the 4 axes test, which tells you where you sit on the political, personality, gender and lifestyle axes, but now it's all about the Innocence Test.

The Innocence Test is based on the famous Rice Purity Test from the 1980s and it determines just how innocent you really are based on your habits, like drug use and sex.

The test was created by BFFs Grace Wetsel (@50_shades_of_grace) and Ella Menashe (@ellemn0), who noticed that the Rice Purity Test was outdated. They decided to make a version for the modern Gen Z'er and it's been an absolute hit. The Innocence Test has now gone viral on TikTok and 1.3 million people took it within 24 hours.

READ MORE: The 4 axes test tells you exactly where you sit on the political, personality, gender and lifestyle axes

This viral Innocence Test will tell you how wholesome or wild you are. Picture: @50shades_of_grace via TikTok, BET

What is the Innocence Test on TikTok?

The Innocence Test is basically 100 statements that all relate to different things that someone may or may have not done. All you have to do is tick every statement that you’ve done before and leave the ones that you haven't done unticked. The test follows exactly the same format as the Rice Purity Test but the statements have been updated to reflect societal changes. Statements include: "masturbated", "sent nudes" "had a fake ID" or even "had corona"...

After you've completed the test, your results are calculated and it will tell you how innocent you are as well as your score out of 100. Results include things like "Rebel", "Heathen", "Baddie" or "Angel".

It's a little different on TikTok, though. In the viral clips, you need to start by holding up 10 fingers. Instead of ticking boxes, the statement questions are read out and every time you've done one of the things in the statements, put a finger down. If you're left with only a few fingers up you're probably a little wild.

You can take the Innocence Test here.

So… how innocent are you, really? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!