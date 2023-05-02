Jack Harlow memes go viral after he says he's the best white rapper since Eminem

Jack Harlow reacts to viral Emma Chamberlain video

By Sam Prance

Jack Harlow is forgetting that Detox, Timothée Chalamet and Natalie Portman all exist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jack Harlow has said that he's the "hardest" white rapper since Eminem and it is safe to say that the internet has thoughts.

Last week (Apr 28), Jack Harlow released his third studio album Jackman. Following the mixed reception to his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jackman has, for the most part, received positive reviews. However, it's track two, 'They Don't Love It', that's got everyone talking. Jack claims to be the best white rapper since Eminem in the lyrics.

In the song's first verse, Jack references Eminem. He raps: "The hardest white boy since the one who rapped about vomit and sweaters / And hold the comments ‘cause I promise you I’m honestly better / Than whoever came to your head right then / They ain’t cut from the same thread like him / They don’t study, doin’ work to get ahead like him."

Naturally, Jack's bars have now gone viral with people seriously disagreeing with him and others jokingly suggesting who they believe are better rappers than Jack. With that in mind, here are just a few of the best memes and reactions so far.

READ MORE: Jack Harlow is being compared to Mac Miller and his fans hate it

Jack Harlow memes are going viral after he said he's the best white rapper since Eminem. Picture: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Timothée Chalamet via YouTube

1) Natalie Portman could do 'First Class' but Jack Harlow couldn't do 'Natalie's Rap'.

2) I am confusion.

Mac Miller seeing Jack Harlow claim to be the best white rapper since Eminem pic.twitter.com/TRMQ6QXsb3 — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) April 28, 2023

3) Could Jack Harlow perform Cher Lloyd by Cher Lloyd? I don't think so.

Get in line, Jack Harlow because I think you’ll find it’s her. https://t.co/IAgnXtvgK9 pic.twitter.com/kLuSlFU9Z1 — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) April 30, 2023

4) T-Pain didn't rename Taylor Swift T-Swizzle for this.

put some respect on blondie's name https://t.co/RrR06DKN7X pic.twitter.com/wWMyyuK0DR — Taylor Swift Lyrics Bot (@TSwiftLyricsBot) May 2, 2023

5) Eminem's one true successor.

this is conner4real erasure https://t.co/kaW2tKXMS7 pic.twitter.com/UanezgZc5Z — best of the lonely island (@bestoftliboys) May 1, 2023

6) A legend in the rap game.

7) I'm Julie Andrews and I'm here to make it clear!

not when julie andrews sang all of the 3 parts of getting married today by herself and with perfect diction at that pic.twitter.com/tWpBtUiMV8 https://t.co/WTtCAmPKDW — mimi (@pepperonys) April 30, 2023

8) Maybe 'I ain't saying I'm the best but I ain't the worst' would have gone down better for Jack.

9) White rap peaked when Madonna rhymed Mini Cooper with super-duper.

10) If you know, you know.

and yet neither of them will ever be him pic.twitter.com/KwQIz9gSmX https://t.co/xr4xj90Qx2 — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) May 1, 2023

11) What can't Sarah Paulson do?

12) John Cena is a man of many talents.

13) You had to be there.

14) A British contender.

15) Mic drop.

this is better than his entire discography pic.twitter.com/HhnoaA5VZr https://t.co/68aJcG949s — The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) May 1, 2023

Discussing his love of Eminem with GQ in 2020, Jack said: "I grew up listening to Eminem. I idolised Eminem, big influence of mine while growing up. I mean he’s so dope. I remember when I was ten or eleven, I would wear like a toboggan, and hoodie and headphones around my neck cause I wanted to feel like him."

Jack and Emimen have since collaborated on the remix of Eminem's single 'Killer'.

What do you think? Is Jack Harlow as talented as Eminem?

Read more viral news stories here: