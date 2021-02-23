21 memes about June 21st following Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's all the funniest memes about June 21st following Boris Johnson's lockdown roadmap announcement.

You hear that? It's the sweet sound of freedom. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently announced that on June 21 we will finally be free from lockdown restrictions following the mass roll out of the coronavirus vaccine and the internet can't contain its excitement.

What's happening on June 21st?

On Monday (Feb 22), Boris Johnson revealed his roadmap to finally get Britain out of lockdown. Schools will open on March 8, salons and gyms will be welcoming us back on April 12 and, perhaps most importantly, nightclubs will finally be opening their doors on June 21.

It's not only clubs, though. Mass gatherings will also be allowed, which means the highly-anticipated return of big events like festivals and concerts.

By the time the clubs open again it would have been over a year since we graced the dance floor, been within touching distance of a stranger or listened to music that hasn't been played through our Spotify. Bliss.

This is all subject to review, of course, depending on the coronavirus cases. It doesn't matter, though, the internet can taste freedom and the memes are rolling in. Here are the best June 21 memes.

READ MORE: 18 memes about the new coronavirus vaccine that'll leave you in stitches

The memes about June 21 are honestly out of control. Picture: CBS, Leon Neal - WPA Pool/Getty Images

We're actually going to be free and we don't know how to act.

So, what's everyone wearing on June 21?

So 21st of June is basically freshers week for the whole of the UK. — Mike Pattinson (@MikePattinson) February 22, 2021

Me posing for the club photographer on June 21st pic.twitter.com/TDt7CNR24i — sharon mitchells stunning weave (@sharon_weave) February 22, 2021

*june 21st*



feels weird being out of lockdown now doesn’t it aha pic.twitter.com/RrxgNNzrjN — taity🍕🇫🇷 (@2Taity) February 22, 2021

21st of June 2021, sometime just after lunch. pic.twitter.com/BRZ2IAd9pU — Chris Olivant (@olly2518) February 22, 2021

Every single Wetherspoons at 10am on 21st June pic.twitter.com/sYaIcoYOfy — Morgers (@goldilocksrocks) February 22, 2021

Altho this is how I’m now going sleep till the 21st of June pic.twitter.com/mbK4HA1FwE — george (@georgetimpson3) February 22, 2021

Me on Tower Bridge on the 21st of June pic.twitter.com/kI5KM0Iwfl — A (@_MasterAyo) February 22, 2021

On 21st June after the rave looking for the next motive at 5am pic.twitter.com/5CmK6cRWmd — Mo Gilligan (@MoTheComedian) February 22, 2021

Everyone In the UK on the 21st of June 2021 going into a nightclub for the first time in over a year:#Roadmap pic.twitter.com/bPmkbRZRvG — Novelty Bobble (@NoveltyBobble12) February 22, 2021

my plans from june 21 pic.twitter.com/htfhcURJJD — 🐽alim kheraj (@alimkheraj) February 22, 2021

Summer 2021 might just join summer 2016 and 2018 in the hall of fame — M (@michaelbonsujr) February 22, 2021

If this ain’t my camera roll on the 21st of June then I don’t want it pic.twitter.com/KoPpjEkdf5 — cjsandiford (@ConorSandiford) February 22, 2021

When the lights come on in the club we're still dancing, ok?

We're never leaving before 3am again...

21st June in the club when they cut the music and turn the lights on, but I’m not finished yet pic.twitter.com/jjWlx1InUt — Touchdown Tems (@MrLastMinute_) February 22, 2021

…ok we lied, we're still leaving the club early.

Please, this is a no judgement zone.

First night out pic.twitter.com/awDdfBAWjA — Paul Black (@paulbIack) February 22, 2021

The aftermath of June 21 is going to be absolute carnage.

Help.

Pubs open on the 21st June



The morning on 22nd June: pic.twitter.com/w02RFUdUD1 — Josh Longden (@wwwaahh) February 22, 2021

Me on the 22nd June: pic.twitter.com/ijI0IhVbDu — 🅱️ill (Human not dog) (@Rauer_2) February 22, 2021

Some think it might all be too good to be true.

Boris hasn't ruled out Lockdown 4.0.

boris when 21st june comes and we’re still in lockdown pic.twitter.com/vTFDbyl77Y — ︎joe (@jxeker) February 22, 2021

The government on June 21st: pic.twitter.com/2JTRINoMkz — Sam 🧃 (@gnolmas) February 22, 2021

*Coronavirus variants gathering intel on the UKs plan* pic.twitter.com/MoCu5O46hC — madame économiste (@FeliciaAyensua) February 22, 2021

people looking people that

forward to don’t think

21st june it’ll happen pic.twitter.com/KhhgtgtwRF — ︎joe (@jxeker) February 22, 2021

Only 118 days to go. The countdown starts now.