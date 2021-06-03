This Juno sign calculator shows you the sign of your soulmate

Here's how to find your Juno sign using your astrological birth chart.

We all know how much the internet lives for astrology. Whether it's the new Spotify's Only You feature, which gives users a unique astrological birth chart based on your listening habits, or a simple zodiac quiz, people just cannot resist lapping up some cosmic wisdom.

And when it comes to find love? Well, that's a recipe for success. Who wouldn't want to know the zodiac sign and characteristics of their soulmate. It's no wonder that everyone is talking about their Juno signs right now.

FIND YOUR JUNO SIGN HERE.

A little history lesson: In Roman mythology, Juno was the goddess of marriage and childbirth. She was married to her twin brother Jupiter (basically Zeus in Greek mythology), who would constantly cheat on her. Despite the infidelity, Juno remained fiercely loyal to her husband and because of this she represents marriage and commitment. In fact, Juno is the reason June is called June. Traditionally it's the month when weddings take place.

Juno one of four asteroids: Ceres, Pallas and Vesta. According to astrology, the planets in our Solar System form the different parts of our unique personalities. For example, our Mars sign represents our drive, ambition and passion, and it's considered masculine. Asteroids are considered feminine and Juno represents what you need in a partner.

People often don't even know their Juno sign but it plays an important role in determining your soulmate. And, now we've entered June, people are thinking about their Juno signs. But how do you find yours?

How to find out your Juno sign

To find your Juno sign you'll need to head to astro.com and fill out your details. For example, the country of birth, birth date and hour your were born. You'll need to make sure you select "Additional Objects" and then "Juno" to get your specific reading.

Whatever sign Juno is transiting through when you were born is the sign of your soulmate. For example, if your Juno is transiting through Gemini, your soulmate will be impulsive, intelligent and sociable.

People are now discovering their Juno signs and sharing the results online.

Was reading about the Juno sign and 🤯🤯 — ok (@auwhsinat) June 1, 2021

Omg they say what sign your Juno is in is the sign of your soulmate and mine is in Sagittarius 😭 I always knew...... — estoy gordo? (@bbharmywife) May 31, 2021